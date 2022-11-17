Vermilion Zhou Design Group Transforms ‘green massage’ into an Alice in Wonderland-Inspired Fantasy Forest

Read full article on original website
Songdo Learning Hub – A New Library for an International City – Design Competition entry // DJC design
Design Team:Cherene Hui,Daewook LeeJennifer YipConcept – New Way of LearningIn a rapidly changing world, architecture must adapt and respond to the change in cultural and educational needs. We believe that a library is no longer a building to merely read books; it should be a place where knowledge gets attracted, created, shared, and evolved.
Yuntai Ice Chrysanthemum Display // LUO studio
Project name: Yuntai Ice Chrysanthemum Display ShelvesDeveloper: Government of Huanfeng Town, Xiuwu County, Henan ProvinceClient: Jiaozuo Yuntai Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd.Design firm: LUO studio (www.luostudio.cn)Designers / construction instruction: Luo Yujie, Wang Beilei, Huang Shangwan, Zhang ChenConstruction firm: Jiaozuo Yuanbo Architectural Engineering Co., Ltd.Location: Yuntai Ice Chrysanthemum Industry Park, Houyanmen Village, Huanfeng Town, Xiuwu County, Henan ProvincePhotography: Jin WeiqiTotal exhibition area: 602 square metersMain display shelf size: 12m (length), 14.1m (width), 5.3m (height)Materials: thin pine panels, iron sheetsStart time: April 26, 2021Completion time: November 30, 2021Agricultural products exhibition for supporting rural industries revitalization2021 opens a new chapter of China’s Rural Revitalization Initiative.
Master plan and Main Stadium design of Xi’an Olympic Center // PTW Architects
Xi’an Olympic Center is a multi-purpose sports facility that includes a 60,000 seats main stadium, 18,000 seats gymnasium and 4,000 seats swimming hall. The sports center functions as both games and show venues, which provides training for track and fields, football and other sports events. The Center also provides urban public space that accommodates music festivals, markets or festivals.Inspirations for Xi’an Olympic Center design came from the city’s association with Silk Road.
Duvall Decker’s Architects Explain How They Use Design for Public Good
When Duvall Decker Architects was founded in 1998, co-founders Roy T. Decker and Anne Marie Decker committed themselves to bringing varied and complementary interests and abilities to their practice, with the goal to create buildings and environments that enrich the lives of those who encounter them. In over 20 years of practice, the firm has delivered design excellence with projects of various scopes and scales that promote social, economic and environmental ideals.
Residential House in Vilnius // Architectural bureau G.Natkevicius and partners
A contemporary residential house, designed in the background of a pine forest, was a significant pretext for the customers for returning to live in Lithuania after many years spent in New York. According to the authors of the project, the main aspect of this residential building is a scenario. The main stage is the inner courtyard surrounded by the square-shaped volume.
We've been editing Shakespeare's plays for 400 years – but does a new Australian production of The Tempest idealise the Bard?
Review: The Tempest, directed by Kip Williams, Sydney Theatre Company. The Tempest, first performed in 1611 and probably Shakespeare’s last solo-written play before his late collaborations with John Fletcher, used to be read as the playwright’s swan-song goodbye to the magic of theatre. But since postcolonial theory emerged in the mid-20th century, The Tempest is now usually performed to comment on the beginnings of the British Empire in the early 1600s. The play is, after all, about the powerful Prospero – the exiled Duke of Milan – who claims an island as his own and uses his magic to enslave the...
Videos captured a fireball flashing across the Toronto skyline before it struck Earth near Niagara Falls
One video shows the fireball streak past Toronto's CN Tower, while another from a home security camera shows it light up the sky above a neighborhood.
