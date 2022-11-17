ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Pelosi Not Seeking Leadership Role, But Will Stay in Congress

9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h72R3_0jEcIUPG00

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, a pivotal realignment making way for a new generation of leaders after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.

Pelosi announced in a spirited speech on the House floor that she will step aside after leading Democrats for nearly 20 years and in the aftermath of the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, last month in their San Francisco home.

The California Democrat, who rose to become the nation’s first woman to wield the speaker’s gavel, said she would remain in Congress as the representative from San Francisco, a position she has held for 35 years, when the new Congress convenes in January.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Mitch McConnell Re-Elected as Senate GOP Leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as Republican leader Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief criticized over his party’s midterm election failures. Retreating to the Capitol’s Old Senate Chamber for the private vote, Republicans had faced public...
GEORGIA STATE
9&10 News

Trump Announces He’s Running For President Again

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink.
GEORGIA STATE
9&10 News

Michigan Still Crucial for Trump Despite Midterm Losses

The third time’s a charm, or so former President Donald Trump hopes. Tuesday night he officially declared his candidacy for the White House again. Just a week after the midterm elections, Trump kicked off the 2024 election cycle with the announcement. After a rough midterm that saw his influence damaged, the former president is looking to reestablish his place at the top of the party.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy