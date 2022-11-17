Read full article on original website
Walt Disney World Selects Developer for 80-Acre Affordable Housing Initiative
Walt Disney World has selected The Michaels Organization to build, own and operate a new attainable housing development, offering affordable options for qualifying applicants within certain income levels. Walt Disney World will contribute approximately 80 acres of land in southwest Orange County, Florida, for the development, located west of State Road 429 and just a couple of miles from Flamingo Crossings Town Center.
Orlando home buyers need to make six figures to afford a home in 2022, per report
Orlando is considerably less affordable for homebuyers than it was a year ago (and the rest of the state of Florida is even worse). That news comes from a new report from real estate website Redfin. They found that an average Orlando homebuyer needs to make $104,943 per year, compared to just $67,088 a year ago.
For the 25th year, the Florida Fall Classic is back in Orlando generating millions of dollars for the local economy
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Fall Classic is back in Orlando for the 25th year, and not only is it a big weekend for Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University, but the event generates millions of dollars and draws people from all over. “My daughter and her husband are...
Amusement Park expo a shot in the arm to Orlando economy
ORLANDO, Fla. - The economy may feel like it's on a roller coaster but at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo (IAAPA) they have the real thing. "IAAPA will bring an estimated $80 million in economic impact to the county," said Orange County Convention Center Executive Director...
New high-rise towers planned for Orlando's Parramore neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - An empty lot, between the Amway Center and Orlando’s soccer stadium, could soon be the site of a new high-rise development. Tim Green is in charge of the project. He grew up in the Parramore neighborhood where these towers are set to rise and now hopes to contribute to his community. "For me as a kid to be able to come back and revitalize and redevelop my own community, work alongside the city, the pastors, stakeholders, to make a difference," he said, "it's a great feeling."
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man claimed a top prize of $1 million after playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Shaun Frazier, 44, purchased his winning ticket at Buddy's Food & Lotto, located at 7219 Curry Ford Road in Orlando. Officials said he chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole is long gone, and the holiday season is in full swing here in Central Florida. Check out our top 9 events throughout the region below:. Give Kids the World’s holiday staple kicks off this weekend, but at a new location — H2O Water Park in Kissimmee. Get tickets here.
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
‘I felt trapped’: Home-selling offer left families nationwide facing legal troubles
ORLANDO, Fla. — Action 9 investigates a home-selling offer that left dozens of local families facing legal trouble and big fees. “It sounded like free money?” consumer investigator Todd Ulrich asked. “Absolutely, it did,” Carla Turman replied. Turman said she received a call after applying for a...
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
Free Holiday Event Introduces Newcomers to Arabian Horse Breed
The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, a non-profit that introduces people to the animal and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center.
Apopka defense roughs up Winter Park for region crown
APOPKA, FLORIDA – Apopka succeeds because the Blue Darters stay relentless, and they hit their foes in waves. Kaven Call and Jeremiah Keaton helped Apopka’s defense pressure Winter Park quarterback Aidan Warner, and the Blue Darters rode an improving offense past the Wildcats 28-7 Saturday in a ...
Where to watch the World Cup in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you don't want to watch the 2022 World Cup alone, there are several places in Central Florida where you can join fellow soccer fans to cheer during the biggest tournament of the year. Ace Cafe. Orlando City Soccer Club will host two World Cup Watch Parties,...
‘Healing is now beginning’: Community holds vigil for 3-year-old Winter Springs boy found dead
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A song of sadness and a prayer for peace. Support is pouring in for the family of a 3-year-old who drowned in a retention pond in Winter Springs. The Rising Sun neighborhood honored Axel Caballero’s life during a candlelight vigil Sunday evening. Dozens of...
Florida snow park brings winter wonderland to Sunshine State
DADE CITY, Fla. - Florida's only snow park is back open, giving Floridians a blast of winter weather. Now in its third year, Snowcat Ridge, which bills itself as Florida's first and only Alpine snow park, is a family-friendly attraction that answers the question, "What if Florida had snow days?"
Locally-Owned Coffee Shop to Open in Orlando
Considering the amount of office and factory space in the area, the eatery is likely to quickly draw in local workers along with those in the neighboring medical district.
A Luminous Date at the Asian Lantern Festival
Is anyone else feeling overwhelmed by the amount of things to do in Orlando during the holidays? I have found a solution. The Asian Lantern Festival at the Central Florida Zoo is relaxing. The 2022 dates for the Asian Lantern... The post A Luminous Date at the Asian Lantern Festival appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Orlando Health seeks help identifying mystery patient
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health needs help identifying a patient who is currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. According to a news release, the man is believed to be in his late 20s to mid 30s. He has light brown to olive tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. Officials said he is 5’ 9" and weighs 150 pounds.
