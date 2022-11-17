Read full article on original website
Television series “Inside the Base” features Fort Rucker
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An episode of the television series, “Inside the Base” features a familiar wiregrass Army base, Fort Rucker. The episode will be available on the Circle Network at 9:30pm CST on November 19. Excerpt from the Circle Network’s website on tonight’s episode:. “Inside...
Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
Captain who served under then-Lt. Col. Hal Moore explains why he agrees with renaming Fort Benning for Moore and his wife, Julie
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Retired Army Col. Tony Nadal was a captain who served under then Lt. Col. Hal Moore during that deadly battle at Landing Zone X-Ray. About a dozen old soldiers, including Nadal, gathered at the National Infantry Museum Friday for a reunion. They are at the gates of Fort Benning for a […]
Coffee Corner rises from the ashes into new operation
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Just 5 weeks ago, a fire in downtown Enterprise engulfed Coffee Corner in flames. But, they’re making a comeback serving the same coffee, but on a different corner. Owner Jennie Chancey said, “Two days after the building burned down I got a call from someone...
Phenix City Intermediate School’s new facility celebrated with ribbon cutting
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) —On Thursday, a crowd gathered in the new band room at Phenix City Intermediate School to celebrate its new facility with speeches and a ribbon cutting. The building now has 14,000 square feet of classroom space, according to a press release published before the event. New additions to the school include […]
Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika
Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
Vietnam Veterans together for a Reunion on Fort Benning
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The men of the 7th Cavalry Regiment who fought alongside LT. General Hal Moore are together for their 57th reunion of the Battle of IA Drang Valley during the Vietnam War. “There’s no other organization in the military that can say they’ve had this many reunions,...
Union Springs, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Union Springs, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Barbour County High School basketball team will have a game with Bullock County High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
57 years ago, Jamie Creed lost his father in the Vietnam battle at Ia Drang; this weekend he talked to the men who were in the fight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friday morning a, wearing a Harris County ball cap, stood out at a reunion of soldiers who fought in the famed 1965 Vietnam battle in the Ia Drang valley. Jamie Creed didn’t fight in the intense three-day battle, but his life was forever changed by what happened there on November 17, […]
Stowers Elementary students visit the WRBL station
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Students from Stowers Elementary School paid a visit to the WRBL station today. The kids, along with our P.I.E. coordinator, Ms. Weinbaum, Ms. Ruckman, Ms. Kendrick, and Ms. Ratliff, toured the station and asked WRBL staff what it’s like to work at a news station. Our Partners in Education at Freddie […]
Cook Dental Care opens new location on MLK Jr. Blvd in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cook Dental Care of Columbus is returning to its roots. Today, Dr. Cathy Cook hosted a grand opening at the new location on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in the original building where her father started in 1977. She says she started dentistry on Saint Mary’s...
Dothan, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Dothan, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Eufaula High School basketball team will have a game with Dothan High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
North Highland Church to hand out free groceries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — North Highland Church, in partnership with faith-based organization Convoy of Hope, will hold its fourth annual Feed My City grocery giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. until supplies run out. The only requirement to receive groceries is to show up. North Highland Church is located at 7300 Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus.
Battle on all fronts: In Auburn, after Blanchard’s disappearance, fighters work to make a difference in women’s defense
Camille Smith thought back to her time growing up on the farm and realized caring for animals is what she does best. Now, the 24-year-old works in research, tending to animals at UAB. Her friends and family have played an essential role in supporting her since the alleged attack. “He...
Second Auburn High School to be Built
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
Less Cold Saturday Night, Cool Sunday, Milder Monday
Saturday morning was cold again with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s for most. Saturday become a gloomy and gray day by the afternoon. Plus, temperatures were cool and winter-like, with highs in the 50s. The average high temperature in Montgomery remains near 70° for November 19th, so it was well shy of that. Clouds remain overhead Saturday night, preventing temperatures from falling as far.
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.
PHOTOS: Auburn High vs. Central-Phenix City in the Class 7A state semifinals
Auburn High defeats Central-Phenix City 14-13 in an AHSAA 7A state semifinal game at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City on Friday. The Tigers will face Thompson in the 7A state championship game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
#PMARSHONAU: For Cadillac Williams, it's about family and giving back to Auburn
Carnell Williams did not hesitate when he answered the question Thursday afternoon. What were his thoughts about what his future would hold when he is no longer Auburn’s interim head football coach?. “I haven’t had time to think about it,” Williams said. “I’ve always lived my life in the...
