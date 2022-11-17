Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
UGA speaks on how their weather network helps South Ga. farmers
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Everyone knows weather and farming are intertwined. That’s why the University of Georgia has been using its weather network to help farmers plant their crops. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the UGA Weather Network’s director to learn more. Ms. Knox, tell us...
WALB 10
Georgia election results certified
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday certified the results of the general election held earlier this month. The official results of the election are now available on the website of the secretary of state’s office. The certification deadline is Friday and Raffensperger applauded...
The path looks uncertain for Democrats after losing the Georgia governorship again
Democrat Abrams ran for governor 4 years ago but narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp. This year, she lost by a larger margin. Analysts are uncertain whether it was her message or political party.
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are early voting dates for U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia
ATLANTA — The U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6. A change in Georgia law with Senate Bill 202 means instead of the nine-week runoff race we saw in the 2020 Senate elections, this runoff will be four weeks after Election Day.
WHNT-TV
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
5 Georgia restaurants ranked among top 100 best places to eat in U.S.
ATLANTA — Yelp is out with its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022″ and several Georgia restaurants made the cut. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
Living in Georgia with no will or living trust? What you need to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bereavement is the grief and mourning experience than many go through following the death of a loved one. Unfortunately for some, it’s joined with the stress of trying to figure out what the deceased persons wishes were. According to a recent Caring.com study, more than 50% of Americans think that estate […]
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
WALB 10
First Alert Weather
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Throughout this evening clouds will begin to grow in coverage. This is due to a few lifting mechanisms from a weakening shortwave system approaching from the West. Temperatures under this cloudy regime will be in the mid-40s to low 50s across the area Tuesday morning. However, the biggest thing to note will be a chance for a few light showers in areas close to the Florida - Georgia line. Rainfall will not be a widespread thing for the entire day, but the chance is there for all into the afternoon. Daytime highs for Tuesday will be sitting in the low to mid-60s. By mid-week, Wednesday will be drier thanks to a ridge that develops, but highs will stay warm in the 60s. If you really like the 70s then you are in luck for Thanksgiving because highs will climb toward them. We should also remain dry for Thursday, but if you are traveling west of South Georgia you may run into rainfall. Currently, a cold front is set to arrive sometime Friday or Saturday. Ahead of this front, the chance for rain is possible across the Southeastern United States. This will not enter South Georgia until at the earliest on Thursday night or Friday morning. There will be a continuation of rainfall possible through Sunday morning, but will not be consistent throughout any of those days Thursday - Sunday. The other concern revolves around severe weather potential, currently, no words on severe storms but stay tuned for updates. Temperatures will stay warmer before the front passes, so highs will be stuck in the 70s before the 60s return for the weekend. We will see a chance for sunshine to continue into next week with warmer highs returning as early as Monday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
Top Republican Dies
David Ralston, the Georgia House of Representatives Speaker, has died at 68, according to his family. Ralston had been speaker since 2010, making him the “longest-serving sitting Speaker of any legislature in the nation,” according to The Hill.
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
fox5atlanta.com
More arrests made in multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting Georgia churches
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - More arrests have been made in a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. FOX 5 News reported in October law...
cspneagles.com
Tropical Storm Incoming
As Tropical storm Nicole neared the coast of South Carolina, multiple South Carolina School Districts (including Lexington Richland 5) announced plans to close school on Friday and resort to e-learning. According to The Weather Channel, major to moderate coastal flooding will be possible for the state. After students returned to...
floridapolitics.com
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia's SNAP benefits, which boost the food budgets of eligible, low-income households, are paid on the same schedule every month, including November. The Georgia Division of Family & Children...
WALB 10
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain chances will continue to decrease with only cloudy skies sticking around for Sunday morning. Lows for the morning will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Dry air is forecast to move into Southwest Georgia from a ridge that is building over the southeast United States after Saturday’s cold front exits the area. This means no more rain is likely for the rest of the weekend, but there will still be a bit of moisture around to lead to cloud cover throughout the day on Sunday. There will be small temperature differences for tomorrow as a result of the cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-50s with clearing finally occurring later in the day. This will help temperatures reach the coolest of the new week with lows into the low to mid-30s, so frost and light freeze is possible for a few areas for Monday morning. Monday will see an increase in temperatures as highs climb toward the 60s and more cloud cover is expected. Overnight Monday into Tuesday, a disturbance will drive in a chance for showers in the area, but coverage does not look very good at this time. As we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, things are going to look fairly similar with a lot of cloud cover and warmer highs in the 60s each day. The biggest changes will arrive with a new frontal system that is set to arrive around Thursday into Friday. There will be a new cold front that could drive up new rain chances. Models are in disagreement on when this front will exactly arrive so rain chances could be possible into Saturday, but both models agree that cooler weather is possible into the weekend. This will be highs back into the 50s and low 60s.
wtoc.com
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
wufe967.com
Georgia man slapped voter and recorded video of polling stations, arrest warrant says
A Georgia man is accused of using his phone to record video of polling machines and also slapping a voter. Jesse Hunt allegedly used his phone to record video of the polling machines on Election Day, and when he was asked to stop, he refused to do so, according to a warrant obtained by FOX 5.
Comments / 0