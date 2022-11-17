ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

CITY OF SEDALIA ANNOUNCES THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

The City of Sedalia announced that the Thanksgiving holiday will be observed on November 24 and November 25. City Offices including the Materials Management Site will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving. Trash service will run on Friday, November 25. The trash collection for the week will be as follows:
Funeral Announcements for November 18, 2022

Funeral service for Ima Jean (Shryock) Rowden, 88, Columbia, will be at Encounter Church, 1201 N. William Parkhurst Drive, Sedalia, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., and a service will begin at 11. Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life...
Columbia organization gives away Thanksgiving food boxes to the community

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Powerhouse Community Development passed out food boxes to the community Saturday as an effort to make sure everyone had a meal for the Thanksgiving holiday as part of their 'A Time to Give Thanks' holiday event. The giveaway took place at Parkade Plaza on Business Loop 70 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The post Columbia organization gives away Thanksgiving food boxes to the community appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Budweiser Clydesdales are the big stars during holidays at Warm Springs Ranch

Warm Springs Ranch holiday experience with the Clydesdales is back this season as a reservation-only experience Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. An in-person visit lets guests walk through the barn at their own pace with plenty of opportunities to see the Clydesdales and browse the gift shop. Food and Anheuser-Busch products will be available for purchase.
SFCC Music Arts To Present Winter Concert November 29

The State Fair Community College Music Arts program will present its winter band and vocal concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at First United Methodist Church, 916 Thompson Blvd., in Sedalia. Admission is free; however, donations of snack foods such as granola bars, crackers, dried fruit, nuts, Little Debbie snacks,...
12-Point Buck for Cooper Howard

Cooper Howard, 10, of Stover, shot his first buck on opening day of firearms deer season Saturday, Nov. 12. He harvested the 12-pointer with a Remington .243-caliber rifle at 100 yards with one shot. He was hunting with his grandfather “Pawpaw” Donnie Howard on private land in Benton County. (submitted photo)
Sedalia Police Reports For November 18, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers stopped a Jeep that had illegal window tinting at the Break Time store, 318 West Broadway Boulevard. It was also suspected the driver's Missouri driving privileges were suspended. The driver was the suspect. William F. Fizer, 39 of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Suspended. Fizer was taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released. About ten minutes later, a subject arrived to the store to pick up a juvenile, since the driver was being arrested. After an investigation, it was determined the subject who arrived to pick up the juvenile had driven to the location while intoxicated by drugs. Jessica N. Tackett, 25, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs). Tackett was taken to a hospital, then the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked and released.
SH Speech Team Brings Home Four Ribbons

The Sacred Heart Junior High Speech team participated in the Bellarmine Speech Contest on Saturday in Boonville, earning three blue ribbons (highest awarded) and one red (second-highest awarded). In the photo (from left): Eliza Noble (blue ribbon, serious solo, “I Have Something to Say About Parents"); Harper Cromley and Maggie...
SEDALIA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH

A Sedalia man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Sunday, November 20, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Brett Graham made a left turn in front of a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Kyle Strunk. Strunk’s motorcycle struck Graham’s vehicle, causing Strunk to be ejected.
Two Injured When Jeep Hits Deer

Two people were injured after their vehicle struck a deer Wednesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1999 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 25-year-old Daniel J. Hill of La Monte, was on US 50, west of Daviess Road around 7:45 p.m., when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Two Injured in JoCo Crash

Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2023 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 23-year-old Jazmin E. Mays of Warrensburg, was at 809 SW Highway VV (west of Centerview) around 8 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.
S-C JROTC to Honor Vets With Breakfast, Ceremony, Parade

Smith-Cotton High School's JROTC program will serve breakfast to area Veterans this morning at 7:30 in the school cafeteria, followed by a ceremony in the gymnasium at 8:30. The ceremony will be live-streamed on Sedalia School District's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GrMoNP_5Uo. JROTC will also sponsor a Veteran's Day parade at...
