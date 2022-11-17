ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
GEORGIA STATE
northgwinnettvoice.com

History: Lyman Hall and his namesake

This article was originally published May 4, 2016, in Buford Weekly Illustrated. This month we return to the 1906 edition of the State Historical Association’s “Cyclopedia of Georgia” for a look at what it had to say about both Lyman Hall, and his namesake, Hall County. Hall,...
HALL COUNTY, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Tigers suffer playoff loss to Oconee County

The Adairsville Tigers committed five turnovers Friday night and were held to their lowest rushing total of the season in a 45-20 Class AAA second round state playoff loss at home to Oconee County. The visiting Warriors build a 31-0 lead less than one minute into the third quarter and...
TIGER, GA
TheDailyBeast

Coroner Reveals How Burned Georgia Mom Really Died

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.The murky circumstances surrounding the death of 59-year-old Debbie Collier, who was found Sept. 11 burned and naked in a forest, have divided the town of Athens, Georgia. Allegations that the boyfriend of her daughter Amanda Bearden, who received a cryptic text and nearly $2,400 before she died, had threatened the family, as well as calls by her son Jeffrey...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire destroys Georgia home of boy with uncombable hair syndrome

ROSWELL, Ga - A devastating fire at the home has devastated a Roswell family. Flames raced through the home of Katelyn and Caleb Samples, and their young sons, Shep and Lock. The Monday afternoon fire destroyed the inside of their home. "Even though the house is still standing, everything is...
ROSWELL, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta’s Best New Restaurants of 2022

As part of our list of the 75 Best Restaurants in Atlanta, we also picked out the 11 Best New Restaurants of 2022. Here, you'll find everything from Vietnamese hot fried chicken to tender lamb birria to Edomae-style sushi to quinoa-based "brekkie bowls." The post Atlanta’s Best New Restaurants of 2022 appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Jesse Houle

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners met in a special session on Tuesday to discuss two troubling developments – inflation-driven construction cost overruns for the north Athens downtown redevelopment project, a key part of the county’s push to build more affordable housing, and the suspension and future of ACC’s eviction prevention program. To get some insight into these issues and a wide variety of others, we sat down with District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle this week.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Crews work to put out Athens apartment complex fire

ATHENS, Ga. — Crews are working a fire at the University Oaks Apartments in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Fire Department was called to the complex along West Broad Street Friday evening and said 14 units have been destroyed. The complex is near a shopping plaza and is about 20 minutes from the University of Georgia campus.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police: Video shows shopping cart thieves in action at Academy Sports

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Snellville police are searching to identify two suspected thieves who they believe committed a theft at Academy Sports. The incident, according to police, occurred on Nov. 16. In the video, two people can be seen in the Academy Sports parking lot removing items from...
SNELLVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

EMT killed in Forsyth County wreck, Georgia State Patrol says

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - An EMT died Thursday morning in a wreck in Forsyth County, Georgia State Patrol confirmed. Central EMS identified the EMT as 57-year-old Gina Ayres. Georgia State Patrol said Ayres was driving the ambulance, which had emergency equipment activated at around 6:51 a.m. on Ga. Highway 20. The ambulance was in the center turn lane trying to pass traffic, investigators said.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
