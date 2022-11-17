Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Anonymous Tip Brings New Hope To 50 Year DisappearanceStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas
The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza opening in Lewisville in mid-December
Mountain Mike’s Pizza is expected to open its Lewisville location by mid-December. (Courtesy Mountain Mike's Pizza) Mountain Mike’s Pizza is expected to open its Lewisville location by mid-December. The pizzeria will be located at 4740 SH 121, Ste. 900, and will be the chain’s first Texas restaurant. The California-based chain is expected to open several locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth region within the next 12 months, according to a press release. Mountain Mike’s also offers wings, sandwiches and salads.
Escondido Open in Dallas
Escondido Tex-Mex Patio, the highly anticipated restaurant from Jon Alexis, is set to open to the public on Monday, November 14. Located at 5950 Royal Lane A, Dallas, TX 75230 in the southwest corner previously occupied by Ruggeri’s, Alexis and his new restaurant group, Imperial Fizz, are bringing Tex-Mex back to Preston Royal for the first time since the 2019 tornado. Escondido will open for dinner seven days a week with lunch and weekend brunch coming soon.
iheart.com
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about the dinner. Some people may be looking for alternative dinner options this year, and there are tons of restaurants across the city that are willing to cook for you. Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the...
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
dallasexpress.com
Local Food & Entertainment Venue ‘The Hub’ Opens
The city of Allen has officially welcomed a new 35,000-square-foot food and entertainment venue known as ‘The Hub.’. The new complex is based on the original location on Scenic Highway 30A near the city of Seaside, Florida. Since everything is bigger in Texas, the Texas version is three times the size of the Sunshine State location and will enjoy a stronger focus on food than its Florida counterpart.
Cookie Co. to Open First North Texas Shop
Flavorful cookies will be offered in Frisco in early 2023.
Tupelo Honey Adding Second Texas Restaurant
Spring of 2023 could be when this Southern kitchen begins offering scratch-made dishes.
North Texas restaurant delivering Thanksgiving meals for seniors
A restaurant in North Texas is teaming with local police and firefighters to deliver Thanksgiving meals to people who may not have anyplace else to go next week. Jared Chenevert owns Bearded Chef in Cedar Hill.
Kebab Uncle owner goes from backyard griller to Coppell restaurateur
Most of the menu items at Kebab Uncle are grilled on the in-house charcoal grill. (photos by Karen Chaney/ Community Impact) Prior to opening Kebab Uncle in October 2019, business owner Qais Ahmad said he was unsure if he had what it took to go from backyard griller to restaurateur.
Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub to offer beers, bites at CityLine in Richardson
Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub will open at CityLine in Richardson early next year. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) The Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub will open a second location around early 2023 at 120 W. CityLine Drive, Ste. 600. The pub, which has its flagship location in Fort Worth, serves up beers and cocktails along with a menu of bar bites, including sandwiches and pizzas. Mad Hatter is open from noon-2 a.m. daily. 682-703-2148. www.facebook.com/madhatter7th.
foodgressing.com
Board & Bread in Frisco TX Offers Charcuterie Styling Workshops
a charcuterie board catering company out of Frisco, TX, offers both in-person and online charcuterie styling workshops. During these workshops, participants will have the opportunity to learn how to create and style their own charcuterie boards for family gatherings, private events, and the holidays. Board & Bread’s charcuterie board...
Man found after going missing in Grapevine on Friday
GRAPEVINE, Texas — A man was found Sunday after he went missing in Grapevine on Friday morning. Grapevine police said the man was last seen driving in the 2800 block of Canyon Drive at about 8:40 a.m. Officials reported him found as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday. No other information...
Black-Tie Guns features bespoke firearms, hunting goods
Black-Tie Guns features custom-built firearms, knives and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Black-Tie Guns opened in September at 129 S. Main St., Ste. 140, Grapevine, according to owner Gerard Kardonsky. He said Black-Tie Guns has been open since 2017, but this is the business' first storefront open to the general public. The Grapevine business offers professional, bespoke firearms. Black-Tie Guns also offers knives, art, sporting goods and accessories, according to its website. 817-909-2696. http://blacktieguns.com.
dmagazine.com
Tatsu Dallas Is the City’s Hardest Reservation, and It’s Worth the Wait
You’ve just spent $170 on an omakase chef’s-counter tasting dinner at Tatsu Dallas. For nearly two hours, a master chef has turned premium seafood—flown in from Japan, Mexico, Spain, and Alaska—into exceptionally made sushi. Now your friends are asking you to describe the experience. They’re curious about the hardest-to-get reservation in town, the tiny 10-seat restaurant that has people planning their visits weeks in advance.
The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson
The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
andnowuknow.com
H-E-B Breaks Ground on H-E-B Alliance Location; Juan-Carlos Rück and Mabrie Jackson Share
FORT WORTH, TX - H-E-B is bringing its flagship format to residents of North Tarrant County in Texas. The retailer recently broke ground on a new H-E-B Alliance store in Fort Worth, TX, which is set to open in the late spring of 2024. The location joins two Central Market locations as well as H-E-B Mansfield in the county.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
Grand Park debuts to the public with first trail opened
Big Bluestem Trail, the first feature to debut within Grand Park, opened Nov. 19 with an inaugural walk attended by Frisco City Council members, city staff and local residents. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Big Bluestem Trail, the first feature to debut within Grand Park, is now open and offers a glimpse...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0