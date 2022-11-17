ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

WCAX

Stowe Resort reminds visitors of new parking policy

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - As skiers and riders return to the slopes for the start of the season, Stowe Mountain Resort is reminding visitors of their new parking policy. Earlier this year, the resort introduced its winter parking plan in an effort to curb traffic at the resort. They sold a limited number of passes before the start of the season, each for $450.
WCAX

What to Do: Saturday, November 19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Do you want to get into backcountry skiing? Check out the Backcountry Primer at Mad River Glen today to learn the basics. From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Waitsfield, this workshop will prepare you for the wilderness. Organizers say it’s a great way to learn, or refresh yourself on, the fundamentals.
WCAX

Holiday cheer returns to Church Street

Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café. Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. ‘Micro distributor’ making big impact in local craft beer market...
Addison Independent

New food hub opens on Exchange Street

The CVOEO center stores food and distributes it to local low-income households.
WCAX

What to Do: Sunday, November 20

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. There’s an event at the Space on Main in Bradford today for girls who code, called Girls Who Code! From 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. you can find a supportive environment made up of peers and role models with whom to learn about robotics and web design. Organizers say the mission is to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what programmers look like. This event is free.
WCAX

Vermonters participate in worldwide ‘Cranksgiving’ event

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bike race to help others get food on the table this holiday season was held Saturday in Burlington. The Old Spokes Home bike store in the old north end teamed up with Feeding Chittenden to celebrate something called ‘Cranksgiving’. Bike riders pedal around the area hitting different grocery stores to pick up thanksgiving supplies.
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Hank

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 5-year-old male dog named Hank. Hank was found as a stray in Milton. He is a very large boy at over 100 pounds. He is very sweet with everyone that he meets and looks forward to meeting you.
WCAX

Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a recent stretch of winter-like weather, several ski resorts in our region are opening today. The snow guns are firing, and some trails are ready to go, as some resorts like Stowe gear up to welcome skiers and riders for the first time this season.
WCAX

Donating time to keep older Vermonters company

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now is the time of year when people are asked to donate their time, and volunteers are being recruited to spend time with older Vermonters. Age Well’s “Friendly Visitor” program is when a volunteer visits an older Vermonter to simply hang out for an amount of time of the pair’s choosing a week. Age Well is based in Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle counties.
wamc.org

Plattsburgh adjusts holiday week waste pickup schedule

The city of Plattsburgh is changing its trash collection schedule during the Thanksgiving holiday week. The Department of Public Works will not pick up trash on Thursday, November 24th or Friday, November 25th. Those pickups will instead be done earlier in the week on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wednesday’s collection will...
mynbc5.com

Where to get free Thanksgiving meals in Burlington this year

BURLINGTON, Vt. — For decades, hundreds of people would line up at Sweetwaters on Church Street for a free, hot Thanksgiving meal and pick out a warm coat for the winter. But this year, the beloved tradition will look different. The restaurant is under construction after the owners closed...
