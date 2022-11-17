Read full article on original website
GM Seems To Host Clinic Comparing Cadillac CT5 To Tesla Model 3: Photos
It appears as though General Motors recently conducted a clinic to compare the Cadillac CT5 luxury sedan against the all-electric Tesla Model 3. As captured in a series of images by our eagle-eyed spy photographers, a Cadillac CT5 Premium Luxury 550T AWD was seen around the front parking lot of the GM Proving Ground in Milford, Michigan, where it was parked next to a Tesla Model 3. The two sedans were seen behind a series of orange cones, one of which had a large sign reading “Reserved For Research Participants.”
Mazda CX-30 Vs. CX-5: The In-Brand Battle Of The Compact SUVs
Mazda typically keeps its model lineup tight, with a vehicle for every significant segment. Compared to brands like Toyota or Hyundai, its lineup looks anemic. Still, there are benefits to not confusing customers and concentrating on doing a few things well rather than spreading the design and engineering teams thin. However, things have changed recently, with Mazda starting to chase the American market.
Adore Me’s push to become eco-friendly isn’t landing with shoppers, but they’re doing it anyway
Intimate apparel brand Adore Me wasn’t founded with sustainability in mind. And the brand didn’t start thinking about its environmental footprint until 2019, when it was worth over $100 million in revenue. When it did begin to think about going green, it faced an unexpected challenge. “We’ve had…messaging...
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years
When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall
If you live alone - chances are you'd have to teach yourself all the DIY tricks out there, so that you eventually can install a slat wall without any help. Therefore, the more tricks you learn on the way, the less damage you will cause. TikTok creator Jennifer Gizzi (@makingprettyspaces)...
What Is an Oldsmobile 455-Inch Big-Block?
When you look at a modern Chevy engine, that's not what you're really seeing; instead, it's a GM "corporate" engine that is used across all the various brands (at least those that are still with us). But back in the day that wasn't the case. In the golden era of muscle cars, all the GM divisions (Oldsmobile, Buick, Pontiac, and Chevrolet) had a lot of freedom to develop their own unique drivetrains. This intra-corporate rivalry helped fuel the horsepower wars of the later '60s and early '70s. For example Olds, Pontiac, and Buick all had 455-inch big-block V-8s, but aside from the displacement they had very little in common. Duplication of effort? Waste of company resources? Yeah, you could argue that. But it also led to innovation.
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime Boast Improved Fuel Economy and Acceleration
When you hear the word “hybrid,” chances are the Toyota Prius comes to mind. But even though hybrids have been growing in popularity, Prius sales have slumped as buyers flock to pure EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and hybrid SUVs instead. It’s a shame because we’ve always thought the Prius is one of the best options out there for car buyers who prioritize practical, economical, and reliable transportation.
Retro-Mod Lincoln Continental Custom Mark II Is A Low-Rider Land Yacht With Over 800 Horsepower
Classic luxury cars may be one of the coolest car segments there is. Mercedes, Cadillac in the 1950s and 60s, and Ford's luxury division, Lincoln, produced some of the most iconic and coolest land barges to ever hit the world's roads. However, Lincoln was always the underdog and oddball, left-field choice. If you just wanted something opulent and comfortable back in the day, you got a Cadillac, if you wanted that, and to be different, then you got a Lincoln. Now, there is a truly unique 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II for sale at Barrett-Jackson.
10 Best Modern Classic Motorcycles Over 1000cc
While outright speed is not necessarily the idea behind the current crop of modern classic or retro motorcycles, that’s not to say that the manufacturers have foregone that element in the pursuit of styling excellence. Nor have they forgotten to make the motorcycles dynamically brilliant, providing the perfect blend of show and go. As with under-1000cc modern classic models, there is a wide choice of over-1000cc models to choose from, and the best of them are in this list.
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
10 Great Things About The Oldsmobile 442
One of the most controversial topics that come to mind when talking about classic muscle cars is the Oldsmobile 442. Some say it is one of the worst cars on the planet. In contrast, others say it is one of the best, especially considering cost differences, such as the same-year Corvette or Mustang. No matter which side of the fence you are on, the Oldsmobile 442 was a one-of-a-kind car known for its exceptional handling and the gross power that some engines installed in them could push out. Let's take a closer look at this fantastic car that has received a bad wrap for countless years.
This Custom Indian Scout Rogue Will Evoke The Cornering Junkie In You
Indian Motorcycles is all for customization, and we see the American giant commission such projects quite often. Doing this once again, the manufacturer has joined hands with Switzerland-based Hardnine Choppers to unveil a custom Scout Rogue. Though a cruiser, the bikemaker has slapped on a number of trick components that make it sportier than ever and will evoke the cornering junkie in you.
The new GTV is the most powerful production Vespa ever produced
With a WHOPPING 23bhp, the GTV is basically a MotoGP bike…. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. We can hear the Ducati Panigale riders quaking in their boots from here, as Vespa announces its most powerful production model ever.
(Less) Cheap Thrills: The 2023 Mazda MX-5 Base Price Nears the $30K Mark
The Mazda MX-5 has been the darling of the roadster segment for over three decades with its small and lightweight footprint, big thrills, and nearly unrivaled delivery of affordable driving pleasure. But for 2023, the model is becoming a bit less of a bargain with Mazda announcing another price hike for the model.
Top 10 Motorcycle Engine Configurations
The engine is the heart of any motorcycle, much more so than in a car. In a motorcycle, the engine is not only the motive force but also a large part of the visual impact of the motorcycle, not to mention often being a structural element as the engine is used as a stressed member. The motorcycle engine has come a long way since the days of rudimentary single-cylinder units producing a few horsepower. Virtually, every configuration of engines has been used to power motorcycles, right up to the modern-day obsession with electric motors. They are a whole other story, however. For this list, we are going to concentrate on the internal combustion engine in all its various forms: a celebration of the power units that have shaped our lives for 120 years and which look set to disappear in the not-too-distant future.
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Gets 220 HP, 50 Percent More Electric Range
The 2023 Toyota Prius is here with a new design, up to 196 hp, and up to 57 mpg. But, as the hardcore fan probably knows, there's an even more efficient version. Like the previous-generation car, the new Prius also offers a plug-in hybrid version called the Prime. Toyota unveiled the updated model Wednesday night, and this time around, it makes 220 hp.
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius due for Nov. 16 reveal
A new generation of the Toyota Prius is at last ready for a debut this Wednesday, Nov. 16. The 2023 Toyota Prius will mark the first full redesign for this efficiency icon since the arrival of the very energy-efficient Tesla Model 3. The last time the Prius was fully redesigned was for the 2016 model year. Then a much-improved plug-in Prius Prime rolled in for 2017, followed by all-wheel-drive Prius AWD-e versions for 2019.
