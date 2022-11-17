Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field go on epic girls' trip the Super Bowl in '80 for Brady' trailer

Read full article on original website
Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren, Peter Weir and Euzhan Palcy honored at Governors Awards
The motion picture academy's Governors Awards returned to its November calendar date for the first time since 2019 on Saturday night, with Martinique-born filmmaker Euzhan Palcy, Australian director Peter Weir and songwriter Diane Warren receiving honorary Oscars, and actor Michael J. Fox delivering an emotional, 12-minute speech while accepting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.
Elton John's Yellow Brick Road leads him back to Dodger Stadium for final North American concert: 'It's been a long journey'
“Tonight is a very special night. We are creating history tonight. It’s been a long journey,” a teary Sir Elton John said Sunday, addressing his sold-out crowd (and fans watching at home via Disney+’s livestream) during what was not only the final gig of his three-night stand at Los Angeles’s Dodger Stadium, but his final North American stadium show ever.
Aubrey O'Day Opens Up About Pauly D Split, Addiction Issues and Possible Danity Kane Reunion (Exclusive)
Aubrey O'Day isn't afraid to talk about her famous exes. Her new single, "Couple Goals," which is out now on OnlyFans, is all about her past relationship with DJ Pauly D. The former couple dated from February 2016 to July 2017 and appeared together on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars. Now O'Day, 38, is singing about her ex and his new relationship with Nikki Hall.
Taylor Swift dominates again at American Music Awards
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Superstar singer and songwriter Taylor Swift won all six trophies she was contending for on Sunday at the American Music Awards, including the night's top prize: artist of the year. The new AMA accolades lifted Swift's lifetime total to 40, breaking her own record for most wins...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Cuddle Up in Adorable 'Happiest I've Ever Been' Video
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are gushing about their love! The 53-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet, cuddled up video with her 50-year-old husband. In the clip, Lopez is sitting on Affleck's lap, hugging him and resting her head on his. Both Lopez and Affleck...
Tim Allen Gives An Update On His Friend Jay Leno’s Recovery
Tim Allen is giving an update on Jay Leno and his recovery after visiting him at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles. Jay suffered severe burns to his face, hands, and chest after a gasoline fire broke out while he was working on one of his cars. Tim gave...
Dove Cameron Thanks Queer Community for Accepting Her: ‘Feel More Myself Than Ever’ (Exclusive)
Dove Cameron is embracing all of the support! The 26-year-old is up for the Best New Artist award during Sunday night’s American Music Awards and truly can’t believe the amount of love she is getting from fans across the globe. "I think the number one remark that we...
Charli D’Amelio Gets Emotional Over Winning ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 (Exclusive)
All hail the new Dancing With the Stars champion! After 10 weeks of heated competition, Charli D'Amelio and her pro partner Mark Ballas walked away from the season 31 finale on Monday with the coveted Mirrorball trophy. The 18-year-old TikTok superstar spoke with ET's Denny Directo after the grand finale,...
Goodbye, Elton John: Inside the music legend's final Dodger Stadium concert
After a dazzling opener on Thursday and a triumphant encore on Saturday ("Saturday, Saaaaturday!"), Elton John returned to Dodger Stadium on Sunday for his final North American bow. The legendary performer let the sun go down on Los Angeles one last time as he stepped back onto the stage that...
Alert: Eva Mendes (Accidentally?) Called Ryan Gosling Her "Husband" After Years of Remaining Vague
Eva Mendes just (maybe accidentally?) called Ryan Gosling her "husband" in an interview after years of dancing around the marriage topic—seemingly confirming growing speculation that they secretly got married. Speaking to Australia's Today, Eva referred to Ryan as her "husband," saying (per the Daily Mail), "Everyone is so welcoming...
