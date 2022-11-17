Read full article on original website
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside state of the county scheduled
Riverside County will hold its annual state of the county event next month. The gathering, which typically attracts hundreds of local officials from the public and private sectors, is scheduled to be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. December 8 at the Morongo Resort in Cabazon, according to county’s website.
iebusinessdaily.com
Lilley to lead Riverside EDD
Jennifer A. Lilley has been named Riverside’s director of economic and community development. Lilley, who has worked for more than 30 years in planning and development, spent the last two years as Stanton’s economic and community development director and was Brea’s city planner five years before that, according to a statement on Riverside’s website.
Handcuffs in the hallways: Law enforcement in schools
In one school year, police arrested hundreds of elementary and middle school students in California. That's far less than the national average.But the state is above average when it comes to the chances of police arresting Black and Hispanic students, as well as students with disabilities.The crisis for one 11-year-old Black student with disabilities began one day before Riverside County sheriff's deputies came to his classroom at Landmark Middle School.Their report says they were there to investigate allegations of the child throwing a rock at a male and then two rocks at a female school staffer. One of them hit...
disneytips.com
Community Starts Memorial Fund for Disney Cast Member Killed By Drunk Driver
Help A Hero has created a memorial fund for the loved ones of a young Disney Cast Member and her father who lost their lives when a drunk driver struck their car. It’s a horrible story to have to share for a community typically surrounded by the joy and magic that Disney can add to our lives. One such magic maker tragically lost her life in a reckless and preventable accident just a short time after starting a position at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
KTLA.com
Fighting Fentanyl in California: Changing the Prosecution Playbook
The synthetic opioid fentanyl, often packaged to look like other prescription drugs, has destroyed lives and devastated families who have lost loved ones that died from fentanyl-related overdoses. Matt Capelouto, who lost his 20-year-old daughter to a fentanyl overdose in 2019, just two days before Christmas, worked to change how...
Yucaipa-Calimesa school district to pay $15.75M to family of girl who died after asthma attack
After a 13-year-old Yucaipa girl died from an asthma attack at school, her family wants to prevent that from happening to another family.
nbcpalmsprings.com
100 Turkey Giveaway in Thousand Palms Wednesday
Residents in Thousand Palms are eligible to receive a free holiday turkey on Wednesday. Riverside County and Bulldog Cannabis are partnering up to giveaway 100 birds to families for the Thanksgiving holiday. Distribution will take place outside of Bulldog Cannabis located at 72-242 Watt Court on Wednesday, November 23, 2022,...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Christmas Parade will be Dec. 10; Water of Life pastor will be grand marshal
A huge crowd lined the streets of downtown Fontana last year to watch the annual Christmas Parade, and organizers are hoping for great attendance at the event once again in 2022. This year’s parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. on the corner of Sierra Avenue...
ukenreport.com
Turkeys Available for Thousand Palms Families
THOUSAND PALMS – Bulldog Cannabis in this community is donating 100 turkeys for families in to have for the Thanksgiving holiday. The turkeys will be given out from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23 to the first 100 families from Thousand Palms. The turkey giveaway will be a walk-up distribution outside of Bulldog Cannabis, 72-242 Watt Ct. One turkey will be given per household and families must show proof of residency.
foxla.com
Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
Senior suffering cognitive decline surrenders 72 dogs in Cabazon
A Cabazon senior suffering cognitive decline surrendered more than 70 dogs to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, which impounded the canines Wednesday with the help of personnel from animal rescue organizations. “This was an example of someone who was truly in need of our help,” Department of Animal...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Blaze Leaves Two Businesses Closed To The Public
According to officials, firefighters responded to a call of a commercial structure fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It soon turned into a 3-alarm blaze with several fire crews on scene. I spoke with the owner of the neighboring business on how the events unfolded. “We had a lady just...
palmspringslife.com
Things to Do This Week in the Desert, Nov. 21-28
More than one million lights illuminate The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens starting this week. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE LIVING DESERT ZOO AND GARDENS. When night falls, more than a million twinkling holiday lights animate The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert. Every winter, after the park’s usual closing time, WildLights ticketholders ring in the season with festive activities and photo-ops at this beloved annual event, now in its 29th year.
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
NBC San Diego
Remember That Crazy LA Pursuit? Here's the List of Charges the Suspect Faces
In a wild pursuit during which a 33-year-old parolee switched cars three times, carjacked a work truck on live TV, and smashed into multiple patrol cars, the suspect accused of being behind the wheel will face at least 25 charges. The Orange County District Attorney's Office was leveling the charges...
Student brings firearm to Moreno Valley elementary school
School resource officers managed to safely secure possession of a firearm that a student brought to school on Thursday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. No students or staff members at the elementary school located on the 13400 block of Kitching Street in Moreno Valley were threatened or injured. It's unclear why the student decided to bring the firearm to school but Riverside County sheriffs said that the firearm "was improperly stored at the student's home, allowing easy accessibility for the student to take to school."The parents of the student will face criminal charges, according to the Riverside County Sheriffs Department.The department added that parents or guardians who fail to properly store firearms could face criminal charges or even arrest. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged by the department to call Sgt. Jerry Franchville of the Moreno Valley Station at at 951-486-6700.
knewsradio.com
72 Dogs Found In Cabazon Home; Elderly Owner Has Dementia; Daughter Called For Help
Riverside County Animal Services has coordinated the rescue of dozens of dogs from a home in Cabazon. 72 dog were taken from a home where a woman in her 80’s with early dementia was caring for the dogs. The woman’s daughter brought all the dogs to the County Animal...
Bicyclist hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Cathedral City
A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Cathedral City Friday night. The shooting happened at around 7:40 p.m. in the area of Pauline Avenue and Vega Road. Police said the victim, a 33-year-old man, told officers he was riding his bicycle when a brown sedan stopped, and the vehicle's passenger leaned The post Bicyclist hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs highlights improvements to public safety in the works
City officials of Desert Hot Springs have approved $15 million for the construction of a new fire station on Hacienda avenue. It will also fund other projects like a new public safety campus on Pierson boulevard -- and upgrades to fire station 37 and tenant improvements to expand the senior center. "It's a long time overdue," said The post Desert Hot Springs highlights improvements to public safety in the works appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Two Gang Members Accused of Killing Man, Wounding Boy in MoVal to Stand Trial
Two of three gang members accused of gunning down a 26-year-old Moreno Valley man and trying to kill two of his friends in a retaliation attack must stand trial on first-degree murder and other charges, a judge ruled Friday. Daron Anthony Hooks, 21, and Davonte Christopher Rowe, 25, both of...
