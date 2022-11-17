BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. There’s an event at the Space on Main in Bradford today for girls who code, called Girls Who Code! From 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. you can find a supportive environment made up of peers and role models with whom to learn about robotics and web design. Organizers say the mission is to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what programmers look like. This event is free.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 16 HOURS AGO