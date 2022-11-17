Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Ocala to host final public session on redistricting at Lillian F. Bryant Community Center
The City of Ocala has announced that an informational public session will be held at the end of the month to cover the process of redistricting, including demographic information and map utilization, along with the city’s proposed redistricting. This information session, which is free and open to the public,...
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
ocala-news.com
Belleview Police Department to host upcoming Citizens Prosecutor Academy
The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office will host its free six-week Citizens Prosecutor Academy course in Belleview beginning in February, and residents of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties are eligible to sign up. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy will take place at 2 p.m. on every Wednesday,...
ocala-news.com
Ocala FPRA appoints president, board members for 2022-2023 chapter year
The Ocala chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association recently appointed Tammy A. Gantt as president for the upcoming chapter year (2022-2023). At the installation ceremony, Gantt was also honored with the Toni James, APR, CPRC, PACEsetter of the Year award. She now joins the other 2022 recipients, Beverly Brown and Tina Banner, APR, CPRC, who were both announced in August.
villages-news.com
Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection
The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
villages-news.com
More Villagers calling for elimination of anonymous complaint system
More Villagers are calling for the elimination of the anonymous complaint system now that data seems to support the argument. Community Development District 5 has taken the bold step of ending the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. CDD 5 supervisors on Friday reviewed data that appears to indicate that the move has ended “frivolous” complaints. Or as CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow has suggested, it has halted trolls and vengeful neighbors who manipulate the system.
Villages Daily Sun
Church preschool announces details of expansion plans
Ask Aimee Knoepfel what the highlight of the school day is at Amazing Grace Early Learning Center in Oxford, and the school director will say it’s when construction workers drop by to work on expanding the facility. “The worker that uses the bulldozer has become quite the celebrity to...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville commissioners spar, table 9 items
The Gainesville City Commission was poised to tackle several major issues at its Thursday meeting, but the proceeding devolved into verbal sparring, breaks, and eventually the tabling of all but two items. Following a 25-minute recess, the commission voted to move nine items left on the agenda to a Nov....
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County population up 12% in last 10 years
County commissioners are putting together a strategic plan to deal with the expected growth of the county in the next five years. New population statistics are out that show that growth has already started.
hernandosun.com
Video shows school board vice chair removing opposition campaign signs
Hours before the polls opened on Election Day, a video was uploaded to social media of Linda Prescott, Vice Chair of the Hernando County School Board, removing signs critical of fellow school board member and candidate for re-election Susan Duval. The video posted by Blaise Ingoglia, a State Representative who...
villages-news.com
HUD housing could ruin The Villages
NO NO NO to HUD in The Villages I bought here 16 years ago and if I wanted to see children then I would have moved to Ocala which has a lot of poor. Trust me there will be. a long line of people moving out of The Villages. Don’t change the rules on children living in The Villages.I agreed and signed papers when we bought here that these are single family homes. I will fight if this changes and no children longer then 30 days. It would ruin The Villages.
ocala-news.com
Unemployment rate in October holds steady as holidays approach
The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region held steady at 3.4% in October, which is unchanged from the previous month and 0.8 percentage points lower than the region’s rate a year ago. Across the three-county region, the labor force in October was 210,238, an increase of...
villages-news.com
At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages
Mary is right, but the high increase of property taxes are out of hand. We have inflation, high medical cost, and insurance. We have lot of people on fixed income, mostly women. as well as couples. Doesn’t anyone care?. At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages.
WCJB
Final decision on Weyerhauser Company land development pushed back
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An “unexplained circumstance” changed most of Thursday evening’s Gainesville City Commission agenda. Mayor Lauren Poe announced most of the night’s agenda will be pushed back to a special meeting on November 29. A final decision on a second reading of a plan...
ocala-news.com
Marion County reports another slight rise in COVID-19 cases
The Florida Department of Health recently released its virus summary for the week of Friday, November 11 through Thursday, November 17, and it shows that new COVID-19 cases in Marion County have slightly increased for the second consecutive report. According to the Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s (DOH-Marion)...
WCJB
Gainesville commissioners expand uses of $5,000 discretionary fund
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Travel and training will not be the only thing that Gainesville city commissioners will be able to use their multi-thousand dollar discretionary fund on. The Gainesville city commission voted unanimously, with Commissioner David Arreola not in attendance, to approve the expansion of uses for commissioners’ $5,000 travel...
ocala-news.com
Marion Douglas Joiner
Marion Douglas Joiner was born on April 25, 1947, to Lucille and Fleetwood Joiner. Doug blessed all who know him with years of light and magic. He passed away peacefully in the arms of loved ones on Wednesday, November 9th, at Estelle’s Hospice House in Ocala. Doug lived most...
villages-news.com
District Office released information about trash pickup over Thanksgiving
The District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Thanksgiving holiday. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
WCJB
Newberry residents and business owners raise money to bring Maryah back home
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Maryah Hernandez spent more than a decade battling chronic illness and chronic pain. She was diagnosed at 25 with Mitochondrial Neurogastrointestinal Encephalomyopathy (MNGIE) a very rare disease that causes the intestines to weaken. “Maryah was that person that when she walked into the room, she just...
Community comes through for Cunningham
Home is where the heart is, the adage goes, and for 97-year-old Allean Cunningham her heart has been sweetly tucked inside a small home on Southeast 31st Street for the past six decades. The Ocala native’s late husband, Lester, built the modest two-bedroom, one-bath home in 1963, and the couple...
