Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice
Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants
The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
Yardbarker
Broncos not buying Russell Wilson audible claims
However, it's becoming apparent this is a possible exaggeration. When reporters asked head coach Nathaniel Hackett if Wilson was redesigning his offense, he looked stupefied. "That's news to me," Hackett said in a Thursday news conference. According to Hackett, Wilson uses codewords from Seattle, but he's aware of it, and...
NFL Injuries: Offensive Players Who Went out in Week 11, and What It Might Mean for Week 12
The Week 11 NFL injuries roundup includes big names like Justin Fields, Kyle Pitts, Joe Mixon, Mike Williams, and more. The post NFL Injuries: Offensive Players Who Went out in Week 11, and What It Might Mean for Week 12 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Nick Saban shares what has made it harder for Alabama
For more than a decade, Alabama was a college football powerhouse. They were regular favorites to win the National Championship, and that made recruiting easy for head coach Nick Saban. But times have changed. Alabama is no longer the elite of the elite, and Saban has faced rougher terrain in...
Yardbarker
Colts' mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts' game-winning TD
The Indianapolis Colts’ mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
Yardbarker
Report: Fox’s Mark Schlereth Says Steelers Sensational Rookie #8 Kenny Pickett Has His Own Office
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback wants to be a great player in the NFL. So much so that according to former NFL offensive lineman turned color commentator on Fox, Mark Schlereth, the team has given him his own office. The former Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos guard and center had just...
Yardbarker
What Bears teammates are telling Velus Jones Jr. after recent benching
Chicago Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t played a down in two weeks, but fortunately his teammates are helping lift his spirits after consecutive healthy scratches. Speaking to reporters ahead of Chicago’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jones Jr. admitted that fellow receivers Dante Pettis and...
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs had interesting sideline conversation with Sean McDermott
The Buffalo Bills got off to a very slow start in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and a mid-game chat between Stefon Diggs and Sean McDermott may have helped the team get things moving in the right direction. Diggs was not targeted until late in the first...
Nick Canepa's Chargers report card: vs. Chiefs
Union-Tribune columnist Nick Canepa grades the Chargers after their 30-27 home loss Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs
Yardbarker
T.J. Watt did what?! Steelers defender comes up with unbelievable play
T.J. Watt made one of the best interceptions you'll see all season on Sunday against Cincinnati. Rushing QB Joe Burrow, Watt did what every defensive lineman is taught to do if they aren't able to get to the QB; get their hands up. If successful, that leads to batted balls or tipped passes. Watt did one better and made an incredible interception.
Yardbarker
Nathaniel Hackett makes major change to Broncos' offense
The Denver Broncos have had the worst offense in the NFL this season, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett is making a significant change for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Hackett it giving up playcalling duties, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak will call...
West Rusk’s Tyree Wilson declares for the NFL Draft
LUBBOCK, TEXAS (KETK)- Texas Tech Linebacker and West Rusk Native Tyree Wilson announces he will forego his senior season and declare for the NFL draft. Wilson suffered an season ending foot injury on November 12th against Kansas but Wilson says he will be “100% healthy and prepared for the NFL draft workouts and I’m going […]
Yardbarker
Watch: Fan on field gets absolutely rocked by UCLA security guard
This all happened after USC had defeated the Bruins 48-45 in a thrilling game that eliminated UCLA from contention for the Pac-12 title game, while also keeping USC's slim college playoff hopes alive. The Trojans overcame an early 14-0 point deficit (and later a 21-10 deficit) to get the win...
Yardbarker
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested after win over Packers
The Tennessee Titans cruised to a fairly easy win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and one member of the team may have gone a bit overboard while celebrating the victory. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning in Green Bay. Police records show that...
Yardbarker
Browns DE Myles Garrett reveals what shocked him about facing Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins put together a comprehensive 39-17 win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, leaving star pass-rusher Myles Garrett quite shocked about one particular aspect of the game. Garrett said Friday he was shocked by how detailed the Dolphins’ game plan for the Browns was. The defensive lineman...
Yardbarker
Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN
Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
Yardbarker
Nick Sirianni shares why he was emotional after win over Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts do not have any long-standing rivalry or bad blood, but Sunday’s game still meant a bit extra to one of the coaches. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was emotional after Sunday’s game, admitting there was a bit of extra motivation to beat the Colts because of their handling of coach Frank Reich, who was fired two weeks ago. Sirianni was Reich’s offensive coordinator in Indianapolis from 2018 to 2020.
Yardbarker
Michigan shares update on Blake Corum's knee injury
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Saturday regarding the status of running back Blake Corum. Corum suffered a knee injury just before halftime of the Wolverines’ 19-17 win over Illinois on Saturday. Though he came out and was on the field for the second half, Corum only played two snaps. The Wolverines struggled to run the ball and could have used their top running back. So his absence led to concerns about his health.
Comments / 0