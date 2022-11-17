Read full article on original website
Arkansas takes down Mississippi 42-27, becomes bowl eligible
The Razorbacks squashed the No. 14 Mississippi Rebels 42-27 in front of a bundled-up crowd of 71,365 Saturday in Donald W. Reynolds Stadium, becoming bowl eligible for the third season in a row. Sophomore running back Rahiem “Rocket” Sanders led the Razorback offense with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns....
Arkansas Soccer downs Ohio State 5-2, advances to third straight Sweet 16
The Arkansas soccer team defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 5-2 Friday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in come-from-behind fashion. Lines for hot chocolate were plenty long as temperatures continued to drop in Fayetteville as fans filed in and did their best to stay warm. It was Ohio State, however. that came out hot and put Arkansas in the unfamiliar position of playing from behind.
Judkins sets single-season rushing record in loss to Arkansas
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins reached another significant milestone on Saturday as he broke the program record for rushing yards in a single season a week after topping the school’s single-season rushing touchdown leaderboard in a loss to Alabama. The freshman from Pike Road, Alabama entered Saturday’s contest...
Hogs cruise past Kent State, improve to 4-0
The Arkansas women’s basketball team hosted the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday night in Bud Walton Arena, securing an 80-59 victory behind a pair of 20-point performances from sophomore Samara Spencer and redshirt senior Erynn Barnum. Redshirt senior guard Chrissy Carr set the tone early for the Razorbacks,...
The Weekender: Early-winter fun for everyone
It’s beginning to feel a lot like mid-November in Fayetteville. Snowy weather and freezing temperatures have announced winter’s presence in Northwest Arkansas, and the community is ready to embrace the changing of seasons. Don your scarves and beanies because you’ll regret missing any of these great happenings.
Friday Night Heroes, Playoffs Week Two
The second week of the high school football playoffs featured several matchups of Oklahoma City area schools against Tulsa area schools in the larger classes.
University recognizes first-generation accomplishments with week-long celebration
Last week, the university chose for the first time to take an entire week, rather than just a single day, to celebrate and uplift the stories and accomplishments of first-generation students, joining a host of other universities around the nation. Nearly 25% of the UA undergraduate student population identifies as...
Tulsa Man Convicted Of Killing Cousin With Water Meter Key
A Tulsa man has been found guilty in federal court of killing his cousin with a water meter key. Prosecutors say Kyle Freeman was out drinking with his girlfriend before driving back to Thomas' home near Admiral and Yale, where they were staying. They say Freeman and his girlfriend got into an altercation on the ride over, and when they got to the home, Donald Thomas tried to calm him down and eventually pushed him onto a couch. They say Freeman stabbed him twice about 20 minutes later and then fled the scene with his girlfriend. Creek County deputies later located the couple and took them to the Tulsa Police Department for questioning.
TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
Police: Man killed in hit-and-run in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was killed on Thursday night after a red Chevy truck hit him near East Marshall Street and North Memorial Drive in north Tulsa. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the man was witnessed walking in the oncoming lane when the incident occurred. The...
5 Carjacking Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Leading Tulsa Police On Chase
Five people accused of leading police on a chase on Thursday night in Tulsa are in custody, according to officers. Officers say they were flagged down at QuikTrip near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred two blocks away.
Vehicle Rams Into Tulsa Police Vehicle During Pursuit; Suspect Arrested
A driver was arrested after leading officers on a chase Friday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding near 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue before the driver took off. During the pursuit, the driver rammed...
Ochelata Man Held Over on $500,000 Bond
An Ochelata man was in Washington County court on Friday, November 18 to be arraigned on three charges related to an incident that occurred at his ex-wife's home in Bartlesville. Bryan Tally Blood is accused of violating a protective order that his ex-wife had been granted earlier this year by...
Homeless Man Faces Charges in Two Cases
A homeless man living on the streets of Bartlesville was arraigned today in Washington County Court on two different cases. Kenneth Wayne Hamilton, age 52, was first seen on the warrant served to him after he violated a court order of no contact with a victim of a crime he committed earlier this year. His bond for the case was set at $1000.
