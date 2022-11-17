A Tulsa man has been found guilty in federal court of killing his cousin with a water meter key. Prosecutors say Kyle Freeman was out drinking with his girlfriend before driving back to Thomas' home near Admiral and Yale, where they were staying. They say Freeman and his girlfriend got into an altercation on the ride over, and when they got to the home, Donald Thomas tried to calm him down and eventually pushed him onto a couch. They say Freeman stabbed him twice about 20 minutes later and then fled the scene with his girlfriend. Creek County deputies later located the couple and took them to the Tulsa Police Department for questioning.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO