Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Dove Cameron Addresses Colorado LGBTQ Club Shooting During AMAs Acceptance Speech

Dove Cameron is using her platform to remind the world about the importance of “queer visibility” following the tragic shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Saturday night. On Sunday, as the pop star accepted her New Artist of the Year award, Cameron addressed the killing of five people at Colorado Springs’ Club Q as she dedicated her trophy to the “queer community at large.” “You guys have carved out such a space for me to be myself and to write music about it and I’ve never felt safer or more loved and more supported and I hope I can give...
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

