ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Packages and mail may be delivered at night this holiday season

By Analisa Novak
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mm48_0jEcLIAP00

With the holiday season just around the corner, the U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire about 28,000 seasonal workers and is installing 137 new package sorting machines in an effort to avoid shipping delays.

But postal worker representatives say Americans could see after-dark or even nighttime deliveries over the holidays, as employees navigate tons of envelopes and boxes. A new congressional review is also warning of USPS staffing issues and backups.

For some business owners who have felt the impacts of inflation, this holiday season could be essential in keeping their businesses afloat.

"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is working longer hours, and then myself as well," Bo Anuluoha, co-owner of the Los Angeles boutique Kutula By Africana, told CBS News.

But even with a surge in holiday hiring, USPS is finding it hard to fill open positions. Recruitment efforts in California, New England and the Midwest remain sluggish.

"Postmasters that are short-staffed in many areas of the country are personally delivering mail on some routes," Edmund Carley, president of the United Postmaster and Managers of America, told a congressional panel last month. "In some regions, advertised vacancies get no applicants."

Lawmakers have been trying to implement reform within the mailing agency amid widespread complaints about mail service slowdowns. A congressional investigation found recent absenteeism problems at postal centers in Chicago, Philadelphia and Baltimore exacerbated worker shortages.

"It slows down everything and it affects obviously reliability for customers," said Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly, who leads the House subcommittee overseeing the United States Postal Service. "We need to make sure that the Postal Service is reliable and that people are on deck doing their jobs."

The Postal Service recommends that to ensure delivery of packages by Dec. 25, items be mailed out by Dec. 17 for ground service and for first-class mail service. The deadline is Dec. 19 for priority mail and Dec. 23 for express delivery service.

Comments / 5

Related
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

USPS Warns Not To Use Their Blue Mailboxes

The United States Postal Service has made mailing letters easy by placing their blue collection bins on thousands of streets and corners across America, allowing many customers to walk just a few blocks to send off their mail, rather than having to make a trip to the local post office. However, the USPS is now warning would-be mailers that the blue boxes might not be the best option.
AOL Corp

5 food shortages that will dent your wallet this holiday season

It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products — wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey — which could affect the price and availability of some of your favorite holiday dishes. Consumer Price Index: 8 Ways to...
CBS Baltimore

Investigation finds recent absenteeism at postal centers, including Baltimore, ahead of holidays

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is almost here -- and that means the post office faces huge pressure to get those extra packages out on time. They're going on a hiring spree to avoid a repeat of the disruptions we all experienced at the height of the pandemic.  But some lawmakers are questioning whether it'll be enough.  At her clothing business in Los Angeles, "Bo" Anuluoha says holiday mail deliveries help keep her store afloat.((NAT – Bo Anuluoha, Co-Owner Of Kutula By Africana)"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
ARIZONA STATE
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNET

Buy As Many Stamps As You Can Before the End of the Year. Here's Why

The Post Office intends to increase the price of first-class stamps from 60 cents to 63 cents starting in late January 2023. The rate hike reflects the agency's attempts to stem staggering debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy estimates the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022.
WESH

Rossen Reports: We test UPS, FedEx & Postal Service for speed and cost

Shipping for the holidays? It can be costly and slow. But with inflation jacking up prices and a shortage of truck drivers still looming … this year, shipping your packages could be even tougher. Our Chief National Consumer Correspondent Jeff Rossen tests out UPS, FedEx and USPS for shipping...
Distractify

USPS Employee Says He Earns Over $100K a Year Delivering Mail, Sparking Debate

Get good grades in high school. Apply to college for four years. Use your degree to secure a high-paying job with benefits. This is a solid career path according to conventional logic, as the money you'll presumably attain from the job that your degree qualifies you for will be enough to offset any debt you may accrue as a result of attending a university.
The Staten Island Advance

Black Friday 2022: 8 things every shopper should know this holiday season

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means the holiday shopping season is in full swing to prepare for Black Friday. Considered the most popular shopping day of the year, Black Friday gives consumers the chance to buy some of the season’s most popular items at heavily discounted prices. As trends and technology change, the landscape of Black Friday is constantly shifting each year, as retailers offer deals online and in-person.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WKBN

These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year

(WJW/WKBN) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. WKBN’s sister station, FOX 8, has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
117K+
Followers
21K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy