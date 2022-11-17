Read full article on original website
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is MATIC really worth it in the long-term?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past week has been very volatile for MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s most popular scaling solution Polygon. On 8 November, the token saw its 6-month high of $1.28, which was followed by a 37% decline the very next day thanks to the turmoil caused by FTX’s solvency concerns.
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: LUNC can regain investors’ trust if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) has fallen from $000.2425 to $0.0001765 since the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed on 8 November. This revealed a drop of around 30% on the charts. LUNC has been experiencing difficulties in the crypto-market for many months since rebranding in the aftermath of the failure of the original LUNA cryptocurrency.
Uniswap: User and dev activity, lack of profitability, and everything in between
Uniswap’s development activity was the highest in October. Since FTX collapsed, the DEX has seen a surge in user activity. According to data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Uniswap [UNI] had the most development activity in the last month. In the last 30 days,...
Ethereum: A rally in whale holdings might not help ETH investors. Here is why…
Ethereum whales are adding more ETH coins to their holdings. The current market outlook can make it difficult for whale accumulation to positively influence price. During the intraday trading session on 21 November, data from on-chain analytics Santiment revealed a significant surge in Ethereum [ETH] whale holdings. ETH whales that held between $10.9 million to $1.09 billion ETH added 947,940 ETH, which was worth $1.03 billion at the current price.
Solana [SOL]: Why 2022 could end with good news for disheartened investors
Metrics and several market indicators were also bullish. Solana [SOL] has daunted its investors for quite a few weeks now, as its price has continued to decline. To add to it, SOL lost its position as the 15th largest crypto in terms of market capitalization to TRON [TRX]. As per...
NEAR sees a volume uptick after weeks of bearish activity, are bulls in the vicinity
NEAR’s volume sees an uptick, but bears prove dominant. Imagine finding an oversold cryptocurrency that is native to a layer 1 blockchain and whose network already has five years of runtime. This can be considered as NEAR’s latest situation, which has been on a bearish trend for most of November so far. Interestingly, its volume registered a significant uptick in the last three days.
Can SAND’s performance of 2022 offer some forward-looking insights
The Sandbox and its native token SAND witness an extremely slow year. NFT trades in 2022 witnessed diminished popularity as compared to 2021. The Sandbox burst into the blokchain and crypto scene last year as one of the most promising metaverse projects. Fast forward to the present and the excitement has died down, while its native token is heavily drawn down.
Is SNM’s 4000% surge evidence of another market pump and dump? Assessing…
The price of the SNM altcoin, surged by 4,545% on 21 November. The alt was seen exchanging hands at $10.91 — its all-time high. The altcoin’s trading volume rose from $1.2 million to $720 million in the span of just one day. This sudden rise in fortunes cannot...
Axie Infinity metrics predict this path for the future, but will AXS follow suit
The AXS network growth witnessed a slowdown given the bearish market conditions. Axie Infinity’s organic demand witnessed a drop in the last 12 months. Just a year ago, Axie Infinity had made its name as one of the most popular crypto projects out there. Its biggest advantage was its successful implementation of tokenized mechanics, which propelled it to great heights. This first mover advantage allowed its native token, AXS, to become one of the top tokens in the crypto space.
Cosmos: Taking a short position on ATOM? Read this to get a clear picture
Osmosis outperforms other DEXes in terms of development activity. Despite this, Cosmos’ TVL continues to decline, along with its trading volume. Osmosis, a DeFi project on the Cosmos blockchain, could be imperative for the latter’s growth in the DeFi space. This was because Osmosis managed to take a lead among DeFi protocols, such as MakerDAO and Lido in terms of development activity over the last few days.
Ethereum: Sharks, whales, their interest in ETH, and the events of the last 13 days
Since FTX’s collapse, there has been an increase in ETH accumulation. As most HODLers fail to see profit, short traders appear to be accumulating. As the price of leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] lingered above the $1,200 psychological support level, data from Santiment revealed that sharks and whales have ramped up their ETH holdings in the last 13 days.
Reasons Tron investors can expect some chaos from TRX in the last weeks of 2022
TRX’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) was oversold, which was bullish. According to a report by LunarCrush, TRON [TRX] had made it on the list of cryptos that had the highest Galaxy score. This was optimistic for TRX, as it indicated a price pump in the coming days. Though this...
As Chainlink racks up more integrations, will LINK gather the bulls and play
Chainlink announced multiple integrations of its services across different chains. The price of LINK has been on a continuing decline, even with the latest developments. In its most recent adoption update, Chainlink, an industry oracle network, reported that it had witnessed several adoptions in the previous week. Since the most recent FTX disaster, the protocol’s latest integration has added Proof of Reserve services, expanding its range of services. Could the price of LINK be affected by these most recent adoptions?
Litecoin [LTC] achieves a new milestone: Did SOL help its rally?
Litecoin Network recently processed its 135,000,000th transaction. LTC’s market indicators favored a bullish stance for the alt. Litecoin [LTC] recently achieved a milestone by flipping Solana [SOL] to become the 15th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. As per CoinMarketCap, at press time, LTC was trading at $60.71 with a market cap of more than $4.37 billion.
Algorand’s current market standing could have investors eyeing ALGO because…
DApps witnessed a surge in unique users and TVL shows growth. With most eyes on the events that transpired around FTX in the last 13 days, a network slowly climbed its way up the social ladder. Amid the havoc that occurred thanks to SBF and the FTX exchange, Algorand managed to garner sufficient interest on the social front.
Bitcoin hits ‘this’ low, but what’s the unrevealed narrative around BTC
Bitcoin’s SOPR hit its lowest point more than two years after the last one. Short-term projections for the king coin showed bearish signs despite more long-term holders remaining in profit. Bitcoin [BTC], for the first time since March 2020, hit its lowest point per Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR)...
Litecoin’s latest decline could have everything to do with these LTC holders
Litecoin sees signs of a slowdown after being in the list of top performers last week. A look at what investors should expect moving forward. Last week we saw Litecoin achieve an upside as most of the top coins failed remained struggled to bounce back. As a result, Litecoin was receiving a lot of attention, aided by a favorable mention by Michael Saylor during an interview. But can it sustain its upside now that the market is showing some signs of a slight recovery?
Tezos NFTs keep the pace for the fourth quarter running as XTZ…
Tezos NFT traders kept the blockchain’s digital collectibles alive with an all-time high per its volume. The XTZ price has been unimpressive lately and could remain so excel the wider market recovers. Tezos [XZT] NFTs have stuck to their excellent performance despite the decline experienced by the overall digital...
Bitcoin: What this ‘gray-haired’ exchange movement could mean for BTC
Bitcoin’s exchange inflows CDD value witnessed a surge. BTC exchange inflow stood lower than BTC’s exchange outflow. Bitcoin[BTC] exchange inflows Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) increased tremendously as several dormant addresses moved their coins. According to CryptoQuant analyst, Tomáš Hančar, the recent movement signaled the highest since BTC hit its lowest in 2021.
XMR’s decline on the social front has more to show than just bearish signals
Monero recorded decreases in its social volume and dominance, leading to a shrink in trading volume. The decline, however, did not stop XMR from showing signs of leaving the bearish zone. Privacy-focused cryptocurrency Monero [XMR] faced investor concern recently as its social metrics decreased. Based on revelations from Santiment, not...
