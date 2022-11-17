Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson declares for NFL draft
Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson announced Sunday night he will declare for the NFL draft and prepare for workouts after he has a broken foot surgically repaired. Wilson has been credited this season with 61 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks. His leaving early for the draft has been...
Blue Jackets breakdown: Tarasov, timely goals stave off Florida Panthers
Hockey is a sport that doesn’t make a lot of sense sometimes. The latest example is what happened Sunday at Nationwide Arena, where the Blue Jackets somehow upended the Florida Panthers 5-3 despite being outshot 49-23 and struggling all game just to get the puck out of their own zone.
Post Register
AP source: Hackett hands off Broncos' play-calling duties
DENVER (AP) — First-year Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is handing over offensive play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Hackett hasn't publicly disclosed the handoff, confirmed...
Post Register
Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
Third period dooms Panthers in loss to Blue Jackets — their third consecutive defeat
The Florida Panthers had a prime chance to take the lead late Sunday. The Panthers found themselves on the power play 33 seconds into the third period after the Columbus Blue Jackets’ Mathieu Olivier committed a tripping penalty.
Comments / 0