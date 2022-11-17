ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

wvtm13.com

Holiday events you can take your family to in central Alabama

If you're looking for places to take your family this holiday season, WVTM 13 has compiled a list of local holiday festivities below. City of Trussville - Nov. 27; 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. 360 North Chalkville Road, Trussville, AL, 35173. City of Hoover - Nov. 29; 5 p.m. 100...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

11 delicious breakfast places you need to try in Birmingham

Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. 1. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

TS Police Support League gives away 1,500 frozen turkeys

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Over a thousand frozen turkeys were given away in Eutaw on Saturday ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday. The fourth annual Great Turkey Giveaway was held by TS Police Support League, Inc. (TSPSL), in partnership with Greene County Sheriff Jonathan Benison. 1,500 turkeys were given away in the jail parking lot at a cost of over $43,000.
EUTAW, AL
Bham Now

Where to get a FREE Thanksgiving meal + how to serve

Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate family, friends and give thanks. These five Birmingham organizations are saying thank you by serving free Thanksgiving meals to the community. Continue reading to find out where to get a free Thanksgiving meal this year or where you can serve others. 1. The Salvation...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Tuscaloosa business owner shares struggles of opening new restaurant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been difficult enough managing an existing business during the pandemic, but imagine starting a whole new business in these times. Dan Robinson sold his former restaurant, Cravings, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2021, he decided to embark on a new adventure and open a new restaurant, TuscNY. He says that proved to be challenging in a number of ways.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Jimmie Hale Mission in need of donations as warming shelter fills up during cold snap

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission is opening its warming shelter’s doors on November 18th. Mission leaders said when it’s cold night after night, that’s when they see the most guests in the warming shelter. Executive Director Perryn Carroll said they started the season seeing about 60 guests in the warming shelters, but now it’s more than 100 and climbing.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Christmas Lights

Christmas light hunting is something that I have enjoyed every year for as long as I can remember. My family and I would always pile into the car with some fast food (remember the Christmas ornaments that were in Happy Meals quite a while ago?) and go out. We always had two or three mainstays every year, but nothing was more exciting than finding something new to add to our list for the following year! So, now that I have my own family, I’m looking forward to making our own traditions here by finding some Birmingham Christmas lights to add to our mental checklist every year!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Stores and churches lifting load for shoppers with rising inflation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving is exactly one week away and it's going to cost shoppers more to celebrate. According to Farm Bureau's annual survey, feeding 10 people will cost about $64—$10 more than last year. Stores in Central Alabama are trying to keep costs down for shoppers and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

First Baptist Church of Pelham to hold Christmas concert featuring Charles Billingsley

PELHAM – The holiday cheer is making its way to Pelham as First Baptist Pelham holds a Christmas concert featuring artist Charles Billingsley. First Baptist Church of Pelham will hold its Christmas concert event on Wednesday, December 14. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30. Admission is free, and all seats are general seating.
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Brake Light Clinic to offer free light replacement, cover repair in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -For drivers around Birmingham needing their brake lights changed, Saturday, November 19 is the perfect chance to have that done for free. The Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) and Birmingham DSA AfroSocialists and Socialists of Color Section (AfroSOC) are hosting a Brake Light Clinic from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Birmingham Mutual Aid at 30 9th Court West.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Stillman College grows its own greens

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College believes it may be the first college in the state to start growing part of its own food. Back in the summer, Stillman’s on-campus food provider, Metz Culinary Management, provided a $10,000 grant to help the college expand the Stillman Foundation Community Garden.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

10 spectacular events to look forward to this weekend—Nov. 18-20

It’s almost the weekend, y’all. Whether you’re looking to cherish the last moments of fall or counting down the days until Christmas, there is an abundance of fun events in The Magic City, November 18-20. It’s football time. When: Saturday, November 19 | 3PM. Where: Jordan-Hare...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 amazing Birmingham Black Friday deals you need to check out

Birmingham, get ready to shop til you drop with these hot Black Friday deals! To help you better prepare for the big day, we gathered Black Friday deals for seven Birmingham businesses. Keep reading to find out how to spend less and save more. 1. Stella Blu. Stella Blu, located...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
