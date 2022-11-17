Read full article on original website
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon looking for an upset in home date vs No. 3 Houston
Sunday evening in Matthew Knight Arean, the Oregon men's basketball program will face maybe its toughest test of the season. No. 3 Houston comes to town as one of the best programs in the country. A win for Oregon will get Oregon back on track this season while at the...
Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling win against Utah
Eugene, Ore. - Saturday night in Eugene was one of the biggest nights in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The inside track for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game was on the line for both Oregon and Utah in a Top 15 showdown between two schools used to playing big football games. Then there were the storylines of injuries heading into this game. Was Bo Nix going to be able to play for Oregon? What about Oregon's starting offensive linemen, Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk? How would Utah look coming off a massive blowout last weekend at home to Stanford?
Bo Nix guts out four quarters to push Ducks one step closer to Pac-12 title
EUGENE, Ore. — There aren't many football situations Bo Nix hasn't faced during his playing days. Sweating an injury up until kickoff had been one of them prior to Saturday night's 20-17 win over 10th-ranked Utah. Nix practiced sparingly this week while mending an ankle injury suffered late in...
Everything Bo Nix said after victory over Utah
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media after Oregon's victory over Utah to discuss his gutsy performance. Here is a complete transcript of his press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory...
Oregon State Ranked No. 22 in Week 13 AP Poll and Coaches Poll
Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) is ranked No. 22 in the week thirteen AP Top 25 College Football Poll. The Beavers received 271 voting points, 85 more than No. 23 Coastal Carolina, and 42 fewer than No. 21 Ole Miss. Oregon State also cracked the Top 25 of the Coaches Poll...
Dam Podcast: No. 23 Oregon State Dominates in the Desert, Downs the Devils
This episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Sunday, November 20th at 5:00 pm PT. BeaverBlitz staffers Angie Machado and Carter Bahns are back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app. On...
