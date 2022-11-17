Read full article on original website
CITY OF SEDALIA ANNOUNCES THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY SCHEDULE
The City of Sedalia announced that the Thanksgiving holiday will be observed on November 24 and November 25. City Offices including the Materials Management Site will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving. Trash service will run on Friday, November 25. The trash collection for the week will be as follows:
Funeral Announcements for November 18, 2022
Funeral service for Ima Jean (Shryock) Rowden, 88, Columbia, will be at Encounter Church, 1201 N. William Parkhurst Drive, Sedalia, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., and a service will begin at 11. Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life...
Tabitha Thompson Settles in as SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks Director
The State Fair Community College-Lake of the Ozarks (SFCC-LOZ) campus is now under the direction of Tabitha Thompson who previously served as Lebanon R-3 School District assistant principal for about six years. As the SFCC-LOZ director, Thompson is responsible for the operations at the campus located in the upper level...
Columbia organization gives away Thanksgiving food boxes to the community
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Powerhouse Community Development passed out food boxes to the community Saturday as an effort to make sure everyone had a meal for the Thanksgiving holiday as part of their 'A Time to Give Thanks' holiday event. The giveaway took place at Parkade Plaza on Business Loop 70 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The post Columbia organization gives away Thanksgiving food boxes to the community appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Budweiser Clydesdales are the big stars during holidays at Warm Springs Ranch
Warm Springs Ranch holiday experience with the Clydesdales is back this season as a reservation-only experience Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. An in-person visit lets guests walk through the barn at their own pace with plenty of opportunities to see the Clydesdales and browse the gift shop. Food and Anheuser-Busch products will be available for purchase.
SFCC Music Arts To Present Winter Concert November 29
The State Fair Community College Music Arts program will present its winter band and vocal concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at First United Methodist Church, 916 Thompson Blvd., in Sedalia. Admission is free; however, donations of snack foods such as granola bars, crackers, dried fruit, nuts, Little Debbie snacks,...
12-Point Buck for Cooper Howard
Cooper Howard, 10, of Stover, shot his first buck on opening day of firearms deer season Saturday, Nov. 12. He harvested the 12-pointer with a Remington .243-caliber rifle at 100 yards with one shot. He was hunting with his grandfather “Pawpaw” Donnie Howard on private land in Benton County. (submitted photo)
CITY OF SEDALIA CLOSING AN INTERSECTION TO ALL DIRECTIONS ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22
The City of Sedalia will be closing the intersection of East 16th Street and South Ingram Avenue beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22 until 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, to repair failed storm water piping under the roadway. A news release says the utility work will be completed...
Sedalia Police Reports For November 18, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers stopped a Jeep that had illegal window tinting at the Break Time store, 318 West Broadway Boulevard. It was also suspected the driver's Missouri driving privileges were suspended. The driver was the suspect. William F. Fizer, 39 of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Suspended. Fizer was taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released. About ten minutes later, a subject arrived to the store to pick up a juvenile, since the driver was being arrested. After an investigation, it was determined the subject who arrived to pick up the juvenile had driven to the location while intoxicated by drugs. Jessica N. Tackett, 25, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs). Tackett was taken to a hospital, then the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked and released.
What Fast Foods Places Does Sedalia Want? Here Were Your Answers!
We have an awful lot of fast food places in Sedalia. There certainly are plenty of options depending on what your taste buds want on a given day. I get enough coupons in the mail, and with almost all of the chains having deals on their mobile apps, you can usually find a decent deal that won't cost too much.
SH Speech Team Brings Home Four Ribbons
The Sacred Heart Junior High Speech team participated in the Bellarmine Speech Contest on Saturday in Boonville, earning three blue ribbons (highest awarded) and one red (second-highest awarded). In the photo (from left): Eliza Noble (blue ribbon, serious solo, “I Have Something to Say About Parents"); Harper Cromley and Maggie...
SEDALIA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Sedalia man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Sunday, November 20, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Brett Graham made a left turn in front of a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Kyle Strunk. Strunk’s motorcycle struck Graham’s vehicle, causing Strunk to be ejected.
Two Injured When Jeep Hits Deer
Two people were injured after their vehicle struck a deer Wednesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1999 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 25-year-old Daniel J. Hill of La Monte, was on US 50, west of Daviess Road around 7:45 p.m., when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Two Injured in JoCo Crash
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2023 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 23-year-old Jazmin E. Mays of Warrensburg, was at 809 SW Highway VV (west of Centerview) around 8 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.
The Lamar Tigers are heading back to the Class 2 State Semifinals with a shutout win over Holden
Lamar football team travel to Holden, Missouri to take on the Holden Eagles for a Class 2 State Quarterfinal matchup. The Tigers didn’t waste anytime scoring touchdowns. They had a 41-0 lead at halftime. Lamar would go on to complete the shutout win with a 54-0 victory. The Tigers will host a rematch against the […]
UPDATE: Missing Ray County man located
HARDIN, Mo. — Officers have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year old man.
Jingle on the Quad, Giving Tuesday, Join Array of Activities for UCM
A campus known for its outstanding traditions, the University of Central Missouri will launch Jingle on the Quad, a holiday lighting ceremony, along with other events highlighting the season Nov. 29–Dec 1. Giving Tuesday opens these festivities, followed by the Holiday Market, two evenings dedicated to the First Lady’s...
S-C JROTC to Honor Vets With Breakfast, Ceremony, Parade
Smith-Cotton High School's JROTC program will serve breakfast to area Veterans this morning at 7:30 in the school cafeteria, followed by a ceremony in the gymnasium at 8:30. The ceremony will be live-streamed on Sedalia School District's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GrMoNP_5Uo. JROTC will also sponsor a Veteran's Day parade at...
You Love Nostalgia? This Sedalia Store Fills You With It! Shop There!
This holiday season, I think a fair amount of people are looking for unique gifts for their loved ones. Perhaps something that may not cost as much money as something brand new. If any of you would like to find something that will fill you full of nostalgia, and perhaps relive your youth, downtown Sedalia has a shop for you!
Increase Your Happiness Threefold in Green Ridge This Weekend
"Money can't buy you happiness" is the old trope -- likely started by someone who didn't have any. However, a new study shows folks who suddenly found themselves flush actually felt pretty good about it. Researchers out of the University of British Columbia took $2 million given by wealthy donors...
