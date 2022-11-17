Read full article on original website
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Oh, Brother — Nick Cannon, Soon To Be A Father Of 12, Has Not Completely Ruled Out The Possibility Of Having More Kids
Nick is currently expecting baby No. 12 with model Alyssa Scott.
comicon.com
Preview: Dark Horse Books’ ‘Star Wars– Tales From The Rancor Pit’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Star Wars: Tales From The Rancor Pit HC, out next week from writer Cavan Scott and artists Nick Brokenshire, Juan Samu, Puste, Rafael Pérez, and Andy Duggan. ‘It’s a dark and stormy night on Tatooine as Jabba the Hutt’s victim hangs...
comicon.com
Jim Gordon Nurses Batman Back To Health In ‘Detective Comics’ #1066 Preview
“As the Azmer demon takes hold of the Harvey Dent side of Two-Face, it’s up to the bad side to save them both before it’s too late…that is, if Harvey will give up the identity of Batman to help them. Meanwhile, the young Orgham heir Arzen meets Bruce Wayne for the first time, and Bruce see potential in the boy.”
comicon.com
Image Comics Announces ‘Blood Tree’: ‘Silence Of The Lambs’ Meets ‘Seven’
Writer Peter J. Tomasi (Batman and Robin, Superman, Black Adam: The Dark Age, Super-Sons, Detective Comics) and artist Maxim Šimić (Escape from New York, Worlds Apart) team up for new ongoing series Blood Tree from Image Comics coming in February 2023. “In Blood Tree, two obsessed NYPD detectives...
comicon.com
Visit Wilmhurst, The Best Gated Community For Slashers, In ‘Where Monsters Lie’
Have you ever wondered where the mindless unkillable monster or the serial killer trapped in a doll go between their murder sprees? Kyle Starks goes behind the scenes to deliver all the gory details and more in his brand-new meta-horror series, Where Monsters Lie. ‘Connor Hayes survived his first slasher...
comicon.com
Lying On The Edge Of Death: Previewing ‘The Human Target’ #9
“Christopher Chance has only a few days left to solve his own murder. His investigation has been bumpy to say the least, but will the murder of Guy Gardner finally catch up to the Human Target and end his search before the poison ends his life? Once Batman learns of his ex-teammates, disappearance, can anything stop the Dark Knight from uncovering the truth?”
comicon.com
Review: ‘Pennyworth’ S03 Ep.9 – ‘Rag Trade’
Nothing takes the romance out of a proposal than saying you’re ready “to do the right thing” over and over again. Makes a girl feel right special, yet (as much as Alfie’s poor excuse for a proposal should’ve made the choice clear) it was never a given that Sandra (Harriet Slater) would turn Alfie (Jack Bannon) down, and quite the coup that she did.
comicon.com
Fangs And Plans Are Afoot: Previewing ‘DC Vs. Vampires’ #11
“Humanity’s final battles against King Nightwing and his vampire armies have seemingly failed on all three fronts. Who lives? Who dies? As all hope is extinguished, will the surviving heroes be able to stop the extinction of the human race?”. DC vs. Vampires #11 is out Tuesday 22nd November...
comicon.com
comicon.com
Superman And The New Gods: Previewing ‘Action Comics’ #1049
“KAL-EL RETURNS, CHAPTER 5 / RED MOON, PART THREE. We’re only one month away from the mammoth Action Comics #1050, and tensions between the Super-Family and Lex Luthor have never been higher. Meanwhile, in the Fortress of Solitude, Steel, Supergirl, and Kong Kenan repel an alien invasion!”
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Titans’ Season 4, Episode 4
When a show builds up mystery, there are two paths it can follow. It can either devote an entire episode to answering its questions or it can dig deeper by focusing entirely on action. But as both go hand-in-hand, a show can take itself so deep into the hole that it can’t get out; a particular problem for a show like Lost. The first episodes of Titans‘s third season also built up a lot of mystery. It had a choice whether to continue along that path or answer some of the questions it set up. Fortunately, this week’s episode did a bit of both, and it made for entertaining television.
comicon.com
More ‘Spawn’ Variant Covers Revealed To Close Out Image Comics’ 30th Anniversary
Image Comics have revealed six more Spawn team-up variant covers which will feature on the upcoming Golden Rage #5, Image! #9, Junkyard Joe #3, Love Everlasting #5, Nita Hawes’ Nightmare Blog #11, and Radiant Black #20. Todd McFarlane’s iconic, history-making, record-breaking Spawn will be appearing on over nearly 50...
comicon.com
Relive The Adventure With The ‘Critical Role: The Mighty Nein’ Coloring Book
Relive the best moments from Critical Role’s thrilling Mighty Nein campaign with the all-new Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Coloring Book. This new coloring book features 45 pages of all-new art by artists CoupleofKooks, Olivia Samson, Aviv Or, Cait May, and Selina Espiritu. Featuring moments chosen specifically by the...
comicon.com
Artist Francis Manapul Covers ‘Book Of Slaughter’ #1
BOOM! Studios today revealed Francis Manapul’s variant cover of Book Of Slaughter #1, the very first oversized one-shot special in the world of the Eisner Award-winning Something Is Killing The Children, from creators James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera, with colorist Miquel Muerto and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘From...
Ryan Reynolds Revealed The Reason Why His "Deadpool" Christmas Movie Never Got Made
But fear not, Deadpool fans — you still might get a chance to see your favorite guy in a Santa hat soon enough.
comicon.com
Image Comics Announces Ed Laroche’s ‘Almighty’ – ‘Max Max: Fury Road’ Meets ‘Annihilation’
Writer/artist Ed Laroche (The Warning) has a new five-issue miniseries launching with Image Comics, titled Almighty. An original sci-fi/fantasy epic that is perhaps best described as Max Max: Fury Road-style action combined with the mutated horror of Annihilation. The year is 2098 in a Third World America ravaged by economic...
