Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Related
Lightfoot reveals plan to help fund $3.6 billion Red Line extension
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-awaited southern extension of the CTA Red Line gets a boost from Mayor Lori Lightfoot.The mayor wants to create a new transit tax increment financing or TIF district to provide money for the $3.6 billion extension.The city council would have to approve the taxing district.The plan already has $30 million in federal funding.The Red Line extension would run from 95th Street to 130th Street and add four new CTA train stations.
Cook County property tax sale process hits Black homeowners hardest, BGA finds
The Cook County property tax sale process that can result in evictions and robs their communities of generational wealth.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Nope, our theory Lightfoot was blocking Carter from meeting with alders wasn’t “ridiculous”
At an October 26 Chicago City Council meeting, Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th), introduced an ordinance that would have required CTA officials to meet with alderpersons on a quarterly basis, including transit agency president Dorval Carter Jr., if deemed necessary. This legislation, which was supported by 41 other alders, was a direct response to Carter skipping a September 14 transportation committee meeting on poor bus and train service. Vasquez wore a CTA ghost costume to City Hall that day to highlight the problem of “ghost runs,” buses and trains that appear on Transit Tracker screens but vanish before they show up.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chuy to run for mayor
The Southwest Side’s worst-kept political secret was disclosed last week, as newly re-elected U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-4th) announced his candidacy for mayor. Less than 48 hours after he trounced two challengers at the polls, the veteran politician announced his intention to ditch the halls of Congress for the fifth floor of City Hall.
'The neighborhood has just gone to pot': River North resident seeks to stop another weed shop from opening
CHICAGO - Three days after weed’s high holiday of April 20, Robert Brown spotted a sign posted outside the shuttered Rainforest Cafe steps from his River North home. The advisory stated only that a pair of companies were looking to set up shop in the space, still adorned with the massive frog and mushrooms left behind by the last tenant.
City Council approves $13.5M funding to rehabbing 6 grocery stores in food deserts on South and West sides
The city said Black-owned grocer Yellow Banana plans to remodel five of its Sav A Lot stores and reopen one in Auburn Gresham. Locations getting a refresh are in South Chicago, West Garfield Park, West Lawn, South Shore and Morgan Park.
CTA offering new incentives to help hire, retain employees
CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority announced new incentives to hire and retain bus and rail workers. The new employee incentives have a budget of about $80 million for two years and come as the CTA works to address workforce shortages, according to a press release from the CTA. These incentives are for newly hired […]
austintalks.org
Chicago Avenue’s “Soul City Corridor” construction begins
City officials broke ground this week on Chicago Avenue to kick off construction of two projects funded by Invest South/West: Austin’s “Soul City Corridor” and Austin United Alliance‘s development of the former Laramie State Bank building. Soul City Corridor, a project led by the city’s Department...
Hundreds turn out for CTA job fair on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Ron Corbin decided to follow in his father’s footsteps on Friday— sort of. The 26-year-old son of a CTA train operator attended a job fair on the Far South Side where CTA officials were recruiting bus drivers and mechanics. "CTA treated my dad pretty well, I...
Cook County commissioners approve $8.8B budget for 2023
It includes $42 million for a guaranteed income pilot program.
ABC7 Chicago
MacKenzie Scott donations: Philanthropist gifts CPS $25M after charter schools get millions
CHICAGO -- Chicago Public Schools is receiving a $25 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist who earlier this week gave $23 million to two Chicago charter school networks. The "very generous donation will most certainly help change lives," CPS spokeswoman Mary Fergus said after the district recently learned...
cwbchicago.com
Robber wearing ‘Don’t Be A Menace’ jacket robbed CTA passenger, Chicago police say
If only he had followed the advice on his jacket…. Chicago police are looking for a man who punched and robbed another passenger while riding a CTA bus and wearing a coat that says “DON’T BE A MENACE.”. The unmindful menace took another passenger’s phone while riding a...
blockclubchicago.org
Urban Prep Loses Charter Agreement For Last Chicago Campus
CHICAGO — After months of controversy surrounding Urban Prep Academy, the Illinois board of education ended the charter school’s agreement for its downtown campus Thursday, citing enrollment declines. The move marks the latest blow to the nationally recognized charter network that specializes in serving Black boys on Chicago’s...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for robber who targets department store, gets aggressive when confronted
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a robber who targets retail in the South Loop and gets aggressive when confronted. Police said the robber has struck along South Clark six times between November 10 and November 17. The man enters the store, grabs things, and fights when confronted. The...
Cook County property tax bills posted online after months-long delay
CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County property tax bills were posted online Tuesday, after months of delay.Homeowners should also get a copy of their tax bills in the mail around Dec. 1, and those bills will be due by Dec. 30. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.Cook County property tax bills are coming out months late. Payment is normally due by Aug. 1. It's been a frustrating delay for county leaders and government agencies that rely on property tax revenue, such as libraries, public schools, park districts,...
cwbchicago.com
Robberies, carjackings reported in Loop, River North, West Ridge overnight
Chicago police responded to a series of armed carjackings in the Loop, River North, and West Ridge overnight. No arrests have been made. Around 5:15 a.m., two men displayed handguns and forced a 28-year-old woman from her car after she parked in the 300 block of West Walton, a Chicago police spokesperson said. She complied, and the offenders drove away in her black 2019 Mercedes.
CBS News
Vehicle used in car theft attempt in Mount Prospect located on Chicago's South Side
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) – The vehicle involved in an attempted car theft and shooting in north suburban Mount Prospect earlier this week has been located in Chicago, according to police. On Thursday, two would-be car thieves fired shots at a homeowner when they tried to steal a car...
wlsam.com
Ald. Anthony Napolitano: The Citywide Booting Brigade is Still a Terrible Idea
John Howell is joined by Alderman Anthony Napolitano from Chicago’s 41st Ward. The City Council has once again delayed the vote on the City-wide booting mandate. He and John discuss why the Alderman believes this mandate to be a bad idea and which Alderpersons have seen donations from booting companies.
Tax bill sticker shock hits Chicago
The Cook County Treasurer's office yesterday posted the long-awaited property tax bills for city homeowners. Why it matters: After a three-month delay and ugly politics, many local homeowners will pay more taxes — and, in some cases, way more. By the numbers: We analyzed bills in selected neighborhoods, including:
Chicago crime: Police alert North Side businesses after string of burglaries
In each incident, two or three offenders threw an object at a front glass door to enter a business.
Comments / 1