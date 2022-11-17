ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Belleview Police Department to host upcoming Citizens Prosecutor Academy

The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office will host its free six-week Citizens Prosecutor Academy course in Belleview beginning in February, and residents of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties are eligible to sign up. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy will take place at 2 p.m. on every Wednesday,...
BELLEVIEW, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala FPRA appoints president, board members for 2022-2023 chapter year

The Ocala chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association recently appointed Tammy A. Gantt as president for the upcoming chapter year (2022-2023). At the installation ceremony, Gantt was also honored with the Toni James, APR, CPRC, PACEsetter of the Year award. She now joins the other 2022 recipients, Beverly Brown and Tina Banner, APR, CPRC, who were both announced in August.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection

The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

More Villagers calling for elimination of anonymous complaint system

More Villagers are calling for the elimination of the anonymous complaint system now that data seems to support the argument. Community Development District 5 has taken the bold step of ending the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. CDD 5 supervisors on Friday reviewed data that appears to indicate that the move has ended “frivolous” complaints. Or as CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow has suggested, it has halted trolls and vengeful neighbors who manipulate the system.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Church preschool announces details of expansion plans

Ask Aimee Knoepfel what the highlight of the school day is at Amazing Grace Early Learning Center in Oxford, and the school director will say it’s when construction workers drop by to work on expanding the facility. “The worker that uses the bulldozer has become quite the celebrity to...
OXFORD, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville commissioners spar, table 9 items

The Gainesville City Commission was poised to tackle several major issues at its Thursday meeting, but the proceeding devolved into verbal sparring, breaks, and eventually the tabling of all but two items. Following a 25-minute recess, the commission voted to move nine items left on the agenda to a Nov....
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County population up 12% in last 10 years

County commissioners are putting together a strategic plan to deal with the expected growth of the county in the next five years. New population statistics are out that show that growth has already started.
villages-news.com

HUD housing could ruin The Villages

NO NO NO to HUD in The Villages I bought here 16 years ago and if I wanted to see children then I would have moved to Ocala which has a lot of poor. Trust me there will be. a long line of people moving out of The Villages. Don’t change the rules on children living in The Villages.I agreed and signed papers when we bought here that these are single family homes. I will fight if this changes and no children longer then 30 days. It would ruin The Villages.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Unemployment rate in October holds steady as holidays approach

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region held steady at 3.4% in October, which is unchanged from the previous month and 0.8 percentage points lower than the region’s rate a year ago. Across the three-county region, the labor force in October was 210,238, an increase of...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages

Mary is right, but the high increase of property taxes are out of hand. We have inflation, high medical cost, and insurance. We have lot of people on fixed income, mostly women. as well as couples. Doesn’t anyone care?. At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Final decision on Weyerhauser Company land development pushed back

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An “unexplained circumstance” changed most of Thursday evening’s Gainesville City Commission agenda. Mayor Lauren Poe announced most of the night’s agenda will be pushed back to a special meeting on November 29. A final decision on a second reading of a plan...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County reports another slight rise in COVID-19 cases

The Florida Department of Health recently released its virus summary for the week of Friday, November 11 through Thursday, November 17, and it shows that new COVID-19 cases in Marion County have slightly increased for the second consecutive report. According to the Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s (DOH-Marion)...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville commissioners expand uses of $5,000 discretionary fund

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Travel and training will not be the only thing that Gainesville city commissioners will be able to use their multi-thousand dollar discretionary fund on. The Gainesville city commission voted unanimously, with Commissioner David Arreola not in attendance, to approve the expansion of uses for commissioners’ $5,000 travel...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion Douglas Joiner

Marion Douglas Joiner was born on April 25, 1947, to Lucille and Fleetwood Joiner. Doug blessed all who know him with years of light and magic. He passed away peacefully in the arms of loved ones on Wednesday, November 9th, at Estelle’s Hospice House in Ocala. Doug lived most...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

District Office released information about trash pickup over Thanksgiving

SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Newberry residents and business owners raise money to bring Maryah back home

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Maryah Hernandez spent more than a decade battling chronic illness and chronic pain. She was diagnosed at 25 with Mitochondrial Neurogastrointestinal Encephalomyopathy (MNGIE) a very rare disease that causes the intestines to weaken. “Maryah was that person that when she walked into the room, she just...
NEWBERRY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Community comes through for Cunningham

Home is where the heart is, the adage goes, and for 97-year-old Allean Cunningham her heart has been sweetly tucked inside a small home on Southeast 31st Street for the past six decades. The Ocala native’s late husband, Lester, built the modest two-bedroom, one-bath home in 1963, and the couple...
OCALA, FL

