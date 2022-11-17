ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bleacher Report

Dwight Howard Delights NBA Twitter with 38-Point, 25-Rebound Debut in Taiwan

Former NBA star Dwight Howard was dominant in his T1 League debut in Taiwan on Saturday, leaving NBA analysts and fans buzzing on Twitter. Howard, who played for seven different teams during his 18-year NBA career and was an eight-time All-Star, three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and one-time NBA champion, dazzled with 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks in a 120-115 win for the Taoyuan Leopards.
Bleacher Report

John Collins Trade Rumors: Jazz Have Made Inquiry Into Hawks Forward

The Utah Jazz have reportedly "shown interest" in a potential trade for Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins in recent weeks. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the latest update on the Collins rumors Friday:. Few, if any, NBA players have been the focus of more trade speculation...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bleacher Report

Report: Pistons' Cade Cunningham Out Indefinitely; Shin Injury May Be Stress Fracture

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will reportedly remain out indefinitely while working to determine the best course of treatment for his shin injury. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Saturday the Pistons are "trying to determine if surgery is needed." It's "feared" the 2022 NBA All-Rookie First Team selection suffered a stress fracture, per James L. Edwards III and Shams Charania of The Athletic.
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Hyped by Joel Embiid's Late-Game Heroics as 76ers Beat Giannis, Bucks

No James Harden. No Tobias Harris. No problem for the Philadelphia 76ers, who also lost Tyrese Maxey in Friday's game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Sixers defeated the Bucks 110-102 at Wells Fargo Center to improve to 8-7 on the season. And while it was a full-team effort after Maxey exited with a left foot injury in the first half, it was Joel Embiid who put the team on his back.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Grizzlies' Ja Morant Helped off Court With Ankle Injury vs. Thunder

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant left his team's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a left ankle injury. Ja Morant heads back to the locker room with the Grizzlies training staff with an apparent ankle injury.<br><br>Stay tuned for updates. <a href="https://t.co/LMNt6FacMs">pic.twitter.com/LMNt6FacMs</a>. ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Mike Ceide...
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kyrie Irving Says He's Not 'Anti-Jewish,' Apologizes 'Deeply' for Sharing Film

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is set to make his return from an eight-game suspension on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ahead of his comeback, Irving spoke to SNY's Ian Begley and opened up about the events that led to his suspension. He expressed regret for sharing antisemitic material on social media and how he handled himself in interviews thereafter.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Grizzlies' Ja Morant to Miss at Least 1 Week with Ankle Injury

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that point guard Ja Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain of his left ankle and that his "return-to-play timeline" will be determined on a week-to-week basis. Morant suffered the injury late in his team's 121-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. He was helped...
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Bucks' Giannis Explains Confrontation With 76ers Arena Workers On Court After Loss

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo called his postgame confrontation with Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell and a Wells Fargo Center employee Friday an "unfortunate event." Antetokounmpo was trying to shoot free throws after the Bucks' 110-102 road loss when Harrell—who wanted to get his own work in—took the ball from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Rob McClanaghan, Trainer for NBA Stars, Arrested on Rape Charge

Rob McClanaghan, who Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports noted is "one of the most well-known names in NBA training circles," was reportedly arrested on charges of rape and drugging on Friday. Mike Waters of Syracuse.com noted he was arrested in Rhode Island after the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit and...
BOSTON, MA

