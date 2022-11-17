Read full article on original website
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
CRA chooses restaurateur for McNab House and Botanical Gardens
Pompano Beach – Mad Room Hospitality was given the go ahead by the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board on Nov. 15 to operate a restaurant at the McNab House and Botanical Gardens. The company’s executives presented a proposal to design, revitalize and operate a restaurant, wine bar, coffee shop...
AKA Announces Opening in Downtown West Palm Beach
AKA’s Hotel Residence in West Palm Beach Will Open December 1 for Weekly and Monthly Stays
Week in Review: Nora district hotel, condo sales and new restaurant alert
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com today. Looking for more information on the stories covered in today's Week in Review segment? You can find the stories here: ...
Ocean One Restaurant Grand Opening Makes a Splash in Coral Springs
Ocean One Bar and Grille has officially opened its newest location, making a splash and serving over 600 customers on opening day. Located at 2444 N University Dr. in Coral Springs, the American contemporary restaurant is fresh and ready to serve. “We’ve been developing the Ocean One concept for over...
A Truly One of A Kind Estate in Boca Raton with Sprawling Gardens and Resort Like Backyard for Sale at $14 Million
17791 Saxony Court Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17791 Saxony Court, Boca Raton, Florida is an elegant home features all hurricane impact windows and doors, full-house generator, elevator, Control 4 smart home system, and much more. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17791 Saxony Court, please contact Melanie Bloom Haym (Phone: 561-289-2036) & Michael Bloom (Phone: 561-212-2388) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
Food Editor: A vegan Thanksgiving, hot, new restaurants in Palm Beach County
I thought I was so clever, checking out a new restaurant early on Monday night, expecting it to be slow. It was a Monday, after all. But I learned there are no Monday lulls at the buzzy, new Blackbird in Jupiter. The place was jumping. One of the valet attendants at the Chinese-inspired...
MBA tops the field with plan to develop Southwest 10 Street acres; new eateries planned and pier reopens
Deerfield Beach – MBA Development Partners emerged with the high ranking after last week’s presentations before the city’s evaluation committee. The Boca Raton real estate firm proposes a mixed-use building for the four undeveloped, city-owned acres at Southwest 10 Street and Southwest 11 Way (FAU Boulevard). As...
Rib Spherical Up taking place right this moment in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 2022 Rib Round Up gets underway Saturday at noon at the iThink Financial Amphitheater with all the finger-lickin’ BBQ and live country music. Rib Round Up set to open gates at noon in West Palm Beach. Saturday morning vendors started putting meat...
Christmas in West Palm Beach at City Place
What is City Place West Palm Beach Florida? Good question. Up until a couple of years ago, I thought it was just the center of West Palm Beach. Technically, it is. But it’s way more fun than just a center! It’s a huge area with tons of cool, funky stores, delicious restaurants, a movie theater that resembles an Austrian Opera House, and places for comedy shows, concerts, and just so much more!
Palm Beach Gardens resident wins $1 million in Mega Millions
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens resident won the second tier prize of $1 million in Mega Millions. The winning ticket was purchased at A&M Discount Beverage #32 on 8057 N Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens. The next drawing for Mega Millions is on...
Top 5 Best West Palm Beach Restaurants
The Blind Monk West Palm Beach Restaurant is an excellent place to meet friends or family and enjoy an exceptional meal. It is open year-round and has a lovely ambiance and hospitable staff. This restaurant is dog-friendly and offers indoor and outdoor seating. It is also an excellent choice for large parties.
At the Table newsletter: Campy cocktails, vegan Thanksgiving, hot, new restaurants
Campy cocktails, vegan Thanksgiving, hot, new restaurants. I thought I was so clever, checking out a new restaurant early on Monday night, expecting it to be slow. It was a Monday, after all. But I learned there are no Monday lulls at the buzzy, new Blackbird in Jupiter. The place was jumping.
Celebrating the Holidays in Boca
Time to celebrate! The holidays are here, and the City of Boca Raton has a variety of festive events and programs the whole family can enjoy this season. Holiday parades, festive nights downtown, a boat parade, and recreation programs are planned through the end of the year. COMMUNITY EVENTS. Experience...
‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe
The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami
Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class. The ship has many of the same features...
REMINDER: Tonight Is City Of Boca Raton Holiday Lighting Ceremony
Expect Traffic Issues In, Around Mizner Park All Evening. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick reminder to anyone wanting to take part in the City of Boca Raton holiday lighting festivities, or anyone who thinks they’re going to easily get in and out […]
15 Best Things to Do in Sunrise, FL
Dawn is a metropolis in central-western Broward County, serving because the principal metropolis for the Miami metropolitan space. In 1960, Norman Johnson purchased 2,650 acres of land to develop for retirees from the Northeastern US. The group was named “Dawn Golf Village,” and to put it on the market, Johnson...
Palm Beach County Single-Family Luxury Home Sales Rise for Third Consecutive Month; Total Active Listings Increase for Fourth Consecutive Month
MIAMI — Palm Beach County single-family luxury home sales rose for the third consecutive month in October 2022 as total inventory increased for the fourth straight month, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Palm Beach County luxury market continues to...
NO HOLIDAY: Traffic Woes To Continue In Boca Raton, Delray Beach This Week
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It will be slow going, for at least part of the week, for motorists moving around South Palm Beach County. Road work will continue through Wednesday on many major arteries and thoroughfares. The following is an incomplete list of […]
Juno Beach : Explore New Things in Juno Beach, Florida
Juno Beach, Florida is a Small Town on the Atlantic Coast. Located in Palm Beach County, Florida, Juno Beach is a small town with a population of over three hundred and seventy. The town is home to the headquarters of Florida Power and Light. It also has a wide variety of recreational opportunities and attractions.
