saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football: What’s at stake for the Tigers against Texas A&M?
LSU already has won the SEC West. It’s going to Atlanta on Dec. 3 to play Georgia for the SEC championship. Nothing that happens in the regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday is going to change that. But the Tigers still have a whole lot at stake against...
NOLA.com
Texas A&M is next up for LSU football; here are the basics on the Aggies offense, defense
A quick rundown of LSU's next opponent for the Tigers' regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday night ... KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday, Kyle Field, College Station, Texas. RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: LSU leads 35-22-3 LAST MEETING: LSU 27, Texas A&M...
NOLA.com
Flau'jae Johnson's breakout game lifts LSU to 5-0
LSU’s acclaimed freshman Flau’jae Johnson had a breakout game. Junior transfer Angel Reese did what she’d done four times before with a double-double. It added up to fifth consecutive rout of an opponent as No. 15 LSU beat Northwestern State 100-45 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday.
NOLA.com
Film review: Jayden Daniels' big day and other observations from LSU's latest win
After LSU handled UAB for a 41-10 win, coach Brian Kelly talked proudly Saturday night about the team’s growth in his first season. He said the Tigers have held each other accountable and displayed mental toughness. Once a sloppy group that lost the season opener and got blown out...
NOLA.com
As Jayden Daniels shines, LSU coasts past UAB in home finale
After one of his worst games, Jayden Daniels got back to his routine. He constructed a schedule this week with LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan, and they met after practice to review reads. Daniels wanted to make sure he knew exactly how the concepts matched up against UAB so when he got on the field, he could almost play without thinking.
NOLA.com
LSU vs. UAB: Check out a summary of how they scored
UAB 7 3 0 0 — 10 LSU 14 14 6 7 — 41 LSU: John Emery 2 run at 10:44 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 9 plays, 79 yards, 4:11. KEY PLAYS: On the second play from scrimmage, Jayden Daniels 47 pass to Malik Nabers to the UAB 27. Daniels 11 pass to Mason Taylor to the UAB 16. Daniels 3 run on third-and-3 to the 6 keeps the drive going. TIGERS 7, BLAZERS 0.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN
LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come
LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
wbrz.com
LSU beats UAB 41-10
The LSU Tiger football team couldn't ask for more disappointing conditions to start their final home game in Tiger Stadium this season, but at least the offense has provided some spark on a cold and dreary night. LSU leads UAB 34-10 in the second half as Tiger running back Noah...
NOLA.com
LSU without two leading running backs in home finale against UAB
Running backs Josh Williams and Armoni Goodwin are out for No. 6 LSU's game Saturday night against UAB. Williams and Goodwin, the Tigers' leading rushers outside quarterback Jayden Daniels, did not participate in warmups. Williams got banged up at the end of LSU's win over Arkansas last week. Coach Brian...
NOLA.com
LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans
Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Florida coach Billy Napier compares Georgia and LSU: ‘It’s going to be a heckuva game’
ATHENS — Billy Napier sees LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as a difference-maker, but says Georgia has special players, too. The Florida head coach is plenty busy preparing his Gators for what he hopes will be the team’s first three-game win streak of the season when it plays a noon game at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
No. 8 LSU falls to No. 1 Florida St. in second round of NCAA Tournament
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WAFB) - The LSU soccer team’s 2022 season ended with a loss to Florida State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 18. The No. 8 Tigers fell 4-1 to the No. 1 Seminoles. Information provided by LSU Sports:. LSU struck first in...
CBS Sports
Watch LSU vs. UAB: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The UAB Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the LSU Tigers at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
NOLA.com
If you're going to UAB-LSU Saturday night, be prepared for the cold and the rain
A week after dealing with chilly conditions at Arkansas, the LSU football team may need to break out the hot chocolate and broth again Saturday night for its home game against UAB. Fans who plan to attend the 8 p.m. game will likely want to wear their winter weather gear,...
NOLA.com
A Karr Cougar answered the call and saved a potential upset in the playoffs
Nursing a shoulder injury, Karr senior quarterback AJ Samuel came off the sideline to lead the Cougars to three fourth-quarter touchdowns and a 34-26 victory against Scotlandville in the Division I select playoffs Friday at Behrman Stadium. No. 7-seeded Karr (7-3) will play at No. 2 Catholic-Baton Rouge on Friday...
LSUSports.net
World Class Sprinter Shakeem McKay Signs with Tigers
BATON ROUGE, La. – World class sprinter Shakeem McKay of Trinidad and Tobago has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Friday. McKay, a product of Queen’s Royal College in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, will compete for the...
lafourchegazette.com
Dugas out as Thibodaux head football coach
Thibodaux High School will have a new head football coach in 2023. Tigers coach Chris Dugas confirmed to The Gazette on Friday morning that he's been relieved of his duties as coach – one week after the team ended their 2022 season with a 4-6 record. Dugas has been...
visitbatonrouge.com
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
wbrz.com
Man says he was chased, shot at near LSU; 19-year-old arrested in attack
BATON ROUGE - Police say a 19-year-old fired gunshots from a car window while chasing someone near LSU, triggering a campus-wide alert early Thursday morning. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating the gunfire. Police sent out another notice about half-an-hour later saying the situation was under control.
