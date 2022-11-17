Read full article on original website
Young North American CS:GO star reportedly close to joining EG
Evil Geniuses is set to pick up Nouns’ best CS:GO player Jeorge “jeorgesnorts” Endicott to replace Connor “chop” Sullivan in EG Black, according to a report by Dust2.us. Chop was released from his contract yesterday and jeorgesnorts has been spotted scrimming with EG Black, according...
A royal return: The legendary cast of OG could play in the 2023 DPC, according to Taiga
The roster shuffle season in Dota 2 is a time when teams strive to build the strongest roster possible. From the free agency market to buyouts, there are always options, including players coming out of retirement. In a recent stream, Taiga mentioned that fans could see the members of the legendary OG squad return for the DPC 2023 season with a “high chance.”
Evil Geniuses officially parts ways with journeyman top laner Impact
After two seasons as a starter with Evil Geniuses, veteran top laner Impact is moving on from the organization. Today, EG announced that Impact would not be returning to the team’s League of Legends lineup in 2023. In two seasons with Evil Geniuses, Impact helped bring the team through...
How to watch the OpTic Texas Warzone 2 $100,000 Creator Tournament
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has only been out for less than a week, but it’s already time to begin awarding money in tournaments featuring some top content creators. The biggest name in CoD, OpTic Gaming, will be hosting a tournament this week. The OpTic Texas Warzone 2 $100,000 Creator Tournament is set to kick off a long history of Warzone 2 events, and it’s bringing some really big names along with it to help begin the festivities.
Bob dominates on initiator, C9 White sends EMEA’s top seed home from VALORANT Game Changers
Elimination matches continued today at the VALORANT Game Changers championship tournament in Berlin, where favorites Cloud9 White faced off against GUILD X for their lives in the lower bracket. After a disappointing loss earlier this week for the tournament favorites, Cloud9 White came back today with vengeance. After losing to...
Warzone 2 streamer gets a nuke—and even they don’t know exactly how they did it
Call of Duty has had a big fall with the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and now Warzone 2. Both games have put players’ skills to the test, awarding those who are able to stand above the competition. When Modern Warfare 2 was first released last month, fans got...
Shopify dismantles Team Liquid to secure a spot in the VALORANT Game Changers grand final
After their massive upset win over Cloud9 White earlier in the day, North America’s Shopify Rebellion had one more opponent to face on their way to claiming their spot in the VALORANT Game Changers grand final. The second match of the day between Shopify and Team Liquid was a...
New Kiriko animation leaves us longing for an Overwatch anime
Overwatch 2 has been out for over a month now, and three new heroes have brought brand-new elements to the game. Today, Blizzard released a new short animation featuring Kiriko, the game’s newest addition. In addition to new gameplay, each new hero has their own story, and they all...
Dota Hunger Games: South American teams claim they have not been paid for DPC Tour after four months
With The International 2022 in the books, the Dota 2 world is looking to finalize their rosters before the 2023 DPC season. While some players may decide to take some time off during this time for a vacation, it’s a different story for South American DPC players as they claim that 4D Esports, the organizer for SA DPC, still haven’t paid out teams.
Tundra’s players can’t get their story straight around one of Dota’s biggest TI11 memes
Fata was kicked from Tundra Esports in January 2022. When the news first surfaced, Tundra players decided to keep silent while Fata expressed his disappointment. Though replacing Fata with Saksa worked in Tundra’s favor as they won TI11, the team’s coach, Aui_2000, stirred up the kick debate in his latest blog, which was followed with a series of explanations from Sneyking and Neta “33” Shapira.
Anubis replaces one of Counter-Strike’s most iconic maps in huge CS:GO update
Just a week after Outsiders hoisted the IEM trophy at the Rio major, Valve has dropped a bombshell on CS:GO fans with a couple of huge changes to the game. Map switches in the active duty pool and even some gun modifications await CS:GO fans in the new update. Another...
NA hopes rest solely on one player, top 8 advance to TFT World Championship finals
Day two of the Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands World Championship showcased 32 players from around the globe, with only eight advancing to the finals. Five countries will get represented on the final day of the TFT World Championship as the top eight advanced after a total of 10 games played over the course of two days. China’s former world champion Huanmie dominated the leaderboard during both days of competition, seeking his second Worlds title. Joining Huanmie for the finals are teammates Xunge and HereWeGo.
How to capture a SAM site and loot a supply drop in DMZ
Faction missions are at the heart of DMZ, the Escape From Tarkov-like addition to the Call of Duty franchise. They allow players to earn rewards, including specific contraband weapons, and doing enough of them will even unlock insured weapon slots. They’re usually relatively straightforward and can involve a range of objectives to complete. In the case of the Anti-Air mission for the Legion faction, players have to take control of a SAM site and loot a supply drop from a downed plane, which sounds simpler in theory than it is in practice.
Where to catch the Fire and Water-type Paldean Tauros in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Ever since Pokémon Sun and Moon introduced the concept of regional forms, every new Pokémon has brought new variants for older Pokémon that change different elements of their original designs to fit in with other regions. In the case of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Game Freak didn’t go overboard with regional forms, but did introduce three distinct forms of Tauros.
Best tips to complete Modern Warfare 2’s Low Profile Special Ops mission
In Modern Warfare 2, Special Ops provides the best mission for players who are looking for a fun and exciting cooperative experience with a friend. In the first assignment, Low Profile, players are tasked with infiltrating an enemy base in order to steal three pieces of radioactive equipment from terrorist forces.
Does Cyclizar have an evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
A brand new Pokémon game is upon us in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with new mysteries and Pokémon to find. One of these mysteries comes in the form of Cyclizar, a new Pokémon that has a striking resemblance to the two box legendary Pokémon Miraidon and Koraidon. Cyclizar are found all around the world and are used as a bike by most of the students to travel the area.
Twitch adds fan-favorite Pokémon as emote to celebrate Scarlet and Violet release
The latest editions in the Pokémon franchise have been released across the globe, and with the games popping off on Twitch, the platform has decided that a celebration was in order. Following the game’s announcement, as various Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet were being unveiled, one particular ham-based creature...
G2 Gozen make VCT history the hard way in thrilling Game Changers Championship grand final
An incredible week of VALORANT came to a close Sunday with the grand finals of the first-ever VCT Game Changers international championship. EMEA titans G2 Gozen faced off against North America’s Shopify Rebellion and their Cinderella lower bracket run. Today’s match was a rollercoaster, and frankly, one of the...
Get 30 booster packs in MTG’s Standard Metagame Challenge, but only if you’re good enough
The Standard Metagame Challenge returns to MTG Arena this weekend, featuring new and reprinted Magic: The Gathering cards from The Brothers’ War. Scheduled to take place from Nov. 18 to 21 is the MTG Arena Standard Metagame Challenge. The event is played in a best-of-three format with an entry fee of 2,000 gold or 400 gems. It’s a moderately priced event that can reward players with up to 30 BRO booster packs and 5,000 gold. The catch is that players can only suffer one loss while attempting to hit a maximum of seven wins.
NA Challengers levels up with former XSET boss acquiring stacked VALORANT roster under new org
One of the former XSET founders, Marco Mereu, has created a new organization to compete in the Challengers circuit for VCT 2023, multiple sources told Dot Esports. The organization has signed multiple VALORANT players to compete in the North American region next year. Former Version1 in-game leader Alexander “Zander” Dituri is set to join the team alongside former Ghost Gaming players Mohamed “johnqt” Amine Ouarid, Gianfranco “koalanoob” Potestio, and Marc-Andre “NiSMO” Tayar.
