Read full article on original website
Related
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Another Famed Rock Guitarist Dies
Keith Levene, the “innovative” guitarist and cofounder of the bands “The Clash” and “Public Image Ltd,” has died at 65, according to Deadline. Levene passed away last week at his home in the United Kingdom. The cause of death was liver cancer, according to author and writer Adam Hammond.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
comicon.com
A Little Lovecraft In Slumberland: ‘Lovecraft Unknown Kadath’ #3
“An adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s The Dream-Quest of Unknown Kadath unlike anything you’ve read before. Randolph Carter’s journey is interrupted once again, this time by winged nightmares. Planted on an unsteady ground littered with bones, the dreamer must find his way to safety before the unimaginable horror beneath it all rises to the surface to end his quest once and for all.
comicon.com
Fangs And Plans Are Afoot: Previewing ‘DC Vs. Vampires’ #11
“Humanity’s final battles against King Nightwing and his vampire armies have seemingly failed on all three fronts. Who lives? Who dies? As all hope is extinguished, will the surviving heroes be able to stop the extinction of the human race?”. DC vs. Vampires #11 is out Tuesday 22nd November...
comicon.com
Preview: Dark Horse Books’ ‘Star Wars– Tales From The Rancor Pit’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Star Wars: Tales From The Rancor Pit HC, out next week from writer Cavan Scott and artists Nick Brokenshire, Juan Samu, Puste, Rafael Pérez, and Andy Duggan. ‘It’s a dark and stormy night on Tatooine as Jabba the Hutt’s victim hangs...
comicon.com
Lying On The Edge Of Death: Previewing ‘The Human Target’ #9
“Christopher Chance has only a few days left to solve his own murder. His investigation has been bumpy to say the least, but will the murder of Guy Gardner finally catch up to the Human Target and end his search before the poison ends his life? Once Batman learns of his ex-teammates, disappearance, can anything stop the Dark Knight from uncovering the truth?”
‘The White Lotus’ Star Will Sharpe Explains Ethan and Cameron’s ‘Toxic’ Friendship and Theo James’ Improvised Cheek Kisses
SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers up to Episode 4 of “The White Lotus,” airing Sundays on HBO and streaming on HBO Max. Think you know Ethan? Think again. On Season 2 of “The White Lotus,” Will Sharpe plays the reserved, if not slightly awkward, tech guy who recently came into wealth and embarks on a couples getaway that turns out to be more than he bargained for. Paired with Aubrey Plaza’s pugnacious Harper, Theo James’ haughty Cameron and Meghann Fahy’s cheery Daphne, Ethan is a bit of a straight man. But Sharpe says that’s all about to change, and audiences shouldn’t be...
comicon.com
More ‘Spawn’ Variant Covers Revealed To Close Out Image Comics’ 30th Anniversary
Image Comics have revealed six more Spawn team-up variant covers which will feature on the upcoming Golden Rage #5, Image! #9, Junkyard Joe #3, Love Everlasting #5, Nita Hawes’ Nightmare Blog #11, and Radiant Black #20. Todd McFarlane’s iconic, history-making, record-breaking Spawn will be appearing on over nearly 50...
comicon.com
Previewing The Satirical Sci-Fi Series ‘Justice Warriors’ #6 Final Issue
Last issue (for now) of this absurdly accurate satire of government, inequality, and police! The war for Bubble City reaches its gritty climax! The Libra Gang prepares to execute the Chief — but veteran Swamp Cop and rookie Schitt are on the bus to the outlaw mob’s headquarters. Next stop: JUSTICE! “All the glorious dystopian satire you hoped it would be.”—Boing Boing.
comicon.com
Artist Francis Manapul Covers ‘Book Of Slaughter’ #1
BOOM! Studios today revealed Francis Manapul’s variant cover of Book Of Slaughter #1, the very first oversized one-shot special in the world of the Eisner Award-winning Something Is Killing The Children, from creators James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera, with colorist Miquel Muerto and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘From...
comicon.com
Year End In ‘Deathstroke Inc.’ #15 Preview
“The brutal conclusion to Year One is here… Deathstroke may have completed his first contract, but he’s still got a score to settle with the man who destroyed Slade Wilson’s life. If you thought you knew Slade Wilson, you’re about to learn how little you know about the origin of Deathstroke!”
New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: ‘Wednesday’ and More
Winter is nearly upon us, and that means more long weekends and nights on the couch. Fortunately, Netflix offers plenty of new shows and movies to watch.
comicon.com
Review: ‘Pennyworth’ S03 Ep.9 – ‘Rag Trade’
Nothing takes the romance out of a proposal than saying you’re ready “to do the right thing” over and over again. Makes a girl feel right special, yet (as much as Alfie’s poor excuse for a proposal should’ve made the choice clear) it was never a given that Sandra (Harriet Slater) would turn Alfie (Jack Bannon) down, and quite the coup that she did.
comicon.com
Marc Guggenheim And Justin Greenwood Launch New Superhero Series ‘Torrent’ With Image Comics
Marc Guggenheim and Justin Greenwood, the team who brought you Resurrection comes a brand-new superhero series in Torrent. A new ongoing series launching in February 2023 from Image Comics. Michelle Metcalf is the world’s most happy-go-lucky hero—Crackerjack—until tragedy forces her to cross the line from hero… to vigilante....
Bebe Rexha Hits High Notes in Metallic Bodysuit & Shiny Boots on AMAs 2022 Stage
Bebe Rexha chose an attention-grabbing outfit for the 2022 American Music Awards tonight. The singer performed “I’m Good (Blue)” alongside David Guetta, a song that sampled Eiffel 65’s single “Blue (Da Be Dee)”. For her performance, Rexha wore a black leather bodysuit with metallic fabric highlights with strategic cutouts over the chest and at the waist with mesh paneling. The bodysuit also featured a mandarin-style collar, built-in with a corset and dramatic shoulder padding. Rexha wore her blond locks down. For makeup, she went with black and white graphic eyeliner and neutral lips. The singer styled the look further with a long...
Pink Honors Late Olivia Newton-John With ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at 2022 AMAs
Pink honored singer-actress icon Olivia Newton-John with a touching performance of her 1978 Grease classic “Hopelessly Devoted to You” at the 2022 American Music Awards. Wearing a beige, feathered dress in front of a backdrop of flashing images of ONJ, Pink paid tribute to the late icon as she hit every high note from the film classic, originally performed by Newton-John’s character Sandy, to perfection. As the musician performed the classic, the audience sang along and waved their hands. By the end, Pink let out a sigh of relief as the audience clapped during a standing ovation. Pink was introduced by Melissa Etheridge,...
comicon.com
Visit Wilmhurst, The Best Gated Community For Slashers, In ‘Where Monsters Lie’
Have you ever wondered where the mindless unkillable monster or the serial killer trapped in a doll go between their murder sprees? Kyle Starks goes behind the scenes to deliver all the gory details and more in his brand-new meta-horror series, Where Monsters Lie. ‘Connor Hayes survived his first slasher...
comicon.com
‘Final Space’ Creator Olan Rogers Delivers A Heartfelt Update Video
Final Space was an Scifi adventure comedy from 2018 that gained a cult following for its characters, world-building, and bloodthirsty bad guys. After the show was bounced around from network to network the series fell prey to the infamous HBO Max tax write-off and has now become lost media. It’s a cruel fate because Final Space had lots of creative potential. Now that action Scifi/Fantasy animated shows for adults are becoming more normalized Final Space would probably perform better today than when it initially premiered.
comicon.com
Sana Starros Undertakes A Personal Mission Against The Empire In ‘Star Wars’ Comic Series
Announced last month at New York Comic Con, Sana Starros, one of Marvel Comics’ breakout Star Wars characters, will headline her first comic solo series this February. Today, fans can get their first look at Star Wars: Sana Starros #1.The debut of this five-issue adventure is written by Justina Ireland and drawn by Pere Pérez.
Comments / 0