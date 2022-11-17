Faction missions are at the heart of DMZ, the Escape From Tarkov-like addition to the Call of Duty franchise. They allow players to earn rewards, including specific contraband weapons, and doing enough of them will even unlock insured weapon slots. They’re usually relatively straightforward and can involve a range of objectives to complete. In the case of the Anti-Air mission for the Legion faction, players have to take control of a SAM site and loot a supply drop from a downed plane, which sounds simpler in theory than it is in practice.

1 DAY AGO