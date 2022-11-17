Read full article on original website
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart explains Tate Ratledge, De’Nylon Morrissette absences
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Georgia had to make another change to its starting offensive line on Saturday, as Tate Ratledge did not play in the 16-6 win over the Kentucky Wildcats. He had started the 10 previous games for Georgia at right guard. A subluxation, or slight dislocation, is why...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart gets testy in defense of Georgia situational execution: ‘That’s my decision to make’
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Georgia was not great with how it executed in specific situations on Saturday. The Bulldogs struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone and were stuffed in three key short-yardage situations. Kirby Smart will admit to that much. Where the Georgia coach might squabble with people...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
northgwinnettvoice.com
History: Lyman Hall and his namesake
This article was originally published May 4, 2016, in Buford Weekly Illustrated. This month we return to the 1906 edition of the State Historical Association’s “Cyclopedia of Georgia” for a look at what it had to say about both Lyman Hall, and his namesake, Hall County. Hall,...
bartowsportszone.com
Tigers suffer playoff loss to Oconee County
The Adairsville Tigers committed five turnovers Friday night and were held to their lowest rushing total of the season in a 45-20 Class AAA second round state playoff loss at home to Oconee County. The visiting Warriors build a 31-0 lead less than one minute into the third quarter and...
Looking for a winter getaway? Here are the 5 coziest small towns in Georgia
GEORGIA — If you’re looking for a Hygge winter getaway but don’t want to travel too far afield, Georgia’s got you covered. The website, MyDatingAdviser.com, searched across the country for the coziest small towns in America for the perfect winter getaway, naming five towns in Georgia as the perfect winter destinations out of 170 small towns across the country.
Coroner Reveals How Burned Georgia Mom Really Died
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.The murky circumstances surrounding the death of 59-year-old Debbie Collier, who was found Sept. 11 burned and naked in a forest, have divided the town of Athens, Georgia. Allegations that the boyfriend of her daughter Amanda Bearden, who received a cryptic text and nearly $2,400 before she died, had threatened the family, as well as calls by her son Jeffrey...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire destroys Georgia home of boy with uncombable hair syndrome
ROSWELL, Ga - A devastating fire at the home has devastated a Roswell family. Flames raced through the home of Katelyn and Caleb Samples, and their young sons, Shep and Lock. The Monday afternoon fire destroyed the inside of their home. "Even though the house is still standing, everything is...
$1,500 One-Time Bonus For Georgians Who Satisfy The Criteria
Georgia is giving residents one more reason to get money from the state. You already know how thousands would come in handy given the high cost of living. Thus, the state wants to hand the funds to a select group of individuals to say thank you for your service.
Bear bites volunteer at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, state investigating
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Cooperating with officials is what Noah’s Ark leaders say they’re doing, after a long time member of the facility was bit by a bear on Tuesday. “That gives me cold chills,” said Allison Hedgecoth. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirming with...
Atlanta’s Best New Restaurants of 2022
As part of our list of the 75 Best Restaurants in Atlanta, we also picked out the 11 Best New Restaurants of 2022. Here, you'll find everything from Vietnamese hot fried chicken to tender lamb birria to Edomae-style sushi to quinoa-based "brekkie bowls." The post Atlanta’s Best New Restaurants of 2022 appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Jesse Houle
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners met in a special session on Tuesday to discuss two troubling developments – inflation-driven construction cost overruns for the north Athens downtown redevelopment project, a key part of the county’s push to build more affordable housing, and the suspension and future of ACC’s eviction prevention program. To get some insight into these issues and a wide variety of others, we sat down with District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle this week.
Crews work to put out Athens apartment complex fire
ATHENS, Ga. — Crews are working a fire at the University Oaks Apartments in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Fire Department was called to the complex along West Broad Street Friday evening and said 14 units have been destroyed. The complex is near a shopping plaza and is about 20 minutes from the University of Georgia campus.
Georgia Residents to Receive One-Time Bonuses from $1,000 to $1,500
DeKalb County's residents are about to receive a one-time bonus between $1,000 and $1,500. To be eligible, you must be a non-sworn frontline worker from the watershed management, sanitation, library, parks, and roads and drainage departments. Retention bonuses of $1,000 will also go to workers in other departments. (source)
gwinnettcitizen.com
NEW to Gwinnett: Drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field
Check out the drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field!. This event opens Nov. 18 and runs until Jan. 1st. Drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field (Photos by Bruce Johnson)
northgwinnettvoice.com
Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for free Jake Owen concert at Buford Community Center
Country music performer Jake Owen will take the stage on the Buford Community Center’s concert lawn at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. The venue’s gates open at 1:30 p.m., and the concert is free to attend. Owen is performing as part of his cross country Up There Down...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: Video shows shopping cart thieves in action at Academy Sports
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Snellville police are searching to identify two suspected thieves who they believe committed a theft at Academy Sports. The incident, according to police, occurred on Nov. 16. In the video, two people can be seen in the Academy Sports parking lot removing items from...
57-Year-Old Gina Ayres Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Forsyth County (Forsyth County, GA)
State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 20 In Forsyth County on Thursday just before 7 a.m. According to the GSP, a central EMS Ambulance was heading to an emergency call with its sirens activated when it entered the center turn lane to bypass traffic.
fox5atlanta.com
EMT killed in Forsyth County wreck, Georgia State Patrol says
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - An EMT died Thursday morning in a wreck in Forsyth County, Georgia State Patrol confirmed. Central EMS identified the EMT as 57-year-old Gina Ayres. Georgia State Patrol said Ayres was driving the ambulance, which had emergency equipment activated at around 6:51 a.m. on Ga. Highway 20. The ambulance was in the center turn lane trying to pass traffic, investigators said.
