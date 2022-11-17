The kickoff time for Michigan State’s final game of the 2022 regular season against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 26 has been announced for 4 p.m. Eastern Time on FS1. Michigan State enters its final week at 5-6 with a chance to earn a guaranteed bowl game. The Spartans could have earned bowl eligibility this weekend with a victory against an Indiana team in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, but instead fell 39-31 in double overtime. MSU blew a 24-7 halftime lead and a 31-14 lead in the third quarter in the loss.

