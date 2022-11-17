WATCH: Notre Dame football recruiting show with Mike Singer
In a weekly YouTube live show at Blue & Gold, recruiting insider Mike Singer gives the latest on Notre Dame’s recruiting efforts with host Trey Yanity.
Notre Dame has its final home game of the season Saturday, and while there’s not a long list of notable recruits expected in, there’s certainly a strong quality of prospects, headlined by Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II class of 2023 four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey. Singer previews the recruiting weekend for the Irish.
It is not a show to miss for Fighting Irish fans! Watch a replay of the show below.
Notre Dame 2023 recruiting class info
June 29, 2021 — Four-star DE Brenan Vernon, Mentor (Ohio) High
Aug. 15, 2021 — Four-star S Adon Shuler, Irvington (N.J.) High
Sept. 1, 2021 — Four-star TE Cooper Flanagan, Concord (Calif.) De La Salle
Nov. 3, 2021 — Four-star LB Drayk Bowen, Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean
Jan. 1, 2022 — Five-star S Peyton Bowen, Denton (Texas) Guyer
Feb. 11, 2022 — Three-star ATH/LB Preston Zinter, Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic
April 19, 2022 — Four-star WR Braylon James, Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point
April 25, 2022 — Four-star OL Sam Pendleton, Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan
April 27, 2022 — Four-star DL Boubacar Traore, West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial
May 7, 2022 — Four-star DL Devan Houstan, Hagerstown (Md.) St. James School
May 13, 2022 — Four-star OL Sullivan Absher, Belmont (N.C.) South Point
May 26, 2022 — Four-star RB Jayden Limar, Lake Stevens (Wash.) High
June 7, 2022 — Four-star OL Joe Otting, Topeka (Kan.) Hayden
June 30, 2022 — Four-star OT Charles Jagusah, Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman
July 1, 2022 — Four-star CB Micah Bell, Houston The Kinkaid School
July 3, 2022 — Four-star WR Rico Flores Jr., Folsom (Calif.) High
July 4, 2022 — Four-star CB Christian Gray, St. Louis De Smet
July 15, 2022 — Four-star WR Jaden Greathouse, Austin (Texas) Westlake
Aug. 4, 2022 — Four-star LB Jaiden Ausberry, Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab
Aug. 5, 2022 — Four-star S Ben Minich, Cincinnati Lakota West
Aug. 6, 2022 — Four-star RB Dylan Edwards, Derby (Kan.) High
Aug. 24, 2022 — Three-star DL Armel Mukam, Woodberry Forest (Va.) High
Oct. 15, 2022 — Four-star RB Jeremiyah Love, St. Louis Christian Brothers
2024 recruiting class info
April 23, 2022 — Four-star DL Brandon Davis-Swain, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High
May 16, 2022 — Four-star DL Owen Wafle, Princeton (N.J.) Hun School
June 9, 2022 — Four-star QB CJ Carr, Saline (Mich.) High
June 24, 2022 — Four-star TE Jack Larsen, Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic
June 29, 2022 — Four-star WR Cam Williams, Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South
Aug. 6, 2022 — Four-star OL Peter Jones, Malvern (Pa.) Prep
Nov. 9, 2022 — Three-star CB Karson Hobbs, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller
