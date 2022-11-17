Read full article on original website
Burlington’s Winter Market opens up to kick off the winter season
Burlington’s winter market has returned to the queen city for the weeks leading up to Christmas. Each market day will feature 20 booths with local artists and food vendors which will rotate to feature a total of 80 seasoned makers. Local vendors participating this year will range from painters, jewelers, to woodworkers. Food options will […]
Stowe Resort reminds visitors of new parking policy
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - As skiers and riders return to the slopes for the start of the season, Stowe Mountain Resort is reminding visitors of their new parking policy. Earlier this year, the resort introduced its winter parking plan in an effort to curb traffic at the resort. They sold a limited number of passes before the start of the season, each for $450.
What to Do: Saturday, November 19
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Do you want to get into backcountry skiing? Check out the Backcountry Primer at Mad River Glen today to learn the basics. From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Waitsfield, this workshop will prepare you for the wilderness. Organizers say it’s a great way to learn, or refresh yourself on, the fundamentals.
Church Street Marketplace Christmas Tree heads to its destination in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Church Street Marketplace has a tree chosen for the annual tree lighting ceremony. The hard part now is getting the tree to the top of Church Street. That's where Barrett's Tree Services of South Burlington comes into play. They act as the "middle man" between...
Third-generation family business, Maplehurst Florist, creates special arrangements during the holiday season
ESSEX JUNCTION — Nestled inside of small pumpkin-shaped vases are orange, yellow and red flowers Maplehurst Florist is arranging for its customers. At Maplehurst Florist in Essex Junction, operations are similar to a restaurant, Houghton said as he walked around the shop with the Reporter. The “ingredients” for the...
Holiday cheer returns to Church Street
Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café. Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. ‘Micro distributor’ making big impact in local craft beer market...
New food hub opens on Exchange Street
The CVOEO center stores food and distributes it to local low-income households. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
What to Do: Sunday, November 20
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. There’s an event at the Space on Main in Bradford today for girls who code, called Girls Who Code! From 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. you can find a supportive environment made up of peers and role models with whom to learn about robotics and web design. Organizers say the mission is to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what programmers look like. This event is free.
Vermonters participate in worldwide ‘Cranksgiving’ event
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bike race to help others get food on the table this holiday season was held Saturday in Burlington. The Old Spokes Home bike store in the old north end teamed up with Feeding Chittenden to celebrate something called ‘Cranksgiving’. Bike riders pedal around the area hitting different grocery stores to pick up thanksgiving supplies.
Christmas tree donated to Church St Marketplace
The long-awaited giant Christmas tree finally arrived to Church Street's top block, but not without transportation challenges. Before the iconic tree could be put up, it was hauled all the way from South Burlington.
Pets with Potential: Meet Hank
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 5-year-old male dog named Hank. Hank was found as a stray in Milton. He is a very large boy at over 100 pounds. He is very sweet with everyone that he meets and looks forward to meeting you.
Home tour of the week: A modern home in Milton that could be yours for $475,000
This single level home in Milton has modern finishes throughout and three bedrooms with a full bathroom at the end of the hallway. There is a large living room and kitchen as well as a massive backyard. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half) Price: $475,000. Square Feet: 2,096.
‘Micro distributor’ making big impact in local craft beer market
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort? And how can you be sure it’s the freshest it can be It’s a job Vermont’s smallest beer distributor takes seriously. Will...
Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a recent stretch of winter-like weather, several ski resorts in our region are opening today. The snow guns are firing, and some trails are ready to go, as some resorts like Stowe gear up to welcome skiers and riders for the first time this season.
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
Home tour of the week: A three bedroom, three bathroom $429,000 house in Essex with garage space for five vehicles
This raised ranch in Essex has almost 2000 feet of living space and a sweet back deck. There is an attached two car garage and a detached three car garage included in the property. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half) Price: $429,000. Square Feet: 1,932. HIGHLIGHTS:...
Donating time to keep older Vermonters company
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now is the time of year when people are asked to donate their time, and volunteers are being recruited to spend time with older Vermonters. Age Well’s “Friendly Visitor” program is when a volunteer visits an older Vermonter to simply hang out for an amount of time of the pair’s choosing a week. Age Well is based in Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle counties.
Plattsburgh adjusts holiday week waste pickup schedule
The city of Plattsburgh is changing its trash collection schedule during the Thanksgiving holiday week. The Department of Public Works will not pick up trash on Thursday, November 24th or Friday, November 25th. Those pickups will instead be done earlier in the week on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wednesday’s collection will...
Shelburne Street Roundabout Project gets completed ahead of schedule
The Shelburne Street Roundabout is the first modern roundabout in Chittenden county and the 17th in the state. “The completion of this project is a step towards the city of Burlington’s vision zero policy to eliminate traffic related fatalities and serious injuries,” says Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger. “We all knew this day would come and […]
Where to get free Thanksgiving meals in Burlington this year
BURLINGTON, Vt. — For decades, hundreds of people would line up at Sweetwaters on Church Street for a free, hot Thanksgiving meal and pick out a warm coat for the winter. But this year, the beloved tradition will look different. The restaurant is under construction after the owners closed...
