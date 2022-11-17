Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field go on epic girls' trip the Super Bowl in '80 for Brady' trailer

Aubrey O'Day isn't afraid to talk about her famous exes. Her new single, "Couple Goals," which is out now on OnlyFans, is all about her past relationship with DJ Pauly D. The former couple dated from February 2016 to July 2017 and appeared together on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars. Now O'Day, 38, is singing about her ex and his new relationship with Nikki Hall.

