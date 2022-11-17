Read full article on original website
951thebull.com
Newly Elected Floyd County Supervisor Opts Out ofPost
There’s more shakeup coming for the Floyd County Board of Supervisors to start the new year. Republican Jeff Hawkbaker, who won the November 8th election for the District 3 Supervisor seat, is bowing out of the job. In a letter to the County, Hawbaker wrote, “Due to the current...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
kchanews.com
More Campsites Come with More Costs for Floyd County
Campers are getting more campsites to choose from in Floyd County But those campsites will cost the County more than originally thought. During their regular board meeting Tuesday, Conservation Director Adams Sears told Supervisors the price tag to install 18 new camp pads, with water and electrical, at the Tosanak Recreational Area has gone up significantly since June; from $117,000 to just over $150,000.
KCRG.com
Four children dead in Mason City house fire
'Bridge to Opportunities' holds a grand opening of senior communal space. This is a temporary space where people can get together as they work to get a permanent senior center. Dimione Walker found guilty of murder. Updated: 2 hours ago. Walker shot and killed Michael Valentine at Taboo Nightclub in...
kiow.com
Road Construction Project Ends in Hancock County
The Hancock County Secondary Roads Department has been working on a road project on B20 or 290th street from Ames Avenue to James Avenue. The project entailed 2′ HMA resurfacing with 1″ mill of the road. The project was slated to start on Friday October 21st. It has...
3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days
IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
superhits1027.com
Power strip cited as cause for fatal Mason City house fire
MASON CITY — An electrical power strip is being blamed for a house fire on Wednesday that killed four children in Mason City. The Mason City Fire Department says they along with the Mason City Police Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office have completed the investigation of the fire at 509 North Washington that was reported shortly after 5 o’clock on Wednesday morning.
KCRG.com
Day’s 5 TD passes lead Northern Iowa’s rout of South Dakota
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Theo Day threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading Northern Iowa’s 58-14 rout of South Dakota on Saturday. The six total touchdowns — all in the first half — were Day’s career high. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 280 yards. His touchdown passes were spread among five receivers. Sergio Morancy had four catches for 135 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown.
UNI Snubbed From FCS Playoffs Despite Talent, Hot Finish
In a year where expectations were high and the Panthers finished at 6-5 and 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, UNI will not make an appearance in the 2022 FCS Playoffs. As always, Northern Iowa's schedule was a gauntlet from the beginning, as the Panthers fell to FBS Air...
Rural Minnesota stabbing involving 4 teenagers
Two teens were injured and two other teens were arrested following a stabbing in the southern Minnesota town of Lyle on Thursday. According tot he Mower County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing happened on the 500 block of 4th Street in Lyle around 5:30 p.m., with the victims – a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl – taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.
KIMT
Sheriff: 2 teens stabbed, 2 facing possible charges in Mower Co. assault
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds following an assault in Lyle. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:32 p.m. in the 500 block of 4th St. after a report that a boy and girl were each stabbed.
