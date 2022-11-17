Read full article on original website
One shot overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE – One person was shot Saturday night on Rose Street in Baltimore. An area hospital reported a walk-in shooting victim at approximately 11:07 p.m. on Saturday. Baltimore police department officers responding to the hospital discovered a 35-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the hand. The crime scene was located in the 500 block of Rose Street, where investigators believe the victim was shot. Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post One shot overnight in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man killed by gunfire in Southwest Baltimore Sunday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southwest part of the city were sent to the 2600 block of St. Benedict Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 4:30 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot, according to authorities.Medics pronounced the man dead at the site of the shooting, police said.This is the second deadly shooting in Southwest Baltimore's Mill Hill neighborhood within the past six weeks.In October, a 53-year-old man was shot in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue, which runs parallel to St. Benedict Street.He died from his injuries at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to authorities.In that case, detectives were able to track down the suspected shooter, police said.They arrested 35-year-old Travis Rogers several days later and charged him with first- and second-degree murder along with firearms-related offenses, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting on St. Benedict Street should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BPD: Man assaulted with a hammer at a North Baltimore church
The 78-year-old male victim suffered a minor cut to the ear and was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures.
Man shot and killed at Cherry Hill apartment complex
BALTIMORE, MD – One person was shot and killed Saturday night inside an apartment complex in the Cherry Hill section of Baltimore. At approximately 10:28 p.m., patrol officers from the Southern District responded to Spelman Road in the 3400 block on Saturday for a report of a shooting. Officers found a 34-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man shot and killed at Cherry Hill apartment complex appeared first on Shore News Network.
78-year-old man injured following hammer attack at church in North Baltimore on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A 78-year-old man was injured after another man struck him with a hammer at a church in North Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.The hammer attack occurred at 10:13 a.m., police said.That's when officers on patrol in the northern part of the city were sent to a church in the 4300 block of Old York Road to investigate a report of an aggravated assault, according to authorities.Several church members detained the 55-year-old hammer-wielding man following the attack, police said.The man who was struck by the hammer had only a minor cut to the ear, according to authorities.Investigators believe that the hammer-wielding man was suffering from a mental crisis. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said.Medics took the 78-year-old man with the ear injury to an area hospital for precautionary measures, according to authorities.
Coastal Maryland armed carjacking leads to arrest of four teenagers and 12-year-old
Ocean City Police arrested four teenagers and a 12-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on Nov. 12, 2022.
15-year-old shot Friday night in Baltimore expected to survive
BALTIMORE, MD – A 15-year-old male victim was shot multiple times Friday night, but is expected to survive his injuries, police reported. According to the Baltimore Police Department, at around 9:12 pm on Friday, officers in the southern district responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Lorena Avenue. Arriving officers canvassed the area and discovered a 15-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition at an area hospital. No suspects have been identified or charged. Police are investigating. The post 15-year-old shot Friday night in Baltimore expected to survive appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigate reports of shots fired in Halethorpe, Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers responded to reports of an active assailant in Halethorpe on Saturday, according to authorities.Police say this all started after a report of shots fired along Halethorpe Farms Road around 12:30 p.m. For hours, this area was blocked off--leaving the neighboring community on edge. County officers set up a media staging area on Hollins Ferry Road but did not make public details on the incident, police said.People who work in the area described to WJZ what they saw. Matthew Duggar works at the liquor store across the street. He says he watched police block off the road and search...
Washington Examiner
More squeegees, more Baltimore shootings
Is a city with a shooting problem. It is also a city with a squeegee problem. And, of course, it is a city with a squeegee shooting problem. In July, 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds exited his car with a bat and confronted a group of squeegee workers. What exactly caused the incident isn’t clear, nor is it entirely clear what happened next. But according to prosecutors, three of the young workers surrounded Reynolds, one threw a rock, and one shot him five times as he was walking away. The one who shot Reynolds was 14 years old at the time, and his defense team says it was in self-defense.
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
Police investigate crash that injured a man in East Baltimore Saturday
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating a crash that injured a man in East Baltimore, according to authorities.The crash occurred in the 3500 block of East Monument Street at 1:42 p.m. One vehicle struck a pole at that time, police said.An ambulance took the man to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the incident, police said.
Baltimore man shot in Georgia after standoff with police
Kevin McCardell, 33, of Baltimore, Maryland, was shot after a five hour standoff with the Burke County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.
15-year-old injured in shooting in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday evening in South Baltimore.Police searched the area of the 3100 block of Lorena Avenue and found a teen suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police investigate shooting of 15-year-old boy
A teenager was shot Friday night in southwest Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 9:12 p.m. to the 3100 block of Lorena Avenue, where they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call police...
Detectives investigate suspicious death of 2-year-old girl in South Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Lakeland on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area learned that there was an unresponsive toddler in the 3000 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 7:30 p.m., police said.The officers found the toddler inside a residence and began performing CPR on her until medics arrived, according to authorities.The medics took the child to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.An autopsy will be performed on the child to determine the cause of death, according to authorities.Hours after officers found the unresponsive toddler, a crime lab technician arrived at a house on Elizabeth Avenue to assist detectives with their investigation into the suspicious death.
Accused drunk driver charged in deadly, wrong-way interstate crash in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP said a driver who was drunk and heading the wrong way on Interstate 97 caused a crash that involved several vehicles and killed a man Saturday morning. Troopers said the wreck happened on Interstate 97 at Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. Three cars […]
45-year-old man shot early Thursday morning in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Residents in the area of York Road in north Baltimore woke up to gunshots Thursday morning. At around 5:26 pm, police responded to a shooting to find a 45-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital at around 5:30 am and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives said the shooting took place on the 400 block of East Cold Spring Lane. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. The post 45-year-old man shot early Thursday morning in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting of Juvenile in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting of a juvenile that took place on the morning of November 10th in Northwest D.C. Third District detectives arrived at the 1200 Block of 5th Street for a shooting report at approximately 8:46 am. When they arrived they discovered a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds. He was alert and breathing. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. 17-year-old Cedric Brockington, of D.C., was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the shooting. The post 17-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting of Juvenile in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen charged as adult, a teachable moment for Baltimore educator
For one family, yesterday's ruling that a teen will now be tried as an adult was a hurdle cleared. For the other, it's a sobering reminder of the consequences behind gun violence.
Maryland teen fatally shot, police to canvass Temple Hills neighborhood
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Nine days after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death while raking leaves outside his home, Police have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the case. Now, Prince George's County Police officers will canvass his Temple Hills neighborhood in the hopes of getting some answers.
