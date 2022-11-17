No James Harden. No Tobias Harris. No problem for the Philadelphia 76ers, who also lost Tyrese Maxey in Friday's game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Sixers defeated the Bucks 110-102 at Wells Fargo Center to improve to 8-7 on the season. And while it was a full-team effort after Maxey exited with a left foot injury in the first half, it was Joel Embiid who put the team on his back.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO