Ex-Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn Not Running For Mayor Of Chicago
Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn isn’t running for mayor of Chicago. Quinn announced yesterday that he has decided not to do so, instead focusing on community organizing. He declined to endorse any of the candidates seeking to replace incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Illinois AG Charges Cook Co. Man With Illegally Collection Government Assistance
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging a Cook County man with collecting government assistance while using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaquanice Larry of Mount Prospect was arraigned yesterday in Will County after Raoul’s office previously charged Whitney Flowers of Glen Ellyn. Both are accused of filing for unemployment benefits with the state of Illinois using information they stole from three victims. Raoul says the pair obtained approximately 75-thousand-dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits.
IDVA Launches 2022 “Operation Rising Spirit’ Campaign
The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) launched the 2022 “Operation Rising Spirit,” campaign encouraging service organizations, schools, communities, and individuals to write letters of appreciation and support to veterans residing at the state veterans’ homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy. “Hundreds of letters...
Two Men Arrested in Joliet Drug Bust
Two men have been arrested by Joliet Police after the Department’s Narcotics Unit and Tactical Unit executed a search warrant on a residence in the 700 of West Marion Street. Authorities had been in the middle of an extensive narcotics investigation and identified 42-year-old Victor Bailey of Joliet and 25-year-old Treyonte Holmes of Chicago as suspects in the delivery of cocaine.
Garbage Collection and Closures for the Week of November 21, 2022
Joliet garbage, recycling, and yard waste pick up will be one day late on Thursday and Friday during the week of November 21, 2022, due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents with Monday through Wednesday pick up are not affected by this change. Regular garbage collection will resume the week of November 28.
