Devils beat Senators, tie 11th-longest winning streak in NHL history | 3 takeaways
Yegor Sharangovich fired a snap shot and Jesper Boqvist turned toward the net. The Devils were already beating the Senators by two with 17 minutes remaining in the second period on Saturday, but Boqvist wanted to bury the game early. So once Sharangovich’s shot bounced off Anton Forsberg’s pad, Boqvist rushed in and tapped it in to give his team the 3-0 lead.
Shutout Victory Over Northwestern Sends UCLA Women's Soccer to Elite 8
An early goal gave the Bruins a lead they would hold onto for the entire match, icing it in the second half to lock in the win.
With snow falling, No. 1 Don Bosco Prep dominates No. 14 Seton Hall Prep in NP-A semis
There has been no mistaking where Don Bosco Prep wanted to have this season end. The bitter taste of what happened at MetLife Stadium against its biggest rival a year ago has been on coach Dan Sabella and his players’ minds all season long.
Oregon MBB recap: Lack of three-point shooting dooms Ducks
This game was right there for the taking and an upset over No. 3 Houston was a real possibility. But Oregon never could find its three-point shooting prowess and the Cougars made them pay. Houston came out with a 66-56 victory inside Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon coach Dana Altman is going to look at the stat sheet and his eyes are going directly to the three-point shooting line where his team was a dismal 3-of-22 from beyond the arc. Even though they couldn’t find its range and seemingly nothing was going right, the Ducks never gave up and played the entire 40...
What channel is the Grey Cup on today? FREE live stream, time, USA TV for Blue Bombers vs. Argonauts in CFL championship 2022
The Toronto Argonauts face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL’s Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sask. WATCH CFL WITH A SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. Here’s what...
Delsea, Camden ready for Top-10 football showdown in first-ever state semifinal
For 30 years, Delsea Regional High School football coach Sal Marchese has used sectional championships as the standard for success in his program. Camden has seemingly been chasing a ghost for decades - a second sectional title to go with the one it won in 1976.
Uh oh. Giants look like the bad team everyone expected in listless loss to the Lions | Politi
Well, Giants fans, you can look at this Dud vs. Detroit two ways:. 1. That it was the ultimate trap game with a Thanksgiving trip to Dallas on deck, that it was an inevitable course correction that happens to every team in the NFL eventually, that it was the first bad loss under head coach Brian Daboll, and most of all, that you would have signed for a 7-3 record in late November because you might have signed for 7-10 the entire season.
