Notre Dame, IN

WATCH: Notre Dame football recruiting show with Mike Singer

By Mike Singer
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Four-star QB Kenny Minchey (Photo courtesy of Kenny Minchey)

In a weekly YouTube live show at Blue & Gold, recruiting insider Mike Singer gives the latest on Notre Dame’s recruiting efforts with host Trey Yanity.

Notre Dame has its final home game of the season Saturday, and while there’s not a long list of notable recruits expected in, there’s certainly a strong quality of prospects, headlined by Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II class of 2023 four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey. Singer previews the recruiting weekend for the Irish.

It is not a show to miss for Fighting Irish fans! Watch a replay of the show below.

Also, make sure to subscribe to the Blue & Gold YouTube channel for more video coverage of Notre Dame football and recruiting.

Notre Dame 2023 recruiting class info

June 29, 2021 — Four-star DE Brenan Vernon, Mentor (Ohio) High

Aug. 15, 2021 — Four-star S Adon Shuler, Irvington (N.J.) High

Sept. 1, 2021 — Four-star TE Cooper Flanagan, Concord (Calif.) De La Salle

Nov. 3, 2021 — Four-star LB Drayk Bowen, Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean

Jan. 1, 2022 — Five-star S Peyton Bowen, Denton (Texas) Guyer

Feb. 11, 2022 — Three-star ATH/LB Preston Zinter, Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic

April 19, 2022 — Four-star WR Braylon James, Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point

April 25, 2022 — Four-star OL Sam Pendleton, Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan

April 27, 2022 — Four-star DL Boubacar Traore, West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial

May 7, 2022 — Four-star DL Devan Houstan, Hagerstown (Md.) St. James School

May 13, 2022 — Four-star OL Sullivan Absher, Belmont (N.C.) South Point

May 26, 2022 — Four-star RB Jayden Limar, Lake Stevens (Wash.) High

June 7, 2022 — Four-star OL Joe Otting, Topeka (Kan.) Hayden

June 30, 2022 — Four-star OT Charles Jagusah, Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman

July 1, 2022 — Four-star CB Micah Bell, Houston The Kinkaid School

July 3, 2022 — Four-star WR Rico Flores Jr., Folsom (Calif.) High

July 4, 2022 — Four-star CB Christian Gray, St. Louis De Smet

July 15, 2022 — Four-star WR Jaden Greathouse, Austin (Texas) Westlake

Aug. 4, 2022 — Four-star LB Jaiden Ausberry, Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab

Aug. 5, 2022 — Four-star S Ben Minich, Cincinnati Lakota West

Aug. 6, 2022 — Four-star RB Dylan Edwards, Derby (Kan.) High

Aug. 24, 2022 — Three-star DL Armel Mukam, Woodberry Forest (Va.) High

Oct. 15, 2022 — Four-star RB Jeremiyah Love, St. Louis Christian Brothers

2024 recruiting class info

April 23, 2022 — Four-star DL Brandon Davis-Swain, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High

May 16, 2022 — Four-star DL Owen Wafle, Princeton (N.J.) Hun School

June 9, 2022 — Four-star QB CJ Carr, Saline (Mich.) High

June 24, 2022 — Four-star TE Jack Larsen, Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic

June 29, 2022 — Four-star WR Cam Williams, Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South

Aug. 6, 2022 — Four-star OL Peter Jones, Malvern (Pa.) Prep

Nov. 9, 2022 — Three-star CB Karson Hobbs, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller

Comments / 0

 

