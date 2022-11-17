What Josh Heupel said about South Carolina during Thursday's press conference

Jeffrey Vest | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Everything Josh Heupel said during his press conference on Thursday, previewing No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday night ( 7 Eastern Time; TV: ESPN) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia:

HANDLING THE NOISE BETTER AT SOUTH CAROLINA

“Better execution. Everybody being ready and prepared for it in a better way. We’ve done the ordinary things and I believe we’ll handle it in a better way.”

SOUTH CAROLINA’S RUN GAME

“It’s pivotal to who they are and playing ahead of the chains. The multiple formations, some of the motion game, how you have to do a great job with communication at all three levels. Gap integrity is going to be pivotal in this one. Running back is strong, physical, explosive. Has made big plays. We’ve got to do a great job of handling him. Got to tackle extremely well in this one.”

Vols continuing to emphasize special teams ahead of South Carolina game

STATUS UPDATES FOR CEDRIC TILLMAN AND OMARI THOMAS

“Those guys have been with us all week. We’ll find out on game day, or really tomorrow we’ll have a better idea. But some of it is game day, obviously.”

“That’s a number you don’t want, for sure. It’s us doing a little bit of a better job. I said it earlier in the week, it’s everybody. Five guys up front. It’s running backs, tight ends. Quarterback getting things out on time, getting right with your reads. It’s wide receivers going in and being where you’re supposed to be, too. I anticipate us playing good football on Saturday.”

DIFFICULTY PREPARING FOR A TEAM THAT DOES A LOT OF DIFFERENT THINGS ON SPECIAL TEAMS

“It’s an emphasis every week. I think special teams is unique because you’re out there for one week. You don’t get a second set of downs to go get it right. You’ve got to handle the opportunity. It’s like playing defense, though. There are alignments, assignments. You’ve got rules to be able to handle different formations, whatever it might be. A defensive return type unit, if that makes sense. So your kids have to be dialed into all those things. So you have to be able to adjust. And you have to play with integrity on that play. A year ago, we were in a safe position. We just didn’t handle it the right way. But you have to expect the unexpected with these guys, for sure.”

“Would love to. That’s what we talk about wanting to do in every football game. All offseason we talk about starting fast, finishing strong. But if it doesn’t, I think it’s important that your kids settle back into the ball game and understand that’s OK, man. It’s a 60-minute game. And no matter how it starts, what it looks like in the middle, you have to continue to put on more steam. It’s one of the maxims, one of the things we talk about all the time. We’d love to. But let’s go play football for 60 (minutes).”

IF THERE’S ANY LETDOWN CONCERN ABOUT FACING A TEAM YOU BEAT SOUNDLY THE PREVIOUS SEASON

“One play doesn’t have anything to do with the next play in the game. Last week doesn’t have anything to do with it. One of the things that I think has been good about our players is their ability to reset and continue to compete no matter what’s happened. Last year has absolutely (nothing to do with it). It’s two completely different football teams.”

No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina, 7 p.m. ET, Saturday, ESPN

RAMEL KEYTON’S PRODUCTION THIS SEASON

“I believed he had an opportunity to play at a really high level. You don’t know until they go do it, right? His growth in the offseason, just who he was and how he competed, what he did on the practice field, consistency and habits, lended itself to us believing he would perform at a really high level when the opportunity came. We don’t change anything. You can tell Hendon (Hooker) has great trust in him. He has performed really well in every opportunity he’s got.”

TENNESSEE’S NEW ORANGE ALTERNATE HELMETS

“I get excited for the kids when they are excited about it,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “Our classic uniforms are as good as any. I love them. I feel like our players love being able to put a twist on things. When we started a week or so ago breaking in the orange helmets you could see the players excitement then. I think it’s awesome. These were worn a long time ago, but it’s still a part of our tradition so it’s great be able to celebrate that. Our leadership council was a part of picking these out last spring. There’s a lot of excitement from the team.”

TYLER BARON’S PLAY AGAINST MISSOURI, THE IMPORTANCE HE CONTINUES AT THAT LEVEL

“His best football is still a long ways out in front of him, which is a real compliment to him. High expectations from myself, our staff, what he can continue to become. His versatility, you saw him move inside, he’s done that on some third downs. He can do that on normal downs too. Played with great technique, fundamentals. Was disruptive, made tackles. Was able to get off of blocks all day long. Need him to continue to escalate and elevate his play.”