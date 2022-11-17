Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging a Cook County man with collecting government assistance while using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaquanice Larry of Mount Prospect was arraigned yesterday in Will County after Raoul’s office previously charged Whitney Flowers of Glen Ellyn. Both are accused of filing for unemployment benefits with the state of Illinois using information they stole from three victims. Raoul says the pair obtained approximately 75-thousand-dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO