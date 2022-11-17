ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field go on epic girls' trip the Super Bowl in '80 for Brady' trailer

By Suzy Byrne
 4 days ago
Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren, Peter Weir and Euzhan Palcy honored at Governors Awards

The motion picture academy's Governors Awards returned to its November calendar date for the first time since 2019 on Saturday night, with Martinique-born filmmaker Euzhan Palcy, Australian director Peter Weir and songwriter Diane Warren receiving honorary Oscars, and actor Michael J. Fox delivering an emotional, 12-minute speech while accepting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.
Elton John's Yellow Brick Road leads him back to Dodger Stadium for final North American concert: 'It's been a long journey'

“Tonight is a very special night. We are creating history tonight. It’s been a long journey,” a teary Sir Elton John said Sunday, addressing his sold-out crowd (and fans watching at home via Disney+’s livestream) during what was not only the final gig of his three-night stand at Los Angeles’s Dodger Stadium, but his final North American stadium show ever.
Aubrey O'Day Opens Up About Pauly D Split, Addiction Issues and Possible Danity Kane Reunion (Exclusive)

Aubrey O'Day isn't afraid to talk about her famous exes. Her new single, "Couple Goals," which is out now on OnlyFans, is all about her past relationship with DJ Pauly D. The former couple dated from February 2016 to July 2017 and appeared together on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars. Now O'Day, 38, is singing about her ex and his new relationship with Nikki Hall.
Taylor Swift dominates again at American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Superstar singer and songwriter Taylor Swift won all six trophies she was contending for on Sunday at the American Music Awards, including the night's top prize: artist of the year. The new AMA accolades lifted Swift's lifetime total to 40, breaking her own record for most wins...
