Lottery TAKE 5 Top-Prize ticket sold in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York Lottery announced Sunday morning one of the November 19 TAKE 5 drawing winning tickets was sold at Wegmans in Webster on Holt Road. The winning prize ticket sold in Webster is worth $6,444. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. The drawing is […]
Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets, New York. Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and Webster. They were bought at: 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket […]
13 WHAM
Remembering a beloved Rochester poet, activist
Rochester, N.Y. — A sad ending in the search for a missing 93-year-old man in Rochester. The initial report came in Friday night, when the man hadn't returned to his home all day. Saturday afternoon, he was found in his car on Chili Avenue, suffering from what appeared to...
Local snowplow company shares how Buffalo snowstorm paused services
But this storm is the worst they’ve seen in years, making projects that would take between five and ten minutes go on for over an hour.
wxxinews.org
While snow buries much of the Buffalo area and other parts of WNY, Rochester sees little accumulation
While the Buffalo area and other parts of Western NY are measuring snowfall from the recent lake effect snow event in feet, there’s little accumulation in the immediate Rochester area. The frigid winds coming across Lake Erie over the last few days have dumped more than six feet of...
13 WHAM
City of Rochester, cannabis officials weigh in on illegal sticker market
Brighton, N.Y. — As we inch ever close to when the first licenses will be distributed for cannabis sales, there are still some businesses trying to pass themselves off as legal cannabis stores. Businesses that will sell marijuana legally aren't even open yet. In fact, the licenses haven't been...
foodmanufacturing.com
Sweeteners Plus Announces New Name
LAKEVILLE, N.Y. — Sweeteners Plus Inc. has renamed as ingredients PLUS to reflect growing from a regional provider of a core number of sweetening products to a national processor and distributor of liquid and dry ingredients for all sizes of food and beverage makers, as well as non-food industries like pharmaceuticals.
A firsthand look at what Rochester donations are doing for Ukrainians
As more cities in Eastern Ukraine are liberated, shipments from RocMaidan can reach families who’ve lost everything after living under Russian rule for months.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Frizzy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Frizzy is a 1-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Frizzy is a creamsicle-colored feline. He’s a very active guy who loves to investigate everything. He’s a bit shy about being petted at this time, though.
Thruway travelers heading west trying to beat snowstorm
The weather forecast to the west of Rochester is expected to get hazardous Thursday night and into Friday due to a significant lake-effect snow band that is projected to dump feet of snow across Buffalo and the surrounding region.
Thousands still without power in southtowns
Earlier in the day, more than 7,000 customers were powerless.
Purses, purses and more purses. Here's why Pursapalooza is a big deal in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA — You can never have just one purse. You may need more than one to match your outfits, and extras are necessary so you can change them out for the seasons. And by visiting Pursapalooza on Saturday, you really can keep up with the latest trends and styles, according to Wood Library Executive Director Jenny Goodemote.
wutv29.com
Gov. Hochul requests federal emergency declaration as "historic storm" continues
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is submitting a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
13 WHAM
Rochester remembers local civil rights activist
Rochester, N.Y. — Civil, voting, and human rights activist, Dona Belen Colon who passed away November 12, had calling hours at St. Michael's Church on Saturday. Colon was part of the historic struggle for voting rights and equality, working with John R. Lewis in securing passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act which removed language barriers to registration and voting for U.S. Hispanic citizens.
iheart.com
ROC Holiday Village
ROC Holiday Village is Rochester, New York’s favorite, magical winter festival! Delighting people of all ages, Roc Holiday Village 2022 will present 16 days of enchanting festivities on varying dates from December 2 to December 23. The downtown festival features outdoor seating and fire pits, free ice skating and...
13 WHAM
Snow for some, wind for all Saturday night
Saturday 11/19/22 — The big story has been intense lake effect snow across Western New York with many towns near Buffalo seeing more than five feet of snow since Thursday night. The snow band has parked north of Buffalo through much of Saturday afternoon, but will shift to the south rapidly in the evening and overnight before parking once again over some of the south towns, where four to nine additional inches of snow could fall through Sunday.
8 Northeast Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
High home prices, low supply and rising mortgage rates have caused the housing market to cool off some, which, if that trend continues, could eventually cause home values to plummet, according to...
Truck drivers make final push to leave WNY before NYS Thruway closures
There is now already less traffic on the New York State Thruway than normal now that commercial drivers are not allowed on the thruway between Rochester and the Pennsylvania state line.
wdkx.com
Should Red Light Cameras Come Back To Rochester?
We had a discussion during the WDKX WaterCooler about people running red lights and almost causing accidents. The front line seems split about the question, some say yes and think the lights should come back while others believe it’s unfair to bring back the red light cameras.
wdkx.com
Governor Hochul Declares State of Emergency Ahead of WNY Snowstorm
Who’s ready for snow? While it’s not set to hit us too bad here in Rochester (if any), Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public yesterday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that’s expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The following counties are affected; Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming counties.
