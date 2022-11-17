Read full article on original website
Ford Is One Of First US Automakers To Partner With Manufacture 2030
Earlier this week, Ford announced a new strategic partnership with Manufacture 2030 (M2030). The Big Three automaker is among the first to join up with the organization, which aims to help Ford's suppliers meet carbon emissions requirements. According to Ford's official press release, it has already included its global supply...
Interest In Tesla's EVs May Be Waning, According To Survey
According to Kelley Blue Book, interest in Tesla's EVs may be dropping in the US. The automotive website's recent survey points to a notable dip in car shopper interest in Tesla's models. In fact, per Electrek, KBB goes so far as to say interest in Teslas has "plummeted." We're talking...
Renault Megane E-Tech Noted Good Efficiency And Range In Bjørn's Test
The all-new Renault Megane E-Tech achieved very encouraging results in a recent Bjørn Nyland range test. The French compact EV, equipped with a 60 kWh battery, is rated at 450 km (280 miles) of WLTP range. The 40 kWh battery version is able to go 300 km (186 miles). That's the reference point for optimum conditions and rather gentle driving.
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Will Only Be Available As A PHEV In US
When Alfa Romeo unveiled the Tonale SUV in February 2022, it said the US market would get it with two AWD powertrains, a 1.3-liter plug-in hybrid and a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. As the US market launch nears, Alfa Romeo has changed its mind and announced through its CEO that...
Buick Electra E5 Crossover Leaked In China
Several images of Buick's upcoming electric crossover, the Electra E5, have leaked in China. As is often the case, when yet-to-be-revealed vehicles go for certification in China images of them pop up on the country's Industry And Information Technology website. Back in early 2020 the same thing happened with the Volkswagen ID.4, for example.
Tesla Model X Owner Trades For Rivian R1S: How Do These SUVs Compare?
What do two friends do when they both get brand-new EVs? Share them with one another, of course. However, in this case, these new Tesla Model X owners don't just share their EV with their friend who's a new Rivian R1S owner, they literally trade vehicles altogether, though only temporarily.
Netherlands: Plug-In Car Sales Increased 17% In October 2022
BEVs: 6,408 (up 12%) and 22% share. Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – October 2022. So far this year, 82,225 plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is about 33% more than a year ago and about 32% of the total market. BEVs: about *54,000...
BYD To Launch Two New EV Brands In 2023: Yangwang And One New
BYD (Dynasty and Ocean),. "another new brand that specializes in professional and personalized identities, covering family cars and luxury cars". The Dynasty and Ocean are currently the two main product series of the main BYD brand, while Denza is a luxury arm that's 90% controlled by BYD and in 10% by Mercedes-Benz (originally it was 50/50 joint venture, but Daimler reduced its stake in mid-2022).
Nissan Insists Leaf Nameplate Will Not Be Dropped
A Nissan representative has stated that the Leaf is "here to stay" despite slowing sales. Nissan's first mass-market EV was very popular in the early-mid 2010s however increased competition has had a significant impact on sales in recent years. The arrival of a second-generation Leaf in 2018 did little to...
General Motors Repairs Tesla EVs As Part Of New, Growing Business
Tesla repairs its own vehicles at its various Service Centers and also relies on mobile repair technicians who will come to your home or place of business. However, this doesn't mean you can't get your Tesla repaired elsewhere. How about a local General Motors dealership?. We do know many Tesla...
Check Out EV News From Volvo, Lucid And BMW: Top EV News Nov 18, 2022
This week, we have news about Volvo, Lucid, BMW, and EV Prices: Our Top EV News for the week of Nov 18, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. In addition, see this week's newsletter for more EV news, we’re running a Giveaway in the month of November. Check it out here.
Wheelsboy Tests Changan Shenlan SL03 Tesla Model 3 Rival From China
Changan Automobile is one of China’s oldest automakers, with a history of over 150 years, and today it’s the country’s fourth largest carmaker and the smallest out of the “Big Four” (the other three being Dongfeng, FAW and SAIC Motor). And even though we may hear about EVs from startups like Nio and Xpeng more often, Changan does make EVs, and they are quite good, like the Shenlan SL03.
Next-Gen Volkswagen Golf May Arrive As EV Alongside VW ID.3 Hatch
For Volkswagen fans and observers who thought the brand's ID.3 electric hatch would serve as a future replacement for the iconic Golf, think again. According to a recent article published by Autocar, the upcoming, ninth-gen Golf may arrive as another ID EV to live alongside the ID.3 hatchback. While VW...
Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot Program Enters Italy
Italy is the latest country listed by Tesla in the European Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot program, which currently includes a three-digit number of stations. As in the case of most of the other countries, also in Italy only some of the Tesla Supercharging stations are available to non-Tesla electric vehicles. The...
Electric Vehicles Dominate List Of 2023 NACTOY Finalists
The jury for the 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards has picked the nine finalist vehicles at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Out of 26 vehicles voted semifinalists earlier this year from an initial field of 47 eligible vehicles, NACTOY's 50 jurors from the United States and Canada determined the nine finalists following an extensive test-drive and evaluation period.
Geely Showcases SEA-M Platform Used By Waymo's Zeekr Robotaxi
Chinese automaker Geely Holding Group has unveiled its SEA-M architecture that will be used by future driverless mobility products, starting with the Zeekr robotaxi for Waymo. Derived from Geely's original Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), the SEA-M architecture supports a range of future mobility products including robotaxis, multi-purpose vehicles, and logistics vehicles.
3 Millionth BYD New Energy Vehicle Rolls Off Production Line
BYD, the largest Chinese plug-in electric vehicle manufacturer, celebrates the production of its three millionth New Energy Vehicle (the category that includes BEVs and PHEVs). The jubilee vehicle happens to be the all-electric BYD Seal model, which was officially delivered on November 16, 2022 to Wang Shuang, a soccer player...
Italian Minister Wants Tesla To Build Its Next Giga Factory In Italy
Italy's Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, has openly invited Tesla to invest more in the Mediterranean country. Speaking at a webinar organized by one of Italy's largest newspapers, Salvini heavily praised Elon Musk calling him one of the world's "main innovative geniuses". Salvini also discussed how he felt...
Google Maps Update Makes Finding EV Fast Chargers Much Easier
Google has just made electric vehicle owners’ lives easier with an important update to Google Maps that essentially allows you to search for fast charging stations. So whereas before you might have been directed to a slower charger, even though you were searching for something more powerful, now this shouldn’t be a problem as you can select to only have it show chargers that can provide at least 50 kW.
Nio Now Has More Than 1,200 Battery Swap Stations In China
Nio is a world leader when it comes to electric vehicle battery swapping stations, both in terms of tech and number of locations that are currently operational. In its native China, the manufacturer just passed the 1,200 swap stations mark (1,210 a week ago) and the company says it will have over 1,300 of them running all around the world by the end of the year.
