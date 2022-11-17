ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Indiana

The Michigan State Spartans host the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday at noon Eastern Time on the Big Ten Network. MSU comes into the home schedule finale with back-to-back wins while Indiana is on a seven game skid. Following the victory over Rutgers last week, Michigan State seeks to become bowl...
EAST LANSING, MI
TOC Staff Picks: Indiana vs. Michigan State

Michigan State has put itself back in the conversation of bowl eligibility and currently sits just one win away from gaining some key practices and another game on the schedule. The Old Brass Spittoon is on the line. The Indiana Hoosiers have struggled all season and enter Saturday’s contest with...
EAST LANSING, MI
Game Thread: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State hosts the Indiana Hoosiers for senior day and the home finale on the season. 5 Questions with The Crimson Quarry: Has anything gone right for Indiana this season?. Please keep it clean today! Being upset at tough losses is understandable, but trolling and over the top comments will...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State vs. Indiana: How to watch Week 12 matchup

The Michigan State Spartans take the field Saturday at Spartan Stadium for the final time this season to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Michigan State will be honoring the team’s seniors during the pregame festivities and the battling it out for the Old Brass Spittoon with IU, a trophy that began in 1950.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State men’s ice hockey splits with Penn State on the road

Michigan State men’s ice hockey took a split with No. 6 Penn State this past weekend, losing 4-3 on Friday night, but rebounding for a 7-3 win on Saturday night. The Spartans looked strong both nights, opening up a 3-2 lead on Friday by the end of the second period. Unfortunately for MSU, a pair of goals by Penn State in the final seven minutes put the Spartans in the losing column.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State Football: Kickoff for final game of 2022 season versus Penn State announced

The kickoff time for Michigan State’s final game of the 2022 regular season against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 26 has been announced for 4 p.m. Eastern Time on FS1. Michigan State enters its final week at 5-6 with a chance to earn a guaranteed bowl game. The Spartans could have earned bowl eligibility this weekend with a victory against an Indiana team in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, but instead fell 39-31 in double overtime. MSU blew a 24-7 halftime lead and a 31-14 lead in the third quarter in the loss.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State survives a late push from Villanova

Michigan State men’s basketball was back in action on Friday night after its double overtime win against No. 4 Kentucky earlier in the week. The Spartans picked up their second-straight win, defeating Villanova by a final score of 73-71 to improve to 3-1 on the season. The Wildcats have...
EAST LANSING, MI
Men’s Basketball: Villanova vs. Michigan State Game Thread

The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (2-1) returns to the Breslin Center tonight to take on the Villanova Wildcats (2-1). The game marks just the fifth all-time between the two programs and first meeting since 2002. Go Green!. Date: Friday, Nov. 18. Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. ET. Odds according...
EAST LANSING, MI

