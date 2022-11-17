Sixers' James Harden gives update on rehab, getting closer to return

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

CAMDEN, N.J.–Back on Nov. 3, it was announced that Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden would miss a month due to a right foot tendon strain. It was tough news for the future Hall of Famer as he was having a bounce-back season after dealing with a nagging hamstring injury.

Two weeks to the date, Harden is out of the walking boot and he was back with the team at practice on Thursday. He did not participate with the team, but he was able to get some work in after practice as he continues to get closer to a return from the injury.

After practice on Thursday, Harden gave an update on his rehab process and what he has done in order to get back on the floor.

On how he feels

“I feel good. On pace. Starting to slowly ramp it up a little bit. I’ve been running on a treadmill with some resistance and things like that. I’ve been doing some pool workouts. We got to plan. We got a script that we’re trying to stick to. All in all, I feel good.”

On the beginning of his rehab

“The first week was basically letting everything fall back into place and then you kind of just build up from there. So you got the rehab, you got the pool workouts, you got the Alter G which is basically a treadmill, but it’s kind of helping you run at a nice pace. Then, hopefully, once the pain fully goes away and then you kind of start going to the court, and then you got the rest of the week of just building the cardio back up and things like that. So I feel good.”

On the pain going down and getting some shooting work in

“It’s going down. I started off with a boot, but the boot kind of like made my ankle and my foot stiff. You know what I mean? So I took the boot off after maybe four or five days. I wasn’t supposed to, but it wasn’t doing good, but yeah, just shooting, trying to get my bounce back on the shot, and things like that. I didn’t shoot yesterday, I shot today and then just keep building from there.”

On his initial reaction to the injury

“I didn’t know what happened. I just fell and then I felt my foot tingling. I’m like ‘What the hell is this?’ So I checked out of the game and as soon I got to the bench, I took my shoe off and I’m like, ‘What the hell is this?’ So I went to the back and they kind of take me up and I come back and I played and after, I just knew it wasn’t right. So it is what it is. Another little hurdle to jump over and get my mind right and get ready to go hoop.”

On overcoming the hamstring injury as well as this current one

“One thing I’m not good at, not just in basketball, but in life is being patient. Like, especially basketball, because basketball has done so many things for me and my family and beyond. I was able to hoop and just go out there and play 48 minutes and be cool, but just now it’s just patience. As much as you want to be out there on the court, you gotta make sure your body is right to where they can get the best version. So it is what it is. I’ll be back very, very soon, and go out there and just do what I do.”

On his involvement with the team

“I’m not a coach, you know what I mean? But if I see something, then I help them out, but for the most part, man, the energy the spirit of the team, as coach Doc would say, it’s been really good and then I think this week of practice, it was good for us. For our team to kind of go over some things. It’s hard to find four or five days in between the game throughout the course of the year, but this is really good for us to kind of find tune some things and get ready for tomorrow.”