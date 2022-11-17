Read full article on original website
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Afya (AFYA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Afya (AFYA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.69%. A quarter ago,...
GDS Holdings (GDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
GDS Holdings (GDS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%....
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.02%. A...
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 27.38%. A...
Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know
A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit or surplus, the board of directors may decide to reinvest some or all of the money in the business or pay it out to shareholders as a dividend. Next, dividends can be issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or other property.
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
Zacks.com featured highlights include Immunocore Holdings, Old Second Bancorp, EDAP TMS, Barrett Business Services and MainStreet Bancshares
Chicago, IL – November 22, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR, Old Second Bancorp Inc. OSBC, EDAP TMS S.A. EDAP, Barrett Business Services Inc. BBSI and MainStreet Bancshares Inc. MNSB. 5 Stocks with Recent Price Gains to Maximize Your Returns. Wall...
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Saratoga Investment (SAR) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $26.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.1% gain over the past four weeks. Saratoga Investment...
Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) is set to release fourth quarter fiscal 2022 results after Tuesday’s closing bell. The tech giant has suffered not only from slumping PC demand, but also lower average selling prices. Supply chain disruptions have added to the pressure, forcing the company lower its full-year earnings outlook. Despite...
Should WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap ETF (EPS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap ETF (EPS), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 02/23/2007. The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $635.58 million, making...
WTW Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $236.40, changing hands for $236.93/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $34.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading,...
Is SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Financials ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 06/19/2006. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect...
Should Vanguard SmallCap ETF (VB) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Vanguard SmallCap ETF (VB), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $42.02 billion, making it one of the...
DVN Dividend Yield Pushes Past 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $65.02 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Is it Wise to Hold on to Federal Realty (FRT) Stock for Now?
The increase in consumers’ preference for in-person shopping experiences following the pandemic downtime has been driving the recovery in the retail real estate industry. Given this backdrop, Federal Realty FRT is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of premium assets in the United States. This retail real estate investment...
Jabil (JBL) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $69.22, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Good Stocks To Invest In Now? 3 Dividend Aristocrats Stocks For Your List
Dividend Aristocrats are a group of companies that have increased their dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This accomplishment is a testament to the financial strength and stability of these businesses, and it provides income investors with a reliable source of cash flow. Dividend Aristocrats tend to be large, well-established companies with diverse product lines and global reach.
