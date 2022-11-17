ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Lounge Showdown: Amex Centurion Lounge vs The Club LAS

In this Las Vegas Lounge Showdown, I’ll discuss the pros and cons of two of the four lounges at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). While my mom and I were flying to and from LAS, I decided to do a comparison between the two lounges currently open at Las Vegas Airport: the Club at LAS and the Centurion Lounge. Each category is worth 5 points, for a total of 25 points. Ok, let’s get started!
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Most Popular Tourist Traps In Las Vegas

Tourist traps in Las Vegas are unlike any other. Las Vegas is a unique city because despite all of the lucrative and explicit activities that are available; the city still needs to offer events and things to do that are appealing to the whole, entire family. And thus, the infamous...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Four locations around Las Vegas are scheduled to receive wrong-way radars. They include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Feeling romantic? Check out these Vegas bars and lounges

You’ve brought your lover to Las Vegas but now you need to know where to take them. The pressure is off, my friends, because we’ve made the choice for you. Any of the following spots are perfect for a romantic rendezvous. Sleek and sexy with a bit of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Frontier Airlines launches pass that offers unlimited flights

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Frontier Airlines has announced that it has launched a pass that offers travelers unlimited flights. According to a news release, as part of the “GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass,” travelers will have access to unlimited flights between Frontier’s U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico, for one annual price.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Lone Mountain home offers privacy and luxury in Las Vegas

The community of Lone Mountain is unlike any other in Southern Nevada, located immediately north of Summerlin and bordered on the west by the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Some call it the Sedona of Summerlin, and it’s not hard to see why: With its large number of horse ranches and natural terrain and parks, the area is an ideal retreat for those who love the energy of the Las Vegas Strip, but want to keep a sense of privacy and security.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

In Las Vegas, Old Homestead Steakhouse stays true to its principles

Some restaurants follow a very simple rule: If it works, don’t mess with it. And for most diners, that’s something to be admired and appreciated. And it’s a big reason why Old Homestead Steakhouse has endured for as long as it has—since 1868, to be exact. When brothers Marc and Greg Sherry brought over the Las Vegas version of the New York City classic to Caesars Palace (complete with “Annabelle the Cow,” a decoration that topped the original restaurant’s roof for decades), it was an instant hit, and that’s because it stays true to its core concept: Great steaks, and all that goes with that.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

A Completely Remodeled Smart Home with Strip and Mountain Views Asks $3 Million in Henderson, Nevada

1373 Ruby Sky Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1373 Ruby Sky Court, Henderson, Nevada is an amazing smart home was completely remodeled in 2019 with custom details throughout, spectacular strip and mountain views. This Home in Henderson offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1373 Ruby Sky Court, please contact Alan M Hays (Phone: 702-583-3343) at Realty Executives of SNV for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

The Top 50 Vegas Eateries

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Yelp is already counting down to 2023 by rating this year’s top 50 places to eat in Vegas. Yelp’s Las Vegas Community director Kayla Rambo and Mayra Arana, co-owner of one of the top spots “La Paleta” join Roqui Theus to ring in this helpful list.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

16 Free Things to Do in Henderson, NV

You won’t have to worry much about your budget when visiting Henderson in Clark County, Nevada, with the number of extraordinary destinations you can enjoy at no cost. It’s just minutes away from the bustling city of Las Vegas, but Henderson welcomes its visitors with a fantastic experience at a different pace.
HENDERSON, NV
travelweekly.com

Room rates are through the roof in Las Vegas. What's behind the surge?

Las Vegas visitors paid the highest average daily room rate (ADR) in the city's history in September, a trend that will likely continue as the Strip enjoys heavy post-lockdown demand. September had the highest ADR on record at $187.18, according to statistics from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority....
LAS VEGAS, NV

