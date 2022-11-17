Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State collapses against Indiana, loses 39-31 in double overtime
Well, Michigan State still has not reached bowl eligibility. The Spartans lost to the Indiana Hoosiers by a final score of 39-31 in double overtime on Saturday. MSU led by as many as 17 points, but ultimately could not secure a victory. It was a disappointing senior day on a...
theonlycolors.com
Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Indiana
The Michigan State Spartans host the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday at noon Eastern Time on the Big Ten Network. MSU comes into the home schedule finale with back-to-back wins while Indiana is on a seven game skid. Following the victory over Rutgers last week, Michigan State seeks to become bowl...
theonlycolors.com
TOC Staff Picks: Indiana vs. Michigan State
Michigan State has put itself back in the conversation of bowl eligibility and currently sits just one win away from gaining some key practices and another game on the schedule. The Old Brass Spittoon is on the line. The Indiana Hoosiers have struggled all season and enter Saturday’s contest with...
theonlycolors.com
Game Thread: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan State Spartans
Michigan State hosts the Indiana Hoosiers for senior day and the home finale on the season. 5 Questions with The Crimson Quarry: Has anything gone right for Indiana this season?. Please keep it clean today! Being upset at tough losses is understandable, but trolling and over the top comments will...
theonlycolors.com
Notes and Quotes: Michigan State football suffers “death by inches” in loss to Indiana
For the last home game of the 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans took on the Indiana Hoosiers. The Spartans jumped out to a big lead, but allowed the Hoosiers to climb back in regulation and send the game into overtime. The game eventually went into double overtime, and Indiana came away with the 39-31 victory.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State announces all-senior captains for final home game versus Indiana
Michigan State football has announced its captains for this weekend’s home game against Indiana. Unsurprisingly, all of the players selected are seniors for MSU’s final home game of the 2022 season. Wide receiver Jayden Reed will lead the offense this week. The redshirt senior has 548 receiving yards...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State vs. Indiana: How to watch Week 12 matchup
The Michigan State Spartans take the field Saturday at Spartan Stadium for the final time this season to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Michigan State will be honoring the team’s seniors during the pregame festivities and the battling it out for the Old Brass Spittoon with IU, a trophy that began in 1950.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State men’s ice hockey splits with Penn State on the road
Michigan State men’s ice hockey took a split with No. 6 Penn State this past weekend, losing 4-3 on Friday night, but rebounding for a 7-3 win on Saturday night. The Spartans looked strong both nights, opening up a 3-2 lead on Friday by the end of the second period. Unfortunately for MSU, a pair of goals by Penn State in the final seven minutes put the Spartans in the losing column.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Football: Kickoff for final game of 2022 season versus Penn State announced
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s final game of the 2022 regular season against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 26 has been announced for 4 p.m. Eastern Time on FS1. Michigan State enters its final week at 5-6 with a chance to earn a guaranteed bowl game. The Spartans could have earned bowl eligibility this weekend with a victory against an Indiana team in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, but instead fell 39-31 in double overtime. MSU blew a 24-7 halftime lead and a 31-14 lead in the third quarter in the loss.
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State survives a late push from Villanova
Michigan State men’s basketball was back in action on Friday night after its double overtime win against No. 4 Kentucky earlier in the week. The Spartans picked up their second-straight win, defeating Villanova by a final score of 73-71 to improve to 3-1 on the season. The Wildcats have...
theonlycolors.com
Men’s Basketball: Villanova vs. Michigan State Game Thread
The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (2-1) returns to the Breslin Center tonight to take on the Villanova Wildcats (2-1). The game marks just the fifth all-time between the two programs and first meeting since 2002. Go Green!. Date: Friday, Nov. 18. Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. ET. Odds according...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State men’s basketball dominates from deep, avoids collapse against Villanova
The Michigan State men’s basketball team took down Villanova by a final score of 73-71 on Friday night in a game in which the Spartans narrowly avoided a second half collapse. The Spartans were led by guard Tyson Walker, who scored 22 points on 9-for-14 shooting from the field....
