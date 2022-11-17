Dove Cameron is using her platform to remind the world about the importance of “queer visibility” following the tragic shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Saturday night. On Sunday, as the pop star accepted her New Artist of the Year award, Cameron addressed the killing of five people at Colorado Springs’ Club Q as she dedicated her trophy to the “queer community at large.” “You guys have carved out such a space for me to be myself and to write music about it and I’ve never felt safer or more loved and more supported and I hope I can give...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 22 MINUTES AGO