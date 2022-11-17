ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NJ.com

BetMGM bonus code PLAYNJSPORTS: Bet $1,000 risk-free during NFL Week 11

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The exciting NFL regular season continues into Week 11 and BetMGM bonus code PLAYNJSPORTS grants new customers first-bet insurance up to $1,000 for...
NJ.com

What channel is Los Angeles Chargers game today vs. Chiefs? (11/20/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meet the Los Angeles Chargers, led by quarterback Justin Herbert, in an NFL Week 11 AFC West football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2002) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
NJ.com

Jets-Patriots: Who’s playing and who’s not as Zach Wilson tries to reverse bad trend in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Jets will be fighting against a few ugly historical precedents Sunday afternoon when they face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The first, and most obvious, is their 13-game losing streak against the Patriots. Their last win against New England came in December of 2015 at MetLife Stadium. But somehow things have been even worse against the Patriots on the road.
NJ.com

How Eagles’ Jalen Hurts being told to ‘be who he was’ led to Sunday’s 17-16 win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – The Eagles offense was sitting on the sideline, struggling to get things going during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Finding themselves down by 10 points as the seconds ticked off the clock in the third quarter, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni began going down the line to each offensive player, making sure to get their attention. Sirianni finally got to Hurts, tapped his helmet, and began to say something in his ear.
