Grapevine, TX

dallasexpress.com

Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas

The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mountain Mike’s Pizza opening in Lewisville in mid-December

Mountain Mike’s Pizza is expected to open its Lewisville location by mid-December. (Courtesy Mountain Mike's Pizza) Mountain Mike’s Pizza is expected to open its Lewisville location by mid-December. The pizzeria will be located at 4740 SH 121, Ste. 900, and will be the chain’s first Texas restaurant. The California-based chain is expected to open several locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth region within the next 12 months, according to a press release. Mountain Mike’s also offers wings, sandwiches and salads.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Steven Doyle

Escondido Open in Dallas

Escondido Tex-Mex Patio, the highly anticipated restaurant from Jon Alexis, is set to open to the public on Monday, November 14. Located at 5950 Royal Lane A, Dallas, TX 75230 in the southwest corner previously occupied by Ruggeri’s, Alexis and his new restaurant group, Imperial Fizz, are bringing Tex-Mex back to Preston Royal for the first time since the 2019 tornado. Escondido will open for dinner seven days a week with lunch and weekend brunch coming soon.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Food & Entertainment Venue ‘The Hub’ Opens

The city of Allen has officially welcomed a new 35,000-square-foot food and entertainment venue known as ‘The Hub.’. The new complex is based on the original location on Scenic Highway 30A near the city of Seaside, Florida. Since everything is bigger in Texas, the Texas version is three times the size of the Sunshine State location and will enjoy a stronger focus on food than its Florida counterpart.
ALLEN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub to offer beers, bites at CityLine in Richardson

Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub will open at CityLine in Richardson early next year. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) The Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub will open a second location around early 2023 at 120 W. CityLine Drive, Ste. 600. The pub, which has its flagship location in Fort Worth, serves up beers and cocktails along with a menu of bar bites, including sandwiches and pizzas. Mad Hatter is open from noon-2 a.m. daily. 682-703-2148. www.facebook.com/madhatter7th.
RICHARDSON, TX
foodgressing.com

Board & Bread in Frisco TX Offers Charcuterie Styling Workshops

a charcuterie board catering company out of Frisco, TX, offers both in-person and online charcuterie styling workshops. During these workshops, participants will have the opportunity to learn how to create and style their own charcuterie boards for family gatherings, private events, and the holidays. Board & Bread’s charcuterie board...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Man found after going missing in Grapevine on Friday

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A man was found Sunday after he went missing in Grapevine on Friday morning. Grapevine police said the man was last seen driving in the 2800 block of Canyon Drive at about 8:40 a.m. Officials reported him found as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday. No other information...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Black-Tie Guns features bespoke firearms, hunting goods

Black-Tie Guns features custom-built firearms, knives and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Black-Tie Guns opened in September at 129 S. Main St., Ste. 140, Grapevine, according to owner Gerard Kardonsky. He said Black-Tie Guns has been open since 2017, but this is the business' first storefront open to the general public. The Grapevine business offers professional, bespoke firearms. Black-Tie Guns also offers knives, art, sporting goods and accessories, according to its website. 817-909-2696. http://blacktieguns.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
dmagazine.com

Tatsu Dallas Is the City’s Hardest Reservation, and It’s Worth the Wait

You’ve just spent $170 on an omakase chef’s-counter tasting dinner at Tatsu Dallas. For nearly two hours, a master chef has turned premium seafood—flown in from Japan, Mexico, Spain, and Alaska—into exceptionally made sushi. Now your friends are asking you to describe the experience. They’re curious about the hardest-to-get reservation in town, the tiny 10-seat restaurant that has people planning their visits weeks in advance.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson

The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

