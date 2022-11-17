Read full article on original website
Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender
The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
Kobe Bryant Revealed That He Was Angry At Shaquille O'Neal For Saying The Lakers Only Won 3 Rings Because Of Him
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been a phenomenal team in the NBA. Of course, we need to count out their current form as they have been struggling a lot since the era of Jeanie Buss began. But prior to that, the Purple and Gold were always one of the top teams in the league.
Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut
Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Should the Chicago Bulls make a trade?
The Chicago Bulls were favored by at least 8 points and were expected to put forth a strong effort on their home court against an Orlando team that was missing one of its young best players in Paolo Banchero. The results were anything short of disappointing, as Zach Lavine finished 1-for-14 from the field and expressed his frustration with Coach Billy Donovan on being benched due to his poor shooting:
Ben Simmons Posts A Message On His Instagram After The Nets' Close Win Against The Trail Blazers
Since joining the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons' career has been going downward. Last season, he couldn't play even a single game for the Nets due to recovering from his injuries. Many people claimed that Simmons faked his injuries, but he clapped back at those people recently. Either way, Simmons didn't...
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Create Superstar Backcourt With Luka Doncic On Mavericks
Zach LaVine is far from being in a great place in his career at the moment. The Chicago Bulls have started the season 6-10, and are struggling to get wins. Lonzo Ball's injury issues have been a lot worse than initially expected, and LaVine isn't playing at the level he was expected to especially after he signed a massive new deal with the Bulls.
Darvin Ham Reveals The Savage Message Anthony Davis Wrote On The Team Whiteboard Before The Season
For the first time in a while, the Los Angeles Lakers are seeing glimpses of the old Anthony Davis. He had a mixed start to the season that was characterized by good first halves which were followed by disappearing acts in the second, which was a cause of frustration for everyone.
Former Executive Says Kobe Bryant Could Have Been Drafted By The Brooklyn Nets In 1996
Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players of all time, and there's no doubt that he is one of the best players to ever put on a Los Angeles Lakers uniform. He is generally considered a top 5 player in league history, and his five championships are a testament to his ability.
The Cubs claim a player from the Braves off waivers
The 26-year-old Bannon didn’t see much action in Atlanta in 2022. He played in one game and didn’t register a plate appearance. Bannon was mostly depth in AAA, and if you know how badly the Braves needed infield depth in 2022, it says a lot that he didn’t get a cup of coffee. However, Bannon slashed .328/.447/.478/.925 over 21 games with the Stripers. It’s a relatively small sample size, but obviously, the Cubs saw something they liked.
Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation
More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
Phil Jackson Made Dennis Rodman Apologize To Scottie Pippen Before He Joined Chicago Bulls
Dennis Rodman became a legend on two teams in the NBA, first the Detroit Pistons, where he embraced his Bad Boy role and then the Chicago Bulls, where his eccentric personality, wild nightlife and the talent he had to get rebounds made him one of the most iconic players of all time.
LeBron James Responds To Being Called A Liar On Social Media
LeBron James might be one of the greatest NBA players to ever step onto a court but he's also a calculated businessman that holds immense pride in how people perceive him. Having the prime of his career in the social media age means that LeBron is seen very often on Twitter and Instagram posts about stuff.
Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks silence after ladder incident
Giannis Antetokounmpo has drawn negative attention for an incident after his Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, but the Bucks star does not feel he did anything wrong. Antetokounmpo shot poorly at the free-throw line (4-of-15) in the game and was frustrated with his...
RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."
For most fans of the NBA, the league season is the only basketball that they take seriously. But international basketball is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with, with the Eurobasket this summer drawing attention from a lot more fans than it ever has in the past. And that's not the only one people have an eye on, the FIBA World Cup and Olympic basketball are as relevant as ever.
LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers
Father Time appears to be catching up with LeBron James this season. The King has been playing at the highest level for 20 years, and even at 37, he remains one of the best players in the association. Bron won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and still wants to add more silverware to his cabinets.
NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns Are Interested In Trading For Kyle Kuzma, Harrison Barnes, And KJ Martin
The Phoenix Suns are a contending team right now, and there is no doubt that they are a team looking to win immediately. Chris Paul is in the latter stages of his career, and there is urgency and pressure for the team to get back to the NBA Finals and get a championship.
Saints reveal why Cameron Jordan's incredible ironman streak will come to an end
The Saints (3-7) are mired in their worst start since 2005 when the team was dislocated due to Hurricane Katrina and finished 3-13. The team drafted second in 2006, choosing USC's Reggie Bush. He, along with free-agent signee Drew Brees and a new head coach by the name of Sean Payton, ushered in the golden era of Saints football, which included the only Super Bowl in franchise history (2009).
'They Got Really, Really Screwed': Eastern Conference Executive Says The Nets Got Ripped Off In James Harden Trade
In Brooklyn, Kevin Durant and the Nets are fighting to stay afloat after a slow start to the season. Amid Kyrie's suspension and Ben Simmons' slow return to form, KD has been left to go to war on his own, and things have been pretty up and down since. Looking...
Knicks lose Cam Reddish to injury but Quentin Grimes ‘ready to go’
Quentin Grimes’ situational status is about to change after the New York Knicks suffered a double whammy Friday night at the Bay Area. The Knicks lost rising wing Cam Reddish to a groin injury in a one-sided 111-101 loss to the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Grimes only played...
