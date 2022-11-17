ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Will there be a ‘Black Panther 3?’ Here’s how ‘Wakanda Forever’ paves a path for another sequel

By Tristyn Akbas
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
‘Ironheart’ star reveals what they learned from a ‘Black Panther’ badass

No one can deny the sheer talent present in the fantastic cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For a young actress like 25 year-old Dominique Thorne, who has just made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the genius Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart, there could not be a better school.
James Gunn hypes the impending debut of his favorite MCU character ever

In just one week, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes to Disney Plus, and the early reactions hint that James Gunn’s long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered the goods. It’s only the second Special Presentation after last month’s Werewolf by Night, but given that...
MCU fans are losing their minds over rumors Jenna Ortega has joined ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Few upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects have caused more collective drools of excitement than Daredevil: Born Again. Set to consist of 18 episodes, the the most of any Marvel Disney Plus series so far, the show looks to be an absolutely jubilant return for one of the MCU’s most beloved Netflix darlings, with fans old and new each having plenty to look forward to.
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry

Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
Latest Marvel News: Zoe Saldaña admits she’s ready to be done with the MCU as ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ sleighs critics

Can you believe that, in just over one week’s time, the Christmas season will officially have begun for Marvel lovers as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney Plus next Friday? And now, ahead of this incoming festive gift from the House of Ideas, the verdict on the Special Presentation has been given as critics unwrap their initial reactions to James Gunn’s first MCU outing in five years. Unfortunately, we’ve also got some less good news for Gamora groupies…
What is the Savage Land, and how could it be introduced in the MCU?

*This article contains mild spoilers for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’*. Thirty movies into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and there’s still plenty to explore — evidenced by the fact that we only found out this is the adaptation of Marvel Comics Earth-616 during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Fans incredulous at rumors of Marvel chasing big names for all-powerful ‘Thunderbolts’ villain

Henry Cavill was quick to debunk the rumors that he was being lined up to make a surprise Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Hyperion in season 2 of Loki, but based on the latest scuttlebutt to sweep the internet, it sounds as though the franchise could be seeking a star just as handsome as the former Geralt of Rivia to bring the character to life in Thunderbolts.
Remember when Godzilla met Spider-Man? The King of Monsters’ Marvel history, explained

Godzilla, the king of monsters, needs no introduction. The towering beast has been in many movies, TV shows, and video games. However, he isn’t content with staying in his own universe. In fact, Godzilla once ventured into the Marvel universe, and he encountered many of Marvel’s most legendary heroes. Including an unlikely chance meeting with Spider-Man.
As James Gunn teases Lobo, a contender has already thrown their cigar into the ring

As several high-profile names continue or prepare to jump the burning ship that is Twitter, no one has quite managed to match the splash made by James Gunn when he announced his presence on Mastodon, the Twitter competitor that’s happy to collect the more Musk-averse denizens of the platform.

