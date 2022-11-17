ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Lightfoot reveals plan to help fund $3.6 billion Red Line extension

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-awaited southern extension of the CTA Red Line gets a boost from Mayor Lori Lightfoot.The mayor wants to create a new transit tax increment financing or TIF district to provide money for the $3.6 billion extension.The city council would have to approve the taxing district.The plan already has $30 million in federal funding.The Red Line extension would run from 95th Street to 130th Street and add four new CTA train stations.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Nope, our theory Lightfoot was blocking Carter from meeting with alders wasn’t “ridiculous”

At an October 26 Chicago City Council meeting, Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th), introduced an ordinance that would have required CTA officials to meet with alderpersons on a quarterly basis, including transit agency president Dorval Carter Jr., if deemed necessary. This legislation, which was supported by 41 other alders, was a direct response to Carter skipping a September 14 transportation committee meeting on poor bus and train service. Vasquez wore a CTA ghost costume to City Hall that day to highlight the problem of “ghost runs,” buses and trains that appear on Transit Tracker screens but vanish before they show up.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Chuy to run for mayor

The Southwest Side’s worst-kept political secret was disclosed last week, as newly re-elected U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-4th) announced his candidacy for mayor. Less than 48 hours after he trounced two challengers at the polls, the veteran politician announced his intention to ditch the halls of Congress for the fifth floor of City Hall.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CTA offering new incentives to help hire, retain employees

CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority announced new incentives to hire and retain bus and rail workers. The new employee incentives have a budget of about $80 million for two years and come as the CTA works to address workforce shortages, according to a press release from the CTA. These incentives are for newly hired […]
CHICAGO, IL
austintalks.org

Chicago Avenue’s “Soul City Corridor” construction begins

City officials broke ground this week on Chicago Avenue to kick off construction of two projects funded by Invest South/West: Austin’s “Soul City Corridor” and Austin United Alliance‘s development of the former Laramie State Bank building. Soul City Corridor, a project led by the city’s Department...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Urban Prep Loses Charter Agreement For Last Chicago Campus

CHICAGO — After months of controversy surrounding Urban Prep Academy, the Illinois board of education ended the charter school’s agreement for its downtown campus Thursday, citing enrollment declines. The move marks the latest blow to the nationally recognized charter network that specializes in serving Black boys on Chicago’s...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County property tax bills posted online after months-long delay

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County property tax bills were posted online Tuesday, after months of delay.Homeowners should also get a copy of their tax bills in the mail around Dec. 1, and those bills will be due by Dec. 30. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.Cook County property tax bills are coming out months late. Payment is normally due by Aug. 1. It's been a frustrating delay for county leaders and government agencies that rely on property tax revenue, such as libraries, public schools, park districts,...
COOK COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robberies, carjackings reported in Loop, River North, West Ridge overnight

Chicago police responded to a series of armed carjackings in the Loop, River North, and West Ridge overnight. No arrests have been made. Around 5:15 a.m., two men displayed handguns and forced a 28-year-old woman from her car after she parked in the 300 block of West Walton, a Chicago police spokesperson said. She complied, and the offenders drove away in her black 2019 Mercedes.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Tax bill sticker shock hits Chicago

The Cook County Treasurer's office yesterday posted the long-awaited property tax bills for city homeowners. Why it matters: After a three-month delay and ugly politics, many local homeowners will pay more taxes — and, in some cases, way more. By the numbers: We analyzed bills in selected neighborhoods, including:
CHICAGO, IL

