Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Saquon Barkley after Giants’ dud vs. Lions: ‘We’re not going to panic. We’re not going to waver’
The Giants played their worst game of the season Sunday. There’s zero doubt about that. While losing 31-18 to the 3-6 Lions, rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s team looked a lot like last season’s terrible group. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But this time...
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sunday Night Football closes the Week 11 Sunday slate in Los Angeles
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The coming Sunday is a busy one with a fully-loaded NFL schedule and the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup
What channel is Dallas Cowboys game today vs. Vikings? (11/20/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, meet the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, in an NFL Week 11 NFC football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Za’Darius Smith Revisits Prediction That Vikings Would Beat Cowboys
The veteran linebacker made a bold declaration prior to Minnesota’s blowout loss to Dallas on Sunday.
Jets’ Robert Saleh says offense vs. Patriots was ‘dog [bleep],’ so why is Zach Wilson defending the indefensible?
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The ending was shocking and remarkable, but Marcus Jones' punt return for a touchdown to give the Patriots a 10-3 win over the Jets wasn't even the most frustrating part of Sunday's loss. That disappointing distinction belonged to second-year quarterback Zach Wilson
Giants crushed by injuries vs. Lions: Adoree’ Jackson, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jon Feliciano, Fabian Moreau, Tyre Phillips sidelined
UPDATE: Adoree' Jackson has a sprained MCL and will miss three to five weeks, according to theScore, though Jackson has yet to undergo an MRI. That likely will happen Monday. After Jackson's injury, the Giants' other outside cornerback, Fabian Moreau, was ruled out with a ribs injury.
What channel is Los Angeles Chargers game today vs. Chiefs? (11/20/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meet the Los Angeles Chargers, led by quarterback Justin Herbert, in an NFL Week 11 AFC West football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2002) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Jets-Patriots: Who’s playing and who’s not as Zach Wilson tries to reverse bad trend in Foxborough
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Jets will be fighting against a few ugly historical precedents Sunday afternoon when they face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The first, and most obvious, is their 13-game losing streak against the Patriots. Their last win against New England came in December of 2015 at MetLife Stadium. But somehow things have been even worse against the Patriots on the road.
Giants flop vs. Lions: How badly does this damage playoff hopes entering Thanksgiving in Dallas?
The Giants had a winnable home game Sunday against the Lions. And they didn't just lose it, 31-18. They completely flopped, while looking every bit like the rebuilding team everyone envisioned this season, before they started stacking wins and shocking the NFL.
Giants vs. Lions player props: Saquon Barkley props as Big Blue hosts Detroit
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New York Giants (7-2) play host to the Detroit Lions (3-2) at MetLife Stadium
Giants’ offense has disastrous day against Detroit Lions | Daniel Jones picked twice, Saquon Barkley shut down
A bad day would have been a lot better than the day the Giants had Sunday against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. A bad day still would have meant that Daniel Jones had thrown two interceptions, matching the total he had thrown in the first nine games this season.
Eagles vs. Colts player props: Jalen Hurts props lead the way in Week 11
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Philadelphia (8-1) looks to get past its first loss of the season against Indianapolis (4-5)
Giants’ Shane Lemieux finally back in starting lineup as he replaces rookie at left guard
There were no surprises among the Giants' inactives Sunday after the team announced Saturday that guard Shane Lemieux would be activated for the first time since opening day of last season. Lemieux, after earning a starting job as a rookie, injured his knee on opening day last season
How Eagles’ Jalen Hurts being told to ‘be who he was’ led to Sunday’s 17-16 win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS – The Eagles offense was sitting on the sideline, struggling to get things going during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Finding themselves down by 10 points as the seconds ticked off the clock in the third quarter, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni began going down the line to each offensive player, making sure to get their attention. Sirianni finally got to Hurts, tapped his helmet, and began to say something in his ear.
Will Eagles’ run defense get fixed with Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh? Here’s what NFL analyst says
PHILADELPHIA – When the Eagles' season reeled off eight consecutive wins to open the season, those victories likely camouflaged a major flaw that no longer could be ignored after Monday night's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Eagles were helpless as the Commanders ran for 152
What channel is Cleveland Browns game today vs. Bills? (11/20/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Cleveland Browns, led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett, meet the Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, in an NFL Week 11 AFC football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022). Because of a Buffalo snowstorm, the game will be played at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
What channel is Denver Broncos game today vs. Raiders? (11/20/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Las Vegas Raiders, led by quarterback Derek Carr, meet the Denver Broncos, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, in an NFL Week 11 AFC West football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022) at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.
