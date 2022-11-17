Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Kawhi Leonard on Gregg Popovich: 'We've Been in Too Many Battles to Have a Scar'
Kawhi Leonard said there is no bad blood between him and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich after the Los Angeles Clippers star faced his old team Sunday. Leonard scored 11 points as the Clippers earned a 119-97 win over the Spurs on Saturday. The 31-year-old spent his first seven...
Bleacher Report
Report: Rivals Wonder If Pistons Shut Down Cade Cunningham to Land Victor Wembanyama
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham is feared to have a stress fracture in his left shin and is considered to be out indefinitely, though he hasn't been ruled out for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. However, rival executives are wondering whether the Pistons would prefer Cunningham to "shut it...
Bleacher Report
Report: Blazers Fan Removed from Game for Racist Comments Toward Jordan Clarkson
A Portland Trail Blazers fan was escorted from the team's 118-113 loss against the Utah Jazz on Saturday after reportedly directing racial remarks at Utah's Jordan Clarkson, per Sarah Todd of the Deseret News. Clarkson didn't comment on the situation when talking to reporters after the game. The fan was...
Bleacher Report
Dwight Howard Delights NBA Twitter with 38-Point, 25-Rebound Debut in Taiwan
Former NBA star Dwight Howard was dominant in his T1 League debut in Taiwan on Saturday, leaving NBA analysts and fans buzzing on Twitter. Howard, who played for seven different teams during his 18-year NBA career and was an eight-time All-Star, three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and one-time NBA champion, dazzled with 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks in a 120-115 win for the Taoyuan Leopards.
Bleacher Report
John Collins Trade Rumors: Hawks Have Opened 'Preliminary' Discussions; Suns Linked
As the NBA approaches Dec. 15, the date on the calendar when players who signed contracts during the offseason can be traded, the annual John Collins rumors are starting to pick up steam. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks have "opened up preliminary trade discussions"...
Bleacher Report
John Collins Trade Rumors: Jazz Have Made Inquiry Into Hawks Forward
The Utah Jazz have reportedly "shown interest" in a potential trade for Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins in recent weeks. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the latest update on the Collins rumors Friday:. Few, if any, NBA players have been the focus of more trade speculation...
Anthony Davis puts in another MVP-level effort as Lakers extend winning streak
Anthony Davis will need to play MVP-caliber basketball if the Lakers want to turn around their season. He did just that in a 123-92 win over the Spurs.
Bleacher Report
Report: Pistons' Cade Cunningham Out Indefinitely; Shin Injury May Be Stress Fracture
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will reportedly remain out indefinitely while working to determine the best course of treatment for his shin injury. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Saturday the Pistons are "trying to determine if surgery is needed." It's "feared" the 2022 NBA All-Rookie First Team selection suffered a stress fracture, per James L. Edwards III and Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Hyped by Joel Embiid's Late-Game Heroics as 76ers Beat Giannis, Bucks
No James Harden. No Tobias Harris. No problem for the Philadelphia 76ers, who also lost Tyrese Maxey in Friday's game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Sixers defeated the Bucks 110-102 at Wells Fargo Center to improve to 8-7 on the season. And while it was a full-team effort after Maxey exited with a left foot injury in the first half, it was Joel Embiid who put the team on his back.
Doncic has 3-pointer overturned as Mavericks fall to Nuggets
Dallas superstar Luka Doncic finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, but also had a 3-pointer overturned in a wild sequence on Sunday night, and the Mavericks eventually fell to the Denver Nuggets, 98-97.
Irving set to 'move forward' with Nets after winning return
Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup Sunday, finishing with 14 points and five rebounds in 26 minutes as Nets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 127-115, and said afterward that he's relieved he "can move forward with the rest of the season."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: 76ers' Matisse Thybulle Garnering 'Some Interest' Ahead of Trade Deadline
Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle could be on the move before the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Teams have expressed "some interest" in Thybulle in "preliminary discussions" involving the fourth-year shooting guard, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice. The Sixers were projected to be one of the top teams in the...
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Ja Morant Helped off Court With Ankle Injury vs. Thunder
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant left his team's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a left ankle injury. Ja Morant heads back to the locker room with the Grizzlies training staff with an apparent ankle injury.<br><br>Stay tuned for updates. <a href="https://t.co/LMNt6FacMs">pic.twitter.com/LMNt6FacMs</a>. ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Mike Ceide...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kings' Harrison Barnes Not the Subject of Any Active Trade Talks
Harrison Barnes will reportedly remain with the Sacramento Kings for the immediate future. According to James Ham of ESPN 1320, the Kings are not actively discussing any trades involving the forward and are instead "focused on building chemistry with this group of players, and the positive start to the season."
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kyrie Irving Says He's Not 'Anti-Jewish,' Apologizes 'Deeply' for Sharing Film
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is set to make his return from an eight-game suspension on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ahead of his comeback, Irving spoke to SNY's Ian Begley and opened up about the events that led to his suspension. He expressed regret for sharing antisemitic material on social media and how he handled himself in interviews thereafter.
Bleacher Report
Blazers' Damian Lillard Has Grade 1 Strain; Injury Will Be Re-Evaluated in 1-2 Weeks
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has a Grade 1 strain of the soleus muscle in the right lower leg and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks, the team announced Sunday night. Lillard previously said that he expected to miss some of his team's four-game road trip after...
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Ja Morant to Miss at Least 1 Week with Ankle Injury
The Memphis Grizzlies announced that point guard Ja Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain of his left ankle and that his "return-to-play timeline" will be determined on a week-to-week basis. Morant suffered the injury late in his team's 121-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. He was helped...
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Explains Confrontation With 76ers Arena Workers On Court After Loss
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo called his postgame confrontation with Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell and a Wells Fargo Center employee Friday an "unfortunate event." Antetokounmpo was trying to shoot free throws after the Bucks' 110-102 road loss when Harrell—who wanted to get his own work in—took the ball from...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Klay Thompson Drops 41, Delivers 'I-Told-You-So Performance' vs. Rockets
The five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion helped lead the Golden State Warriors to a 127-120 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday with 41 points behind a blistering 10-of-13 shooting from three-point range. Social media had plenty of praise for the future Hall of Famer:. Klay Thompson is making...
Bleacher Report
Rob McClanaghan, Trainer for NBA Stars, Arrested on Rape Charge
Rob McClanaghan, who Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports noted is "one of the most well-known names in NBA training circles," was reportedly arrested on charges of rape and drugging on Friday. Mike Waters of Syracuse.com noted he was arrested in Rhode Island after the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit and...
