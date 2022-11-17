Read full article on original website
Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City
DETROIT (AP) — Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 after the NFL moved the Bills’ home game to Detroit due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York. The Bills avoided blowing a third straight halftime lead by scoring on all five of their possessions in the second half and doing a better job protecting the ball. Cleveland rallied within eight points, setting up an onside kick in the final seconds that Bills receiver Gabe Davis failed to grab and running back Taiwan Jones knocked out of bounds.
Marcus Jones’ late punt return lifts Patriots over Jets 10-3
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining and the New England Patriots outlasted the New York Jets 10-3. Jones’ score was the lone TD of the game and broke a stalemate on a day when both offenses struggled. It was the third straight win for the Patriots (6-4) and their 14th straight over New York, denying the Jets (6-3) a chance to move into first place in the AFC East this late in the season. Instead, they drop to last place in the division. The Jets haven’t won in Foxborough since the 2010 playoffs.
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson declares for NFL draft
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson announced Sunday night he will declare for the NFL draft and prepare for workouts after he has a broken foot surgically repaired. Wilson has been credited this season with 61 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks. His leaving early for the draft has been...
‘It was a learning journey’: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving issues another apology as possible return from suspension nears
Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets star who was suspended for at least five games by the team for comments made after sharing a link to an antisemitic movie on social media, has issued another apology as his possible return from suspension nears. While speaking to SNY’s Ian Begley in an...
NFL Week 11 Preview: Bills and Browns escape snowstorm in Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills (6-3) and Cleveland Browns (3-6) were supposed to square off at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo this Sunday. However, the decision was made earlier this week to play the game at Ford Field in Detroit due to a snowstorm headed for western New York. On Friday, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport temporarily closed runways and the city announced a travel ban.
Benn’s 3-point game leads Stars past Islanders 5-2
DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Benn scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had two assists, and the Dallas Stars beat the New York Islanders 5-2. Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist, and Radek Faksa, Jason Robertson and Jani Hakanpaa also scored to help Dallas win its second straight game and increase its lead to three points on Colorado and Winnipeg in the Central Division. Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski each had two assists, with Seguin topping 700 points for his career. Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots to improve to 7-2-1. Mathew Barzal scored his first two goals this season for New York, which has lost two straight after winning nine of their previous 11 games. Semyon Varlamov finished with 31 saves.
Bruins tie NHL mark for home start; beat Blackhawks, 6-1
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored two goals as the Boston Bruins tied the NHL record for most consecutive home wins to open a season with 11 by beating the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Taylor Hall and David Krejci also scored, and Charlie McAvoy had four assists to help Boston equal the season-opening home mark set by the Blackhawks in 1963-64 and matched by the Florida Panthers last season. It was the sixth straight victory for the Bruins (16-2-0). Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman made 17 saves. Taylor Raddysh scored a power-play goal for Chicago and Petr Mrazek stopped 37 shots. The Blackhawks (6-8-3) have lost three straight.
Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left to break up Shesterkin’s shutout bid. James Reimer stopped 41 shots.
Irving rejoins Nets, apologizes for hurt his actions caused
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving has returned to the Brooklyn Nets and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material. Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3 hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets’ practice facility. He now says he should have handled that interview differently. Irving says he doesn’t stand for “anything close to hate speech or antisemitism.” He has missed eight games during his suspension. The Nets say he is available to play Sunday night against Memphis.
Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and they added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot suffered Friday. P.J. Tucker suffered an unspecified injury against the Timberwolves and Joel Embiid injured his left ankle/foot following a late-game collision with a teammate. Embiid, the reigning NBA scoring champion, said well after the final buzzer he was still in pain and he hobbled off the dais following his press conference.
Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9
SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Petersen stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-1 breakaway and put his shot past Petersen for his fifth of the season. Eberle also had an assist in the game.
Cowboys kicker has historic fantasy football performance
The Dallas Cowboys had an extremely impressive win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, ultimately shutting down Kirk Cousins and company en route to a dominant 40-3 victory. Dallas was clicking on all cylinders in all facets of the game, including a monster performance from kicker Brett Maher. Maher had a perfect performance on Sunday, nailing Read more... The post Cowboys kicker has historic fantasy football performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves to help the short-handed defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0. They’ve won two in a row and six of seven despite missing several injured regulars. Andrew Cogliano also scored against Darcy Kuemper, the goaltender who backstopped Colorado to the title before leaving in free agency to sign with Washington. Kuemper allowed four goals on 29 shots. The Capitals have lost four in a row and nine of their past 11.
Third period dooms Panthers in loss to Blue Jackets — their third consecutive defeat
The Florida Panthers had a prime chance to take the lead late Sunday. The Panthers found themselves on the power play 33 seconds into the third period after the Columbus Blue Jackets’ Mathieu Olivier committed a tripping penalty.
Koo’s late 53-yard FG lifts Falcons past Fields, Bears 27-24
ATLANTA (AP) — Younghoe Koo’s 53-yard field goal gave Atlanta the lead with less than two minutes to play and the Falcons overcame another big game from Chicago’s Justin Fields to beat the Bears 27-24. Fields ran for 85 yards with a touchdown, but the Bears suffered their fourth consecutive loss. Chicago has lost six of seven. The Falcons ran out the clock. Marcus Mariota ran and threw for touchdowns for Atlanta, which pulled within one-half game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay on the Buccaneers’ bye week. Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson set the NFL record with his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown.
Blue Jackets breakdown: Tarasov, timely goals stave off Florida Panthers
Hockey is a sport that doesn’t make a lot of sense sometimes. The latest example is what happened Sunday at Nationwide Arena, where the Blue Jackets somehow upended the Florida Panthers 5-3 despite being outshot 49-23 and struggling all game just to get the puck out of their own zone.
Clippers hit 21 3-pointers in 119-97 rout of Spurs
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 21 points and hit five of the Clippers’ season-high 21 3-pointers as Los Angeles routed the San Antonio Spurs 119-97. Norman Powell added 26 points off the bench and Reggie Jackson had 20 points as six Clippers scored in double figures. Powell hit five 3s and Jackson sank all four of his 3-point attempts. Kawhi Leonard had 11 points in 22 minutes of his second straight start after missing 12 games because of right knee stiffness. John Wall had a season-high 15 assists for the Clippers. The Spurs have lost nine of 10 and four in a row. They were led by Jakob Poeltl with 20 points.
Kuzma's 28 points propel Wizards past Hornets 106-102
Kyle Kuzma had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, helping the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102
Payne, Booker lead Suns to 116-95 win over Knicks
PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Payne scored 21 points, Devin Booker added 20 and the Phoenix Suns used a dominating second half to beat the New York Knicks 116-95. Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 11 rebounds and all of the Suns’ starters scored in double figures. Torrey Craig scored 14 points and Mikal Bridges 13. Reserve Damion Lee scored 15 and shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range. The Suns played without Chris Paul for the sixth straight game. Jalen Brunson scored 27 points on 11-of-21 shooting to lead the Knicks. RJ Barrett finished with 12 points and Quentin Grimes scored 10. Phoenix outrebounded New York 59-39 overall.
