mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/17/22
IN SHELTER – A375853. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. NEUTERED MALE – 2 BLACK / WHITE PIT BULL / LABRADOR RETR. This animal…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-17-22/
Firefighters rescue puppy stuck underneath car near exhaust pipe in Fort Bend County
'Mackenzie' had a few minor cuts but was nonetheless happy to be free, although the car she was under had to be torn apart and reassembled.
fox26houston.com
Galveston hotel goes up in multi-alarm blaze, one firefighter injured
GALVESTON, Texas - Multiple fire departments worked together to battle a hotel fire in Galveston. On Friday, Galveston firefighters along with four other fire departments worked together to put out a multi-alarm fire at the Inn at Waterpark Hotel at 2525 Jones Drive that reportedly started just before 7 p.m.
It's lit! Downtown Houston to feature 8 winter wonderlands with lights, ice skating, markets
Walking in a winter wonderland just became a reality. 🎅⛄🎄
Construction to begin on Tomball alleys in spring 2023
The Tomball alley improvement project will improve alleys throughout Old Town Tomball, such as the one behind DaVinci Artists Gallery on Main Street. (Community Impact staff) Construction on the alleyways in downtown Tomball—part of the city’s alley improvement project—is anticipated to begin in spring 2023, Tomball City Manager David Esquivel said in an interview.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights
Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
Can you spot the coyote?
Galveston Island State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife. Galveston Island State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife. Comment below when you have found it. Coyotes are masters of camouflage and are specially adapted to living in the coastal prairie of Galveston.
Family of missing 26-year-old last seen in the Heights obtains tip on potential sighting in downtown
'They are extremely important,' Mark Edwards with Texas EquuSearch said. Edwards said people have been located because of information like this after seeing a report or a flyer.
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!
Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office investigating house fire potentially caused by space heater
Officials said that the family inside the home escaped through a first-floor window after being awakened by the fire alarm early Saturday morning.
cw39.com
Gross weather alert: Cold and wet Saturday with intense winds along the coast
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Nasty weather engulfs Houston and Southeast Texas Saturday with persistent, widespread rain along and colder temperatures than we’ve had all week. In Galveston, wind gusts could top 35 miles per hour. A few light showers start to move in Friday evening, then rain increases late...
$3.2 million River Oaks condo comes with gorgeous views of downtown
Life in Houston's luxurious Arabella comes with amenities such as two pools and valet parking.
Deemo’s Steakhouse & Grill now open off Grant Road in Cypress
Deemo's serves steak, chicken, seafood and pasta dishes. (Courtesy Deemo's Steakhouse & Grill) Deemo’s Steakhouse & Grill celebrated a grand opening Oct. 25 at 11702 Grant Road, Ste. C, Cypress. The eatery serves steak, chicken, seafood and pasta dishes with classic side options, desserts and a kids menu also available. 832-559-1627. www.deemos.org.
Revitalization efforts underway in Willowbrook area
Willowbrook Plaza was purchased by MGold Properties in December 2021 and is undergoing renovations. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Major revitalization efforts are underway in the Willowbrook area with dozens of new retail and dining options coming soon and projects in the works to improve mobility along the corridor. Fifteen new businesses...
Additional tenants to follow H-E-B's November opening in Magnolia Place
The long-awaited H-E-B opened early Nov. 2 to hundreds of shoppers in the city of Magnolia. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) H-E-B opened Nov. 2 at FM 1488 and Spur 149, ending an eight-year journey to bring the grocer—along with hundreds of jobs and new sales tax revenue—to the city.
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash closes Southwest Freeway at Gessner Road
HOUSTON – The main lanes of the Southwest Freeway northbound are closed at Gessner Road following a major crash. The accident involved two vehicles. No injuries have been reported. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go...
Click2Houston.com
2 transported to hospital after small plane crashes on roadway in NW Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – A man and a woman have been transported to the hospital after a small plane crashed on a roadway in northwest Harris County. The crash happened on Fritsche Cemetery Road near Cypress, according to officials with Cy-Fair Fire Department. Officials say a man and a woman...
spacecityweather.com
Rainy, raw Saturday with more coming Monday for Houston
Good Saturday morning to you! You don’t need to be an expert on meteorology to look at the below radar image from 7:45 Saturday morning to know it’s probably going to be raining for awhile. Rain will be with us all day today. We should see the rain...
Hobby Airport worker wore reflective gear when Republic Waste Services truck hit her, mom says
The 27-year-old victim's family wants Republic Waste Services of Texas to make changes after one of its 50,000-pound trash trucks hit their loved one.
