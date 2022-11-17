ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Flau'jae Johnson's breakout game lifts LSU to 5-0

LSU’s acclaimed freshman Flau’jae Johnson had a breakout game. Junior transfer Angel Reese did what she’d done four times before with a double-double. It added up to fifth consecutive rout of an opponent as No. 15 LSU beat Northwestern State 100-45 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

As Jayden Daniels shines, LSU coasts past UAB in home finale

After one of his worst games, Jayden Daniels got back to his routine. He constructed a schedule this week with LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan, and they met after practice to review reads. Daniels wanted to make sure he knew exactly how the concepts matched up against UAB so when he got on the field, he could almost play without thinking.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU vs. UAB: Check out a summary of how they scored

UAB 7 3 0 0 — 10 LSU 14 14 6 7 — 41 LSU: John Emery 2 run at 10:44 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 9 plays, 79 yards, 4:11. KEY PLAYS: On the second play from scrimmage, Jayden Daniels 47 pass to Malik Nabers to the UAB 27. Daniels 11 pass to Mason Taylor to the UAB 16. Daniels 3 run on third-and-3 to the 6 keeps the drive going. TIGERS 7, BLAZERS 0.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN

LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come

LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU beats UAB 41-10

The LSU Tiger football team couldn't ask for more disappointing conditions to start their final home game in Tiger Stadium this season, but at least the offense has provided some spark on a cold and dreary night. LSU leads UAB 34-10 in the second half as Tiger running back Noah...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU without two leading running backs in home finale against UAB

Running backs Josh Williams and Armoni Goodwin are out for No. 6 LSU's game Saturday night against UAB. Williams and Goodwin, the Tigers' leading rushers outside quarterback Jayden Daniels, did not participate in warmups. Williams got banged up at the end of LSU's win over Arkansas last week. Coach Brian...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans

Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSUSports.net

World Class Sprinter Shakeem McKay Signs with Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. – World class sprinter Shakeem McKay of Trinidad and Tobago has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Friday. McKay, a product of Queen’s Royal College in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, will compete for the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Dugas out as Thibodaux head football coach

Thibodaux High School will have a new head football coach in 2023. Tigers coach Chris Dugas confirmed to The Gazette on Friday morning that he's been relieved of his duties as coach – one week after the team ended their 2022 season with a 4-6 record. Dugas has been...
THIBODAUX, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man says he was chased, shot at near LSU; 19-year-old arrested in attack

BATON ROUGE - Police say a 19-year-old fired gunshots from a car window while chasing someone near LSU, triggering a campus-wide alert early Thursday morning. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating the gunfire. Police sent out another notice about half-an-hour later saying the situation was under control.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy