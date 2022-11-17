Read full article on original website
Wiseacre
4d ago
Man, the videos of traffic in India are maddening! These horney folks have doinked themselves right out of space to exist! There are so many deaths in the contested streets that the numbers go up too fast to tally.
Reply(2)
26
Freedom to speak
4d ago
if you can't be a good parent raise and feed and give your children a good life for the roof over their head and an education and a future then don't have them. the more you have the more more you take from each child less money less food mean somebody's not going to be eating really well or all are not going to be eating really well
Reply
15
NothingButTheTruth!
4d ago
Stop producing more customer computer repair representatives. Tired of talking to someone you can't understand.
Reply(7)
47
Related
The Most Populous Countries in the World
The world population surpassed 8 billion on Tuesday, according to population projections made by the United Nations earlier this year. This shockingly comes just 11 years after the world population passed 7 billion. It has only taken 48 years for the world’s population to double. The U.N. projects that the world population will continue to […]
India faces deepening demographic divide as it prepares to overtake China as the world’s most populous country
The cry of a baby born in India one day next year will herald a watershed moment for the country, when the scales tip and India overtakes China as the world’s most populous nation. Yet the story of India’s population boom is really two stories. In the north, led...
Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic
On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
About 150 tourists are reportedly being held hostage in Peru. Locals are demanding a response to oil spills that have polluted their river.
The people being held include citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Switzerland, according to local reports.
Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo
South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
Billionaire tycoon Richard Branson says no thanks to the offer of debating the death penalty on live TV
The Virgin Group founder has previously been critical of Singapore’s harsh laws on drug smuggling.
A man in China was hospitalized after he ate a whole, live crab to 'take revenge for my daughter' after it pinched her
The man told doctors that his "daughter was pinched by a small crab, so I got angry and put it into my mouth for revenge," per local reports.
The Witch Camps Where Hundreds of Elderly Women Are Left to Die
Women still accused of witchcraft today are forced to flee to camps, where they suffer deplorable conditions.
China taking ‘aggressive’ steps to gut Canada’s democracy, warns Trudeau
The prime minister’s comments come after a news report that Beijing had funded a ‘clandestine network’ of candidates in 2019
Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages
Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
msn.com
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
By the end of the century, Africa is predicted to have the largest economy in the world
Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential. Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential possibly larger than any other continent. It has a population of 1.216 billion people, more than half of whom live in sub-Saharan Africa.
World's largest plane, destroyed early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, being rebuilt in 'secret location'
The iconic Antonov An-225, the world's largest plane which was destroyed during fighting early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is being rebuilt in a "secret facility." Antonov General Director Eugene Gavrylov made the announcement to Bild, adding that it is about 30% complete. The beloved aircraft was totally destroyed in its hangar during fighting at Gostomel airport in the first days of the war in Ukraine when Russian paratroopers launched a surprise assault on the strategic location. The bombed-out wreckage of the plane become an early symbol of the war's destruction, and its reemergence could serve as inspiration for the embattled country.
Russia raised a record $13.6 billion in one day as the cost of Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine keeps mounting
Russia raised more than $13 billion in a day as the cost of Putin's war in Ukraine keeps mounting. Britain's Defence Intelligence said it was the largest amount Moscow had raised in a single day. Russia's defence spending for 2023 is estimated to be 40% higher than previously forecast. Russia...
Why the United States' big plan to deploy huge nuclear bombers to the Northern Territory is going to put a 'bullseye' on Australia as tensions with China rise
The United States will deploy nuclear-capable bombers to a Northern Territory hangar in a move a war games expert says would be a warning to China over Taiwan but put a 'bullseye' on Australia. Plans have been drawn up for six of the strategic B-52 'stratofortress' bombers to be stationed...
Fauci says U.S. is at a ‘crossroads’ as COVID kills 2,600 a week and new Omicron variants bloom with winter coming soon
As winter comes, a "variant soup" of Omicron sublineages like XBB, BQ.1, and BQ.1.1 are gaining ground across the country.
Researchers attempt to find out why Stone Age people were buried with thousands of elk teeth
Credit: Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; Public Domain Image. Evidence has already been found that the Stone Age people who lived around 8000 years ago had their own form of music and dance.
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
Russia is reportedly asking Western countries to ease sanctions amid talks to extend the Black Sea grain export deal
Russia is reportedly asking the West to exempt a key lender from sanctions, sources told Reuters. But a spokesperson from the European Commission told Reuters that sanctions already allow for the exemptions. The request came during talks to extend a deal that allows exports of Ukrainian gain from the Black...
Comments / 105