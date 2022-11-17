Read full article on original website
IDVA Launches 2022 “Operation Rising Spirit’ Campaign
The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) launched the 2022 “Operation Rising Spirit,” campaign encouraging service organizations, schools, communities, and individuals to write letters of appreciation and support to veterans residing at the state veterans’ homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy. “Hundreds of letters...
Illinois Reaches 17 Consecutive Months of Job Growth in October
Illinois officials are touting the state’s job growth. The Illinois Department of Employment Security says the state reached 17 consecutive months of job growth last month. The unemployment rate did increase by point-one percentage points to four-point-six percent. However, non farm payrolls increased by 36-hundred in October.
Illinois AG Charges Cook Co. Man With Illegally Collection Government Assistance
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging a Cook County man with collecting government assistance while using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaquanice Larry of Mount Prospect was arraigned yesterday in Will County after Raoul’s office previously charged Whitney Flowers of Glen Ellyn. Both are accused of filing for unemployment benefits with the state of Illinois using information they stole from three victims. Raoul says the pair obtained approximately 75-thousand-dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits.
Ex-Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn Not Running For Mayor Of Chicago
Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn isn’t running for mayor of Chicago. Quinn announced yesterday that he has decided not to do so, instead focusing on community organizing. He declined to endorse any of the candidates seeking to replace incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
