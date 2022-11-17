Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser defends the worst part of The Mummy 2
While 1999’s The Mummy is generally considered a beloved classic, there is one aspect of its sequel, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, that sticks out like a sore thumb. And that is the CGI in the final battle between Brendan Fraser’s Rick O’Connell, Arnold Vosloo’s Imhotep, and most notably – Dwayne Johnson‘s Scorpion King.
Nicolas Cage’s Dracula will be tormenting torturer in Renfield movie
If you’re a fan of either Nic Cage or Dracula (and if you don’t like either, what are you doing?) then the upcoming Renfield movie is going to be right up your street, because Cage’s Dracula is going to be getting pretty evil. Renfield will be a comedy horror movie starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult as Dracula and his servant Renfield respectively. However, unlike in previous movies about the vampire lord of darkness, in this black comedy movie the focus is going to be on Renfield.
We’re The Millers director was surprised by Will Poulter meme
Filmmaker Sean Anders has a new Christmas movie out called Spirited, and it’s a real treat for the festive season. But, the director has commented on a moment from one of his old comedy movies, We’re the Millers, the impact of which has surprised him. With a portfolio...
Chris Hemsworth thinks the next Thor movie should be the last
Chris Hemsworth has done something no original Avenger managed; he’s had four solo Marvel movies, which is an impressive feat for sure. Unlike his old superhero colleagues, as well, he’s not ready to hang up his hammer just yet, although he does think the next time Thor’s called to assemble will probably be the last Thor movie.
Leslie Mann regrets George of the Jungle lion scene
Leslie Mann, who has a new comedy movie out on Netflix called The Bubble, has been reminiscing about appearing in the ’90s classic George of the Jungle while appearing on the best interview show in town – Hot Ones. The Brendan Fraser comedy involved a scene where Mann had to face down a lion, and upon reflection, she feels like it was an unsafe situation.
James Gunn’s DC movie plan will be unveiled at the start of 2023
James Gunn is the new head of DC movies, performing a similar role for the DCEU that Kevin Feige does for the MCU. Now, he’s set to unveil his big plans for the franchise at the start of 2023. It’s fair to say that the DC movie universe hasn’t...
David Harbour’s failed Hellboy reboot impacted him in a big way
Everyone seems to love David Harbour, and the Stranger Things actor has been getting involved in increasingly large blockbuster action movies. These include Black Widow, and the upcoming team-up MCU movie Thunderbolts. Before that, however, was his failed Hellboy reboot, and it turns out the superhero movie flopping had a pretty big impact on him.
Zack Snyder fans campaign for his DC movies return
There have been a lot of changes at Warner Bros recently. First, it merged with Discovery to become Warner Discovery; then it started cancelling several TV series and films, most notably the superhero movie Batgirl. Then it announced it finally had a plan for its DC movies. Specifically, the plan...
Will Ferrell kept the most bizarre memento from his movies
Movie and TV stars who have iconic roles are often keen to ahem – steal – souvenirs as a keepsake from their experience – Mark Hamill kept Luke Skywalker’s boots, Matt Smith kept his sonic screwdriver, Margot Robbie stole Harley Quinn’s baseball bat, Ian McKellen stole the key to Bag End, and Sylvester Stallone even took the (real, alive) turtles from Rocky. Will Ferrell, who is currently promoting Christmas movie Spirited, kept something particularly unique from the set of Step Brothers.
How to watch The Menu – can I stream the new Anya Taylor-Joy movie?
How to watch The Menu. The Menu is a new horror comedy movie from director Mark Mylod, who is known for his work on the TV series Shameless, and the acclaimed drama series Succession. The Menu follows a young couple who are invited to an exclusive restaurant alongside some wealthy...
Brendan Fraser shares heartwarming Leonardo DiCaprio memory
Brendan Fraser has spoken about his reunion with Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of their new movie, and how it provoked a heartwarming memory. Fraser and DiCaprio are set to star in a movie together for the first time with the upcoming crime drama movie from Martin Scorsese titled Killers of the Flower Moon.
Chris Hemsworth wants MCU and DCEU crossover, with Thor vs Aquaman
Chris Hemsworth has expressed interest in the ever-controversial idea of an MCU and DCEU crossover movie, and has said that he wants to take on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. His comments come off the back of saying that if he were to do another Thor MCU movie, it would likely be his last.
Jordan Peele tricked Nope star when offering him the part
One of the stand-outs of Jordan Peele’s science fiction horror movie Nope was Brandon Perea as Angel. The electronics store employee becomes an ally to brother-and-sister duo OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald (Keke Palmer) in their UFO investigations. But Jordan Peele recently shared how he faked-out Perea at his call-back, when Peele knew that Perea already had the part.
Marvel movies are boring people, and there are stats to prove it
The turnover of Marvel movies and Marvel series can seem relentless. There’s just so much to keep track of in the MCU! A new study by Fandom asserts that while most fans are in for the long haul, lots are getting a little tired of it. According to Variety,...
MCU movies and DC movies aren’t the issue with cinema, says James Gray
For filmmaker James Gray, whose new drama movie Armageddon Time is now out in cinemas, there is a big problem with Hollywood as a whole. But, he insists that problem does not lie at the feet of MCU movies or DC movies. Gray is an acclaimed director whose work generally...
Spirited director Sean Anders on creating a Christmas extravaganza
Sean Anders has forged a career as a writer and director of comedy movies such as Horrible Bosses 2, Daddy’s Home, and Instant Family. His new effort, the Christmas movie Spirited, is a charming twist on A Christmas Carol starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The musical movie is...
School of Rock actor teases 20 year reunion
Since the family movie burst onto the scene in 2003, it’s safe to say School of Rock has become something of a cult classic. Starring comedy movie star Jack Black, the film followed fading rock star Dewey Finn (Black) who, after being kicked out of his latest band, ends up impersonating as his roommate, substitute teacher Ned Schneebly.
First ever MCU Disney Plus script revealed by Kevin Feige
The first MCU project ever agreed for the streaming service Disney Plus was for Guardians of the Galaxy, and it was the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The MCU movies‘ divisive Phase 4 is set to come to an end with Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
Harley Quinn season 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
What is the Harley Quinn season 4 release date? Let’s be honest, after HBO cancelled the Batgirl DC movie, Gotham fans have been living with anxiety when it comes to our favourite animated series, Harley Quinn. However, rejoice, mayhem-making fans, because the clown queen of Gotham isn’t going away anytime soon.
Will there be a Dead To Me season 4?
Will there be a Dead To Me season 4? Created by Liz Feldman, the dark comedy series Dead To Me follows two women, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), who begin a strange friendship after meeting at a grief support group. Featuring more twists and turns than a slinky...
