ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olean, NY

Comments / 0

Related
ellicottvilleNOW

Cattaraugus Gives

OLEAN - More than 70 nonprofits from across Cattaraugus County will again be looking to make a big impact through their collective fundraising during Cattaraugus Gives on Tuesday, November 29. Led by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, Cattaraugus Gives is a 24-hour online fundraising event that brings together area nonprofits of any service area, size or mission in friendly competition to celebrate the community’s spirit of giving.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

The Holidays in the Enchanted Mountains

The Holiday Season in the Enchanted Mountains is magical! Here are some nearby, fun events for you and yours to experience in addition to the holiday happenings around Ellicottville!. OLEAN. The City of Olean has several traditions and activities visitors are invited to participate in. On November 25 at 7:00pm,...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

Let Us Give Thanks…

My favorite holiday? Thanksgiving, hands down. It’s all that good food. It’s the reconnection with family. It’s time spent with friends. It’s taking a moment to reflect on all the things we are grateful for… while enjoying all that good food!. Every day provides an...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Hamburg’s Oldest Business Likely To Be Beyond Repair

It has been revealed that an iconic Western New York landmark is likely beyond repair due to damage from the winter storm. As of Saturday morning, the town of Hamburg received over 60 inches of snow, burying buildings and bringing the area to a standstill. That number may rise even higher thanks to continued lake-effect storms throughout the weekend.
HAMBURG, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

Bike Trails at School?

When New York State awarded the Colden Elementary School $12,000 through its ‘Creating Healthy Schools and Communities’ initiative, the school’s Wellness Committee proposed a walking path behind the school and through the surrounding woods. As the hub of a family of five avid mountain bikers, Colden’s Erin...
COLDEN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Massive Fire At A Former Jamestown Factory Is Officially Extinguished

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A massive fire at a former Jamestown factory was declared officially extinguished on Friday, as an investigation into what sparked flames continues. Crews from across Chautauqua County were first called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m....
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm

The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
HAMBURG, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Wind Farms has Compliance Approved

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- The New York State Public Service Commission approved compliance fillings for four major wind farms in Upstate New York, two of which are in Steuben County. The compliance filings were needed before the projects could start construction or become operational. “Projects such as these are vital...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Orchard Park Breaks a New York State Record for Snowfall

The lake effect snowstorm is finally giving the south towns and South Buffalo a much-needed break, after what was roughly 28 consecutive hours of snowfall in the hardest hit areas of Western New York. Those areas included South Buffalo, Hamburg, Lackawanna, Lancaster, West Seneca, East Aurora, Blasdell and Orchard Park.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
FREDONIA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow

SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Woman Charged with Allegany Theft

A Salamanca woman was charged after an Allegany theft late Friday night. At 11:15, New York State Police charged 25-year-old Dominique A. White with petit larceny. White was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
SALAMANCA, NY
yourerie

Lake Effect continues Sunday

Bands of lake effect snow will continue Sunday. Shifting winds will cause the bands to shift for much of the day, making additional accumulations tricky. As such, there will be times of snow free weather, and snow bands at other times. An additional 2-4″ overall expected in most of Erie/Chautauqua...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

ellicottvilleNOW

Ellicottville, NY
199
Followers
834
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

ellicottvilleNOW is a locally owned & operated, community and tourism-driven newspaper promoting current news and events/activities in Ellicottville, NY and surrounding areas. ellicottvilleNOW is published every other Thursday, year-round, and is available for FREE in print and online at www.ellicottvilleNOW.com. Published by DesignPerks of Ellicottville, ellicottvilleNOW is supported solely by its advertisers and boasts attractive content and professional layout. With over 20 years of experience in the Ellicottville newspaper industry and backed by a team of experienced journalists and graphic designers, we maintain a passion to provide residents and visitors with an all-inclusive news source that is both informative and entertaining, greatly enhancing the paper’s desirability and our clients’ branding.

 https://www.ellicottvillenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy