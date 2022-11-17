INDIANAPOLIS – The Eagles offense was sitting on the sideline, struggling to get things going during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Finding themselves down by 10 points as the seconds ticked off the clock in the third quarter, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni began going down the line to each offensive player, making sure to get their attention. Sirianni finally got to Hurts, tapped his helmet, and began to say something in his ear.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO