ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers' James Harden gives update on rehab, getting closer to return

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qd1q3_0jEcrkBh00
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

CAMDEN, N.J.–Back on Nov. 3, it was announced that Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden would miss a month due to a right foot tendon strain. It was tough news for the future Hall of Famer as he was having a bounce-back season after dealing with a nagging hamstring injury.

Two weeks to the date, Harden is out of the walking boot and he was back with the team at practice on Thursday. He did not participate with the team, but he was able to get some work in after practice as he continues to get closer to a return from the injury.

After practice on Thursday, Harden gave an update on his rehab process and what he has done in order to get back on the floor.

On how he feels

“I feel good. On pace. Starting to slowly ramp it up a little bit. I’ve been running on a treadmill with some resistance and things like that. I’ve been doing some pool workouts. We got to plan. We got a script that we’re trying to stick to. All in all, I feel good.”

On the beginning of his rehab

“The first week was basically letting everything fall back into place and then you kind of just build up from there. So you got the rehab, you got the pool workouts, you got the Alter G which is basically a treadmill, but it’s kind of helping you run at a nice pace. Then, hopefully, once the pain fully goes away and then you kind of start going to the court, and then you got the rest of the week of just building the cardio back up and things like that. So I feel good.”

On the pain going down and getting some shooting work in

“It’s going down. I started off with a boot, but the boot kind of like made my ankle and my foot stiff. You know what I mean? So I took the boot off after maybe four or five days. I wasn’t supposed to, but it wasn’t doing good, but yeah, just shooting, trying to get my bounce back on the shot, and things like that. I didn’t shoot yesterday, I shot today and then just keep building from there.”

On his initial reaction to the injury

“I didn’t know what happened. I just fell and then I felt my foot tingling. I’m like ‘What the hell is this?’ So I checked out of the game and as soon I got to the bench, I took my shoe off and I’m like, ‘What the hell is this?’ So I went to the back and they kind of take me up and I come back and I played and after, I just knew it wasn’t right. So it is what it is. Another little hurdle to jump over and get my mind right and get ready to go hoop.”

On overcoming the hamstring injury as well as this current one

“One thing I’m not good at, not just in basketball, but in life is being patient. Like, especially basketball, because basketball has done so many things for me and my family and beyond. I was able to hoop and just go out there and play 48 minutes and be cool, but just now it’s just patience. As much as you want to be out there on the court, you gotta make sure your body is right to where they can get the best version. So it is what it is. I’ll be back very, very soon, and go out there and just do what I do.”

On his involvement with the team

“I’m not a coach, you know what I mean? But if I see something, then I help them out, but for the most part, man, the energy the spirit of the team, as coach Doc would say, it’s been really good and then I think this week of practice, it was good for us. For our team to kind of go over some things. It’s hard to find four or five days in between the game throughout the course of the year, but this is really good for us to kind of find tune some things and get ready for tomorrow.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender

The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
NBA Analysis Network

Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
MEMPHIS, NY
Heat Nation

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony show love after Dwyane Wade posts incredible pictures from Africa vacation

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony showed some major love to their friend Dwyane Wade after he posted some incredible images from his vacation in Africa. Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have been on a vacation in Africa with their daughter, exploring several different countries on their trip. Wade shared some photos of the family’s trip to Namibia on Instagram.
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies

LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
Larry Brown Sports

Montrezl Harrell gives his side of incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo

There are always two sides to every story, and Montrezl Harrell is giving his. The Philadelphia 76ers big man Harrell was involved in an odd incident with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Friday’s game in Philly (which the 76ers won 110-102). Antetokounmpo was trying to get in extra work on his free throws when Harrell approached him and took away the ball that Antetokounmpo was using to shoot, refusing to give it back.
MILWAUKEE, WI
VikingsTerritory

Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings

If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation

More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

173K+
Followers
232K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy