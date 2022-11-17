Read full article on original website
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga's 2022 Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Break out the garland and jingle bells because the holiday season is here! Embrace the holiday season with your friends and family while exploring Chattanooga’s 2022 Holiday Trail of Lights, showcasing all the city’s fluorescent wonder and joyful experiences. The Holiday Trail of Lights features festive experiences with...
leeuniversity.edu
Lee University Launches LeeU Promise
As part of its commitment to making college more affordable, Lee University has announced the launch of LeeU Promise, a scholarship program for incoming freshmen who reside in Tennessee. LeeU Promise will begin awarding by fall semester 2023. “In this time, when college affordability remains one of the top concerns...
WDEF
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
chattanoogacw.com
The StormTrack 9 2022-2023 Winter Outlook
For well over 45 years, the StormTrack 9 Team has presented an annual Winter Outlook. It all started with the late Don Welch aka "Grandpappy" in the mid 1970s. Neal Pascal followed for a couple of decades, and now I have been the torchbearer the past 16 years. This is always my favorite forecast and outlook to present each and every year. It's both fun and sometimes frustrating. But, I thoroughly enjoy the challenge!
chattanoogacw.com
Charities to help kids evicted at Budgetel in East Ridge have a happy Thanksgiving
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Dozens of families who were evicted earlier this week from the Budgetel in East Ridge are wondering what their upcoming Thanksgiving will look like. 71 children were among the 700 to 800 people affected by the evictions, after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp declared the property a public nuisance due to poor living conditions and crime.
Crossville, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Crossville. The Cookeville High School basketball team will have a game with Cumberland County High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
chattanoogacw.com
Where rubber meets road: Hamilton Co. Schools implement new 3rd grader retention policy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Third graders in Tennessee are now required by law to pass a single standardized reading test in order to avoid being held back. Now, educators in Hamilton County are figuring out how to best put that law into practice. On Thursday, we went inside Danielle Smith’s third grade class at Hixson Elementary, where she says change is already happening.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County School Board addresses Budgetel closure that affects 71 kids
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After the extended stay motel "The Budgetel" was closed down by the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office, many people including some Hamilton County students are looking for new homes. The Hamilton County School Board met Thursday and, while it was not on the agenda, it was...
chattanoogacw.com
Hear that? New noise ordinance affecting homeowners under discussion in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's City Council is hoping a new ordinance will make some noise -- or rather, keep excessive noise at the wrong time to a minimum. A noise ordinance is already in place for downtown; An amended ordinance would expand the regulation to the suburbs of the Scenic City.
mymix1041.com
Two restaurants nearly fail inspection after bugs were found in one, and dirty surfaces in another
From Local 3 News: Restaurants in the Tennessee Valley had a great week, there are no failing scores to report. However, two restaurants did nearly fail their inspections. Tacos El Cunao Mobile Unit in Cleveland and Innside Restaurant on Chestnut Street in Chattanooga both scored a 73. At Tacos El...
WDEF
CCS Looks to Make More History Hosting CPA in Playoff Semifinals
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) It has been an historic season for Chattanooga Christian. They’ve never played football this deep into November. Chargers now have a chance to extend their season into December. They host Christ Presbyterian Academy on Friday with the winner, advancing to the state Championship game in two weeks. Said...
WTVCFOX
What now? Evicted Budgetel residents & 71 kids in East Ridge figure out where to stay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The D.A.'s office says some of them were criminals. But not all of them were. Residents of the Budgetel say they were given little time to prepare for the shutdown and evictions Wednesday morning as several moving vans and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
williamsonhomepage.com
MBA advances to DII-AAA title game with one-point win over McCallie
A big defensive play late helped Montgomery Bell Academy secure a spot in the TSSAA DII-AAA championship game following a thrilling 28-27 win at home Friday over McCallie Academy of Chattanooga. After McCallie (10-3) pulled within one point with 45 seconds remaining on a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jay...
mymix1041.com
Fire crews respond to multiple fires in Cleveland on Thursday
A house fire occurred this morning, November 17, at approximately 8:30 a.m. near Georgetown Road and Harrison Pike in Cleveland, TN. The Cleveland Fire Department arrived at the scene and initiated a search. They confirmed that no victims remained within the home. A woman who was inside the home when...
chattanoogacw.com
All wet: 'Billing issue confusion' leaves some Hamilton County water customers out to dry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Several customers of a Chattanooga-based water utility got a shock when they opened their most recent water bill. For months, their monthly bill was quite low. Now, though, they're having to pay for what they should have been charged at the time. And the utility says...
williamsonhomepage.com
CPA earns fifth-straight DII-AA title game berth
The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions earned its fifth straight berth in the TSSAA Division II-AA championship with a powerful 28-13 victory on the road against Chattanooga Christian School Friday night. Head coach Ingle Martin, whose team lost three out of four from September 23 to October 21, said how proud...
WTVC
Free flu shots available in Hamilton County starting Monday, says health department
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — With flu cases already quite high in Tennessee, the Hamilton County Health Department says people can get free flu vaccines, starting net Monday. The shots are available for anyone 6 months and older, and you don't need an appointment to get one. Earlier this month,...
WDEF
Firefighters spot house fire from their station in East Lake
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Firefighters didn’t need to get the call about a neighborhood blaze this morning in East Lake. They could see the smoke from their station. Chattanooga firefighters noticed the smoke just before 11 AM. They went over to a home in the 1900 block of E....
mymix1041.com
Fugitive dies in officer-involved shooting with U.S. Marshals in Chattanooga
From Local 3 News: A wanted fugitive has died after an exchange of gunfire with U.S. Marshals early Wednesday morning at Shallowford Road hotel in Chattanooga. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said in a news release that John R. Wells Jr., 49, was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and violation of probation for the October 27, 2022 shooting of his wife in the Villanow Community of Walker County.
