Chattanooga's 2022 Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings

Break out the garland and jingle bells because the holiday season is here! Embrace the holiday season with your friends and family while exploring Chattanooga’s 2022 Holiday Trail of Lights, showcasing all the city’s fluorescent wonder and joyful experiences. The Holiday Trail of Lights features festive experiences with...
Lee University Launches LeeU Promise

As part of its commitment to making college more affordable, Lee University has announced the launch of LeeU Promise, a scholarship program for incoming freshmen who reside in Tennessee. LeeU Promise will begin awarding by fall semester 2023. “In this time, when college affordability remains one of the top concerns...
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
The StormTrack 9 2022-2023 Winter Outlook

For well over 45 years, the StormTrack 9 Team has presented an annual Winter Outlook. It all started with the late Don Welch aka "Grandpappy" in the mid 1970s. Neal Pascal followed for a couple of decades, and now I have been the torchbearer the past 16 years. This is always my favorite forecast and outlook to present each and every year. It's both fun and sometimes frustrating. But, I thoroughly enjoy the challenge!
Charities to help kids evicted at Budgetel in East Ridge have a happy Thanksgiving

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Dozens of families who were evicted earlier this week from the Budgetel in East Ridge are wondering what their upcoming Thanksgiving will look like. 71 children were among the 700 to 800 people affected by the evictions, after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp declared the property a public nuisance due to poor living conditions and crime.
Where rubber meets road: Hamilton Co. Schools implement new 3rd grader retention policy

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Third graders in Tennessee are now required by law to pass a single standardized reading test in order to avoid being held back. Now, educators in Hamilton County are figuring out how to best put that law into practice. On Thursday, we went inside Danielle Smith’s third grade class at Hixson Elementary, where she says change is already happening.
15 Cutest Chin-Length Wavy Bob Haircuts

A chin-length wavy bob is a short haircut. It offers more volume, texture, body, and movement. Hair can be naturally wavy or styled with heat tools. Tools to provide a wide range of wave textures — from soft, tousled, fluffy to sleek. Recently, I had a chance to talk...
CCS Looks to Make More History Hosting CPA in Playoff Semifinals

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) It has been an historic season for Chattanooga Christian. They’ve never played football this deep into November. Chargers now have a chance to extend their season into December. They host Christ Presbyterian Academy on Friday with the winner, advancing to the state Championship game in two weeks. Said...
MBA advances to DII-AAA title game with one-point win over McCallie

A big defensive play late helped Montgomery Bell Academy secure a spot in the TSSAA DII-AAA championship game following a thrilling 28-27 win at home Friday over McCallie Academy of Chattanooga. After McCallie (10-3) pulled within one point with 45 seconds remaining on a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jay...
Fire crews respond to multiple fires in Cleveland on Thursday

A house fire occurred this morning, November 17, at approximately 8:30 a.m. near Georgetown Road and Harrison Pike in Cleveland, TN. The Cleveland Fire Department arrived at the scene and initiated a search. They confirmed that no victims remained within the home. A woman who was inside the home when...
CPA earns fifth-straight DII-AA title game berth

The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions earned its fifth straight berth in the TSSAA Division II-AA championship with a powerful 28-13 victory on the road against Chattanooga Christian School Friday night. Head coach Ingle Martin, whose team lost three out of four from September 23 to October 21, said how proud...
Firefighters spot house fire from their station in East Lake

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Firefighters didn’t need to get the call about a neighborhood blaze this morning in East Lake. They could see the smoke from their station. Chattanooga firefighters noticed the smoke just before 11 AM. They went over to a home in the 1900 block of E....
Fugitive dies in officer-involved shooting with U.S. Marshals in Chattanooga

From Local 3 News: A wanted fugitive has died after an exchange of gunfire with U.S. Marshals early Wednesday morning at Shallowford Road hotel in Chattanooga. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said in a news release that John R. Wells Jr., 49, was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and violation of probation for the October 27, 2022 shooting of his wife in the Villanow Community of Walker County.
