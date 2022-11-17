ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WALB 10

UGA speaks on how their weather network helps South Ga. farmers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Everyone knows weather and farming are intertwined. That’s why the University of Georgia has been using its weather network to help farmers plant their crops. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the UGA Weather Network’s director to learn more. Ms. Knox, tell us...
ATHENS, GA
WALB 10

Georgia election results certified

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday certified the results of the general election held earlier this month. The official results of the election are now available on the website of the secretary of state’s office. The certification deadline is Friday and Raffensperger applauded...
GEORGIA STATE
WHNT-TV

Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Throughout this evening clouds will begin to grow in coverage. This is due to a few lifting mechanisms from a weakening shortwave system approaching from the West. Temperatures under this cloudy regime will be in the mid-40s to low 50s across the area Tuesday morning. However, the biggest thing to note will be a chance for a few light showers in areas close to the Florida - Georgia line. Rainfall will not be a widespread thing for the entire day, but the chance is there for all into the afternoon. Daytime highs for Tuesday will be sitting in the low to mid-60s. By mid-week, Wednesday will be drier thanks to a ridge that develops, but highs will stay warm in the 60s. If you really like the 70s then you are in luck for Thanksgiving because highs will climb toward them. We should also remain dry for Thursday, but if you are traveling west of South Georgia you may run into rainfall. Currently, a cold front is set to arrive sometime Friday or Saturday. Ahead of this front, the chance for rain is possible across the Southeastern United States. This will not enter South Georgia until at the earliest on Thursday night or Friday morning. There will be a continuation of rainfall possible through Sunday morning, but will not be consistent throughout any of those days Thursday - Sunday. The other concern revolves around severe weather potential, currently, no words on severe storms but stay tuned for updates. Temperatures will stay warmer before the front passes, so highs will be stuck in the 70s before the 60s return for the weekend. We will see a chance for sunshine to continue into next week with warmer highs returning as early as Monday.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Dies

David Ralston, the Georgia House of Representatives Speaker, has died at 68, according to his family. Ralston had been speaker since 2010, making him the “longest-serving sitting Speaker of any legislature in the nation,” according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
cspneagles.com

Tropical Storm Incoming

As Tropical storm Nicole neared the coast of South Carolina, multiple South Carolina School Districts (including Lexington Richland 5) announced plans to close school on Friday and resort to e-learning. According to The Weather Channel, major to moderate coastal flooding will be possible for the state. After students returned to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WALB 10

First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain chances will continue to decrease with only cloudy skies sticking around for Sunday morning. Lows for the morning will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Dry air is forecast to move into Southwest Georgia from a ridge that is building over the southeast United States after Saturday’s cold front exits the area. This means no more rain is likely for the rest of the weekend, but there will still be a bit of moisture around to lead to cloud cover throughout the day on Sunday. There will be small temperature differences for tomorrow as a result of the cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-50s with clearing finally occurring later in the day. This will help temperatures reach the coolest of the new week with lows into the low to mid-30s, so frost and light freeze is possible for a few areas for Monday morning. Monday will see an increase in temperatures as highs climb toward the 60s and more cloud cover is expected. Overnight Monday into Tuesday, a disturbance will drive in a chance for showers in the area, but coverage does not look very good at this time. As we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, things are going to look fairly similar with a lot of cloud cover and warmer highs in the 60s each day. The biggest changes will arrive with a new frontal system that is set to arrive around Thursday into Friday. There will be a new cold front that could drive up new rain chances. Models are in disagreement on when this front will exactly arrive so rain chances could be possible into Saturday, but both models agree that cooler weather is possible into the weekend. This will be highs back into the 50s and low 60s.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
GEORGIA STATE

