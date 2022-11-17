ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

Devils beat Senators, tie 11th-longest winning streak in NHL history | 3 takeaways

Yegor Sharangovich fired a snap shot and Jesper Boqvist turned toward the net. The Devils were already beating the Senators by two with 17 minutes remaining in the second period on Saturday, but Boqvist wanted to bury the game early. So once Sharangovich’s shot bounced off Anton Forsberg’s pad, Boqvist rushed in and tapped it in to give his team the 3-0 lead.
NEWARK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon MBB recap: Lack of three-point shooting dooms Ducks

This game was right there for the taking and an upset over No. 3 Houston was a real possibility. But Oregon never could find its three-point shooting prowess and the Cougars made them pay. Houston came out with a 66-56 victory inside Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon coach Dana Altman is going to look at the stat sheet and his eyes are going directly to the three-point shooting line where his team was a dismal 3-of-22 from beyond the arc. Even though they couldn’t find its range and seemingly nothing was going right, the Ducks never gave up and played the entire 40...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Uh oh. Giants look like the bad team everyone expected in listless loss to the Lions | Politi

Well, Giants fans, you can look at this Dud vs. Detroit two ways:. 1. That it was the ultimate trap game with a Thanksgiving trip to Dallas on deck, that it was an inevitable course correction that happens to every team in the NFL eventually, that it was the first bad loss under head coach Brian Daboll, and most of all, that you would have signed for a 7-3 record in late November because you might have signed for 7-10 the entire season.
DETROIT, MI

