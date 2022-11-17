Campers are getting more campsites to choose from in Floyd County But those campsites will cost the County more than originally thought. During their regular board meeting Tuesday, Conservation Director Adams Sears told Supervisors the price tag to install 18 new camp pads, with water and electrical, at the Tosanak Recreational Area has gone up significantly since June; from $117,000 to just over $150,000.

