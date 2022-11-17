ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain chances will continue to decrease with only cloudy skies sticking around for Sunday morning. Lows for the morning will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Dry air is forecast to move into Southwest Georgia from a ridge that is building over the southeast United States after Saturday’s cold front exits the area. This means no more rain is likely for the rest of the weekend, but there will still be a bit of moisture around to lead to cloud cover throughout the day on Sunday. There will be small temperature differences for tomorrow as a result of the cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-50s with clearing finally occurring later in the day. This will help temperatures reach the coolest of the new week with lows into the low to mid-30s, so frost and light freeze is possible for a few areas for Monday morning. Monday will see an increase in temperatures as highs climb toward the 60s and more cloud cover is expected. Overnight Monday into Tuesday, a disturbance will drive in a chance for showers in the area, but coverage does not look very good at this time. As we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, things are going to look fairly similar with a lot of cloud cover and warmer highs in the 60s each day. The biggest changes will arrive with a new frontal system that is set to arrive around Thursday into Friday. There will be a new cold front that could drive up new rain chances. Models are in disagreement on when this front will exactly arrive so rain chances could be possible into Saturday, but both models agree that cooler weather is possible into the weekend. This will be highs back into the 50s and low 60s.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO